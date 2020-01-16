Paul McCullagh Jr signs with MTK Global ahead of pro run

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is proud to confirm an advisory and promotional deal with future star Paul McCullagh Jr as he turns professional.

The promising Ulster Elite light-heavyweight champion, who fights out of Belfast, is guided by Dave Coldwell and is eager to hit the ground running as he joins the paid ranks shortly after his 20th birthday.

McCullagh, who is trained by John O’Brien, said: “I’m very happy. Dave Coldwell has already made world champions and I believe I can be another, while MTK Global are one of the biggest companies in boxing now.

“MTK Global has had a major impact on boxing in Belfast and the whole city will get behind me. I have such brilliant support there.

“I grew up idolising Ricky Hatton. I loved his style and it’s inspired me to fight with heart, determination and be a ruthless knockout fighter but also a slick boxer.

“I’m looking to kick off my professional career with as many early knockouts as possible and hope to be fighting up to eight times in 2020.”

Coldwell said: “Paul’s coach John O’Brien is a long-time friend of mine. I’ve known him nearly 30 years and he rang me up and told me about this big-punching kid.

“John told me he’d like me to manage him and he sent me some videos. I saw the videos and he was so exciting. I called up and said: ‘Yep. I want him!’

“With Paul being Irish, I thought the smartest thing to do would be to team up with MTK Global and start building him there because I believe he’ll be a big star.

“This is a kid that fans are going to absolutely love watching. He’s a 6ft 4in light-heavyweight and he’s still growing and developing. He reminds me of when Tony Bellew was young and maybe that’s why I’m so excited about him.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “This is another excellent signing for MTK Global because we believe Paul has the potential to be a big, big star in this game.

“Everyone has seen he’s got natural tools in power, which we know brings with it attention. What’s just as important is to have someone like Dave in his corner to ensure he gains the experience to match.

“Our job is to help find him the right fights at the right time to push him to where he wants to be – and that’s at the top.”

News of McCullagh Jr’s first assignment as a professional will be forthcoming in due course.