Eleider Alvarez, Michael Seals and Felix Verdejo give back ahead of ESPN bouts

RINGSIDE

📷 Mikey Williams

Two days before light heavyweight rivals Eleider “Storm” Alvarez and Michael “Cannon Handz” Seals meet in a slugfest scheduled for 10 rounds at Turning Stone Resort Casino (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET), they joined forces, along with lightweight contender Felix “El Diamante” Verdejo, for a special session of “Train with the Champs” at the Oneida Indian Nation Recreation Center.

A group of local children were on hand for this special meet-and-greet, as Alvarez, Seals and Verdejo shared their journeys and taught the youngsters the finer points of the “sweet science.”

Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs), the former WBO light heavyweight world champion, will fight for the first time since Sergey Kovalev outboxed him over 12 rounds in a highly anticipated rematch last February.

Seals (24-2, 18 KOs), one of boxing’s biggest hitters, has won three in a row by stoppage. Verdejo (25-1, 16 KOs), seeking his first world title shot in 2020, will take on the durable Manuel Rey Rojas (18-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight showdown.

ESPN, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Felix Verdejo vs. Manuel Rey Rojas, 10 rounds, lightweight

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Victor Bisbal vs. Devin Vargas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Abraham Nova vs. Pedro Navarrete, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jonathan Guzman vs. Rodolfo Hernandez, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Christopher Diaz vs. Adeilson Dos Santos, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jared Anderson vs. Andrew Satterfield, 4 rounds, heavyweight