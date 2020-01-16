Anthony Joshua to fight outside UK for third fight running, claims opponent

Phil Jay

Kubrat Pulev has shared a poster of what the Bulgarian believes will be an expected mandatory world title shot at Anthony Joshua this spring.

That’s all good and well, but it’s the venue that is currently causing the most controversy.

Bulgaria’s favorite son is claiming Joshua will fight outside the United Kingdom for the third time in a row.

A date of May 2020 and a venue of Vodafone Park in Besiktas, Istanbul has been stated in a graphic shared by Pulev.

It’s accompanied by a story from Bulgarian media site btvnovinite.bg, who are running the information.

If true, Joshua’s decision will come as a surprise to his many British fans. It had been expected that AJ would return home triumphant after regaining his world titles in Saudi Arabia.

Before that, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist had travelled to New York where Andy Ruiz Jr. ripped away his title belts.

Redemption was sweet against Ruiz, but yet another trip abroad might not be so appealing to his loyal fanbase. Especially to such a notorious region.

Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium alongside Wembley Stadium in London had been earmarked as the only two options for a homecoming.

Both venues are ideal for conditions towards the end of May, with Spurs’ ground maybe holding the edge due to the Football Playoffs being staged at the National Stadium.







LONDON

Promoter Eddie Hearn, usually vocal surrounding future Joshua plans, gave no notion of Istanbul even being considered.

Pulev could simply be sharing a smokescreen, which the vast majority of UK supporters will hope is the case.

Joshua has chosen Pulev over a second stipulation by the WBO to face Oleksandr Usyk. The WBO is still considering whether to then strip Joshua on his belt.

For now, the focus if Pulev before Joshua potentially tries to lure the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II taking place next month.

Wilder and Fury go at it again for the WBC strap. The loser then gets first choice on a trilogy.