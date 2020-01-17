Conor McGregor talks Tyson Fury, Khabib II, Cowboy clash and Toy Story

World Boxing News

BT Sport

Former UFC ‘Champ Champ’ Conor McGregor discussed several boxing topics this week ahead of ‘The Notorious’ one’s return to the octagon this weekend.

The Irishman takes on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

BT Sport Box Office will show Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon, exclusively live on Saturday 18th January, as he takes on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. UFC 246 will cost just £19.95 and can be watched on BT TV, Virgin TV, Sky, online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App.

Here’s what McGregor had to say:

On his UFC 246 fight: “I’m here for the love of competition. I need MMA, it’s a deep-rooted passion and I love it dearly. I will be involved in this game for my entire life. MMA gives you that focus, gives you that drive, I wasn’t as involved in MMA as much as I should have been and idle hands….it’s good to be back and focused.”

On the welterweight title belt and Khabib rematch: “We’ll get it again. As soon as it’s there. it was offered to me when they couldn’t come to a deal with Tony (Ferguson). They offered it to me and I took it straight away (a rematch with Khabib). It was scheduled and there was obviously something going on behind closed doors, then Dana (White) hit me up and I accepted it of course. It’s going to happen, it will happen.”

On Boxing: “I will secure a world title in Boxing. I’ll have to through all the weight divisions and check out all the champions and see who holds the titles in the divisions. Thankfully boxing has so many world titles you can just pick and choose. I’m immersed in what I’m doing right now, but boxing is an aspiration of mine and an aspiration I will achieve.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Tyson Fury: “I know Tyson’s been talking about it a lot. Me and him spoke. I said that I would train him. I’d never spoken to Tyson in my life, but it’s not a bad little story so I let it roll.

“Tyson’s a good man, I like Tyson. He’s a great boxer, a phenomenal boxer, probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time. So who knows. I don’t think he’s just saying he would do it, then not do it like a lot of them do, I say Tyson probably would do it in time.

“Maybe we could set something up. I’m not going to be holding mitts for him or anything. But if he wanted to be trained by me or even educated by me, I’d need to see him in certain positions or situations.

“I need to see him spar a heavyweight. I need to see him deal with the leg kicks. I’d need to see him in the bottom position and then I’d assess that and off he’d go. That would be something I could do for Tyson. I found it funny he said we’d hugged and all this (laughing), I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life.

“He’s a mad man, Tyson. It’ll be cool that he’s going to be there (at 246).”







WILDER vs FURY II

On Fury Wilder 2: “He’s (Fury) got a good, tough fight with Deontay Wilder, he’s a powerful guy. But if he keeps his mind strong, keeps his playfulness in there, keeps his sharpness and his elusiveness, he can do the job.”

On his next opponent after Cowboy: “There’s many names. Of course he’s in there (Masvidal). I’d like to see him on the scales, let me see. Most certainly that’s there, the BMF belt would be nice to add to the collection of belts that I have.

“The options are there, but there’s also little stragglers like Gaethje floating around, there’s Holloway. There are so many damn names. Activity, I’m remaining in shape and keep going for a good year.

“This is going to be a phenomenal year, 2020 is going to be a good year. I would say I’m going to be fighting up until my 40s. Just know I’m going to be fit, healthy and ready.”

In the video, McGregor also discussed how family life has grounded him and his children’s love for the Toy Story franchise.