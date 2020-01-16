Kid Galahad talks return, focused on landing Josh Warrington rematch

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Kid Galahad is refusing to look past his upcoming opponent as he bids to become mandatory to the IBF featherweight title once again.

The Sheffield fighter, under the guidance of Dominic Ingle, knows victory on February 8th will link him to a rematch with bitter rival Josh Warrington.

The pair were involved in a heated build-up prior to their showdown, which ended in Warrington nicking a split-decision victory. In doing so, he gave his Yorkshire foe a first defeat in 27 professional bouts.

Galahad, fighting on the undercard of the returning home favourite Kell Brook,takes on former IBO champion Claudio Marrero and is wary of the dangers the southpaw possesses.

“Every opponent at this level has to be respected and that’s what I’ll do,” said Galahad. “He’s a game kid in a life changing fight, similar to me. So it will be a tough night but I’ll prepare fully.

“I am grateful to the IBF, Matchroom and my team for making sure they made a sensible decision to get me back into the Final Eliminator – something I think is deserved and most of the fans do too.”

WARRINGTON

Since defeating Galahad, Warrington blasted out Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht to make a third successful defense of his IBF strap. It was a much-welcomed performance from the ‘Leeds Warrior’ after controversy followed from his hand being raised in his previous fight.

While Warrington attempts to secure a unification battle on home shores this summer, Galahad is hoping the undefeated champion will hang around for a second dust-up.

“I’ve had many people believe I won the first fight with Warrington but what’s written in the record books is what counts. I’ll focus fully on Marrero now and then if and when we get through that – I’ll look to right the wrongs of the first fight. Let’s hope Josh sticks around to take the rematch as many of his own fans and neutrals came out saying he didn’t do enough to have his arm raised the first night.”

CHAMP

Galahad believes he has made the correct adjustments ahead of his latest quest to become world champion. The Sheffield man is returning to the ring for the first time since his agonizing split-decision defeat to IBF titlist Josh Warrington.

Claudio Marrero is the man he has to get through to become mandatory for the IBF strap once again. However, his opponent boasts an impressive amateur pedigree having represented the Dominican Republic in the Olympics, something Galahad is aware of.

“The day after my last fight I went back to the drawing board and straight back in the gym. I don’t believe that I lost that fight but the judges saw it a different way so next time I’ve got to make sure I don’t leave the decision to them.”







IBF

“I believe the IBF is the best governing body and that’s why I’ve gone back down that route. I have got unfinished business and the IBF crown is the title that I want but I have challenges to overcome between now and then, if I don’t win this fight then there is no World Title fight for me.”

“On February 8 you should expect fireworks and a boxing lesson from myself!”

Warrington is currently in talks for a unification with newly-crowned WBO champion of Top Rank, Shakur Stevenson. Despite their Yorkshire rivalry, Galahad wants the ‘Leeds Warrior’ can come through the bout if it gets made.

“Hopefully [Warrington vs Stevenson] does come off because I’d then fight for both titles, if they don’t vacate. I’d like Warrington to win. At the end of the day, he’s a fellow Brit. The end goal is to fight for a world title – hopefully against Warrington.”