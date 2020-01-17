Alejandra Jimenez: Is this PROOF WBC champ WAS BORN a WOMAN?

Phil Jay

WBC

World Boxing News has uncovered what looks to be proof two-weight WBC champion Alejandra Jimenez WAS BORN a WOMAN and not as a man.

Upon going through old photographs, particularly one opposite her most vehement accuser Carlette Ewell, there are clear signs in favor of Jimenez.

As stated by the World Boxing Council recently, Jimenez gave birth a decade ago. There is evidence of this in the form of stretch marks.

As WBN points out in the photo, these scars are almost certainly a result of childbirth as the female body is expanded to inhabit a baby.

Rapid weight loss could be blamed in some cases, although the picture of Jimenez is BEFORE she began losing a ton of weight moving from heavyweight to super middleweight.

Despite losing some poundage before her boxing career, the distinctive lines are highly likely to be from pregnancy. They would now back up the WBC’s case.

“Alejandra Jimenez is a 31-year-old single mother. She gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Ailime, at the age of 21,” said the WBC.

“As a young woman, after the birth of her daughter, Alejandra was excessively overweight. At the age of 23, she found a boxing gym, which eventually changed her life.

“She made her professional boxing debut 5 years ago at the age of 26.

“Alejandra has worked very hard and has overcome all types of obstacles. She reached the maximum glory in her sport by winning the WBC Heavyweight World Championship against Martha Salazar in Cancun in March of 2016.

“She then inspired herself and through exemplary effort and sacrifice set her goal to fight at a considerably lower weight in the Super Middleweight division.

“This past Saturday night Alejandra defeated Franchon Crews Dezurn and became the WBC Super Middleweight World Champion.

“On route to doing so, Alejandra subjected herself to a complex out-of-competition anti-doping testing protocol conducted through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“Each and every test result was negative.”







WBC

Addressing some criticism of the WBC in the past, they continued: “The WBC is often questioned because it has the strongest and most protective health and safety standards in women’s boxing including.

“Not limited to – VADA anti-doping testing; ten-round bout limit. Two-minute per round duration. Safer glove sizes and mandatory pre-bout pregnancy testing.

“We also have a history of social activism to promote fairness and diversity in the sport and in the human condition. This includes widely promoted public campaigns to combat bullying and drug use.

“Also to promote sportsmanship and inclusion. In and out of the ring.”