Sonny Conto continues run with first-round stoppage in Atlantic City

RINGSIDE

📷 Mikey Williams

Split-T Management’s emerging heavyweight t prospect, Sonny Conto remained perfect with a 1st round stoppage over Curtis Head at the Etess Arena inside the Hard Rock Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

The bout, which took place on Saturday night, served as the Atlantic City debut for Conto saw the Philadelphia native wisely target the ample body of Head, as he scored two knockdowns from body shots. The 2nd knocked down forced Head to take the 10-count at 2:08.

Conto of Philadelphia raised his mark to 6-0 with five knockouts. Conto has kept a busy schedule as he has been able to have hand raised those six times in an 11-month period.