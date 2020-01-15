Impact Boxing Series announces new show for March 7

RINGSIDE

Impact Boxing Series is pleased to announce that their second live fight card will take place on March 7th at the Jacob Building in Knoxville, Tennessee and will be a collaboration with Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and Tapia Promotions.

The main event will feature local favorite Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler (31-3-2) in a special heavyweight attraction. Undefeated super bantamweight Vic Pasillas (15-0) will also see action on the card. Roy Jones Jr. will have several fighters on the card including Rashid Akzhigitov (10-0), Shady Gamour (12-0) and Ikram Kerwat (10-2).

“This is a great opportunity. I have been looking for somebody to come along and give these youngsters an opportunity to show themselves to the world. Not only that as you know I go back and forth to Russia and I got a lot of fighters over there as well and having a network that can travel and go there and showcase that talent gives we a global platform and that is something very needed and very necessary and is great for boxing,” Jones stated.

The Impact Network is a faith based cable channel that is available in 86 million homes across the United States. Impact Television is planning its first international event in Ireland in the second quarter of 2020 and have just agreed with their exclusive sports partner, Steve Marcano’s The SMH Group LLC to televise up to 52 events over the next 2 years and an original weekly programming block of 3 hours a week starting in June, 2020.

Former super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout headlines the inaugural card at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Ruidoso, New Mexico on February 1st.