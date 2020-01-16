Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II undercard news: Interest for Errol Spence

World Boxing News

The forthcoming Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II Pay-Per-View event could now be of interest to the current unified ruler and P4P star Errol Spence.

Undercard information for the massive heavyweight rematch between Wilder and Fury is trickling through ahead of February 22nd.

Fans hopeful of a Premier Boxing Champions vs Top Rank extravaganza of blockbuster battles are set to be extremely disappointed.

As things stand, PBC and Top Rank have worked out a deal to take one of the main card spots each. The rest is yet to be formally agreed.

WBN understands that an IBF welterweight eliminator between Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Sergey Lipinets is being considered. If confirmed, this will have repercussions for Errol Spence.

‘The Truth’, who currently holds the IBF and WBC titles at 147. The American was due to fight Abdukakhorov himself. Spence was given a reprieve by the IBF due to being involved in a car crash last year.

Spence will make a full recovery but is not in a position to fight as soon as the IBF wants. Therefore, Spence is now set to meet the winner of that clash upon his return.

Linked to massive names, it’s unlikely Spence will be pitched in with any big names just yet.

Abdukakhorov and Lipinets are rated one and three by the IBF.

Furthermore, Emanuel Navarrete is being lined up for a defense of his WBO super bantamweight title. Navarrete enjoyed a big run in 2019.

Heavyweight Charles Martin could face Gerald Washington in a heavyweight attraction. Whilst Fury’s friend Isaac Lowe is also scheduled to appear.

Rumors Jarrell Miller is being considered for a place on the MGM Grand bill are yet to die down.

POSSIBLE WILDER vs FURY II CARD

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title)

Emanuel Navarrete vs TBA (WBO super bantamweight title)

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs Sergey Lipinets (welterweight eliminator)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Jarrell Miller vs TBA (Heavyweight)







