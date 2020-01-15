Welsh amateur star Conor McIntosh signs with Goodwin Boxing

RINGSIDE

Two-time Welsh national amateur champion Conor McIntosh has decided the time is right to turn professional and has signed with leading manager Steve Goodwin.

McIntosh started boxing at the age of 12 and won the silver medal in the high level Tamper Finland tournament and won the boys club Welsh Championships twice.”

Conor is training with Richard Grigg from Bideford North Devon and works full time as a Health and Safety/Compliance Co-ordinator in Cardiff. “The long term aim is to be a full time pro but for now it is important to have a regular income coming in whilst my career develops” said Conor.

Goodwin was delighted “We are always looking for quality boxers who we believe can go all the way to the top. Conor fits the bill and we are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead.”

Subject to the Boxing board application process Conor will have his debut on April 10th in Plymouth Guildhall.

With a big support and fan base the sky is the limit for Conor.

For tickets to the debut fight please call Conor on 07469 243 819