WBC President wants full Olympic Boxing rejection of pros at Tokyo 2020

Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman writes his latest column on the current controversy surrounding Olympic Boxing at Tokyo 2020.

The ancient city of Tokyo, in Japan, is getting ready to receive and greet the entire world. To celebrate the most important global sporting event, the Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 will be held in July and August of this year.

There are 33 sports which are part of the Olympic Games, including boxing. A sport that was one of the founders in the original Olympic games in Greece.

Boxing has been part of modern games since 1904.

Unfortunately, amateur boxing has suffered from the administration of the International Boxing Association (AIBA). An organization which had the exclusive rights and recognition by the IOC to administer amateur boxing worldwide. AIBA handles all qualifying competitions and the Olympic Games.

Bad management, corruption, and multiple scandals led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend the recognition of that federation. Today, amateur boxing, also known as the Olympic style boxing, continues suffering the consequences of the awful faults committed by AIBA.

Fortunately, the IOC confirmed the participation of boxing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. They have appointed an independent committee for the administration of the qualification process and the games themselves.

Unfortunately, the rules imposed by AIBA have been maintained for Tokyo 2020, including the acceptance of professional boxers to compete during the Olympic Games.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has adamantly opposed this measure since 2013. Back then, AIBA modified the regulation and took this step that is absolutely and totally rejected by the majority of the members of the boxing community worldwide.

Boxing is not a game, it is a contact sport.

The main problem in this matter is that there is no definition of the eligibility criteria regarding the level of competition of the fighters.

It does not matter if you are the most important professional world champion of today or if you are a rookie, just starting as a pro. If you fight 4, 6, 8 or 10 rounds or if you are an 18-year-old boy/girl who only has limited experience in the amateur field.

It is far from being clear cut! – There is no distinction whatsoever.

Let’s review how Baseball and Soccer have addressed the participation of professionals in the Olympic Games.

FIFA established very clear criteria, and the maximum age of the players is 23 years. Each team is allowed to take only three players over such age.

Major League Baseball (MLB) allows all teams and their branches to form the national teams for each country. However, the 40 players that are in the active roster of the MLB teams are excluded from participating in the Olympic Games.

If soccer and baseball can take care of the level of competition and promote the Olympic dream for young athletes, boxing has the firm obligation to do the same. But even more so because it is a contact sport, where an uneven fight can have tragic consequences.

Any professional boxer has the right to participate; It is in the competition rules that govern the Tokyo Olympic Games. But it goes directly against the basic safety principles of our sport.







REJECTION

The position of our organization has been crystal clear since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. No WBC champion nor any boxer ranked in The WBC ratings is to compete in amateur boxing.

There is a total and absolute rejection of the vast majority of those who make up the world boxing community.

That is why our body in no way accepts that our world champions or the world ranked fighters by the WBC participate in the aforementioned competitions.

The WBC champions are the boxing elite. Those boxers in the rankings of our organization represent the values, principles and the dignity of our sport.

To the best of my knowledge, most countries have not even considered the possibility of making their national team with professional boxers and continue to do their amateur competition and qualifying tournaments (without them).

USA, Japan, Russia, Canada, UK, Philippines, and so many other countries have rejected professionals in the Olympic Games.

There is nothing more sacred and humane, than caring for and safeguarding the physical integrity of the boxer. A single punch can change lives forever.

Thank you very much.