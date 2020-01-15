Tyson Fury using the multiple JERK OFF method in Deontay Wilder camp

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has added a special training method to his ongoing camp for Deontay Wilder as the Briton bids to claim the WBC heavyweight title.

‘The Gypsy King’ has not only changed his trainer, but the former unified king has added jerking off to his daily routine.

Revealing his unusual practice, Fury confirmed he beats his meat seven times a day in order to bolster his testosterone.

Fury is hoping keeping his pipes clean will mean a clear head as he puts everything into their PPV blockbuster on February 22 in Las Vegas.

“I’m masturbating seven times a day,” Fury told media during an LA presser. “To keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it, pump it! I’ve got to keep active, keep the testosterone flowing.”

“I don’t really know if any of it really matters on the night. It didn’t matter before, but if it’s going to give me an edge on winning this fight, then I’m willing to try it.”

On also switching from Ben Davison to Manny Steward’s nephew, Fury added: “I’m looking for a knockout. That’s why I hired Sugarhill. He gets you to sit down on that big right hand.

“That’s what I’m looking for. There’s the game plan. If I wasn’t looking for a knockout, I would have sharpened up what I did in the last fight.

“I’m not coming for that. I’m looking for my 21st knockout.”







FRESH TYSON FURY

Stirring the tanks is a regular feature with boxers when they believe things have gone stale. This is despite Fury and Davison enjoying four victories and the one draw with Wilder.

A lot is at stake at the MGM Grand, hence Fury attempting to keep his opponent and team on their toes for the second offering.

“You’re never a finished article, you can always improve. I like to keep freshening things up every now and again,” stated Fury.

“I don’t make excuses. The first fight I won fair and square and we get to do it again. I’m ready for a fight today.

“I’m the best of my era and I took that title from Wladimir Klitschko. Nobody disputed he was the best and I took that from him until someone beats me. That’s my title.”