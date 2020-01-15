King of the Rematches: Deontay Wilder record the danger to Tyson Fury

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder is feeling in great shape ahead of his 11th world title defense against fellow unbeaten lineal titlist Tyson Fury.

The highly-anticipated rematch between the pair will take place on February 22nd at the MGM Grand Arena.

It’s a follow-up to their first dust-up in 2018, which saw the judges score it a controversial split-draw in LA.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ heads straight back into camp following his epic KO of Luis Ortiz at the backend of November last year.

Despite the short notice, Wilder revealed it’s actually worked in his favor going into the biggest heavyweight fight of the year.

“My body feels like its walking into the sixth week of camp instead of the third week,” he explained. “It’s been amazing to have the quick turnaround after the Ortiz fight in November.

“I’m coming in shape. I put shape on top of shape and it’s allowed me to prepare even harder for Fury.”







REMATCHES

Wilder’s latest victory against Ortiz was his second rematch triumph. The first being Bermane Stiverne. Wilder crushed the former world champion inside the opening round.

It was a statement of intent considering the first bout saw Wilder go the distance for the first time in his career.

In 2018, his first fight with Ortiz had the American rocked before he ended proceedings of a dramatic battle in the 10th.

Wilder was far more tactically acute in picking his moment to take out southpaw Ortiz in his most recent fight. Despite losing almost every round, he successfully hunted his prey during the 9th.

The ruthless finish was awarded by WBN as the 2019 Knockout of the Year.

The 34-year-old is now looking for a trio of return wins.

Speaking about how he makes the required adjustments in rematches, Wilder said: “We all know in rematches I’m always sharp because I’ve been in there before.

“I know what my opponent is capable of doing and what they plan on doing. I’m prepared more than ever for this fight.

“Fury not wanting the rematch me immediately definitely made this fight bigger. We had two warmups. I had a lot more dangerous road than he had though.

“He played it safe, while I went to the mountain top and climbed it. I’m building for my legacy.”