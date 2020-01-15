Video emerges of Wladimir Klitschko vs Deontay Wilder sparring

World Boxing News

📸 Klitschko

Wilder vs Klitschko – A video of heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko sparring Deontay Wilder in camp has resurfaced this week.

It comes after Dillian Whyte’s recent claims. The ‘Bodysnatcher’, who currently awaits his chance of fighting for the WBC world title as mandatory challenger, opened up on what he witnessed in the spar between Klitschko and arch-rival Wilder.

The Ukrainian, who bowed out from the sport following his epic showdown with Joshua at Wembley Stadium, was subsequently quizzed a few years later on who the bigger puncher was after sharing his experiences with both in the ring.

“It’s between Wilder and Joshua to find out who’s the man (to determine the No.1 heavyweight),” Klitschko told Elie Seckbach in 2018.

“I definitely have been for a long time a fan of Joshua. I’ve had both of them in the training camp – Wilder and Joshua. I’ve sparred with Wilder and sparred and fought with Joshua.

“I definitely have a very close relationship with Anthony. I want him to succeed because the more he shines the more I shine, to be honest.

“But as I said, no disrespect to Deontay. He’s been a great guy in the camp and he’s a tremendous fighter. As I said it’s a tough pick but let’s hope to see that fight.

“Any person that is 200lbs or more can (hit). The person that is capable to box trust me, he is going to be hard enough,” he added.

The brief GIF of Klitschko vs Wilder sparring is all that exists of their sessions, which have been locked away for eight years.

A longer video of Wilder participating in Klitschko’s camp is all that remains of their time together.

Maybe one day more will make it out in the open?

WHYTE

On Wilder, Whyte had told Sky Sports: “I’ve seen him getting knocked out. Wladimir knocked him out.

“He knew what happened as he had his hands up. He was roughing Wlad up, bringing the smoke, and he was going wild.

“Wlad backs up and changes his footwork. Feinting, feinting, jabs to the body then throws that feint jab, left hook. Wilder had his hands up, he was gone.

“It wasn’t no knockdown, he was knocked cold. Properly twitching as well.







“That’s why they probably didn’t want him to fight Wlad. Because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro and Wilder never fancied it the whole time.”

Wilder and Whyte are beginning to gather some history due to the ongoing situation regarding mandatory. It’s been 800 days since Whyte earned the number one sport.

Furthermore, the WBC has stipulated the pair should meet by February 2021, provided the both win their interim bouts.