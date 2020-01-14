Santiago Dominguez aims for 21st pro victory on January 30

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Mexican welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez will be going for his 21st pro victory and 17th knockout on Thursday, January 30, when he defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) United States Silver title on the first 2020 installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, in association with Sanman Boxing, RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from Legends Casino and Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.

Headlined by a sensational 10-round main event, in which unbeaten Ernesto Delgadillo (11-0-2, 2 KOs) will tangle with undefeated, world-rated Jade “Hurricane” Bornea (14-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super flyweight title, RJJ Boxing’s first show of 2020 has the full potential to be the best its ever promoted on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Dominguez (20-0, 16 KOs), fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas, takes on former Brazilian champion Vitor “La Amenaza” Jones Freitas (16-5, 10 KOs) in the 8-round, co-featured event. The exciting Dominguez, 28, has increased the level of opposition since fighting on RJJ Boxing cards in two of his three four fights. The big puncher stopped 17-2 Ravshan Hudaynazarov in the first round, 23-9-2 Fabian Lyimo in the second.

Riding an 8-fight KO streak, Dominguez faces an experienced challenger who has been in tough against International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, WBC World Youth lightweight titlist Jamaine Ortiz, Georgian prospect Enriko Gogokhia and Canadian favorite Sebastian Bouchard.

“I feel that either hand has knockout power,” Dominguez said, “but I could damage all my opponents during the early part of my career with precise left hook to the body. Now, my physical training continues to improve power ion both my hands.

“UFC FIGHT PASS has really motivated me since I am finally getting more exposure. The RJJ Boxing guys are super nice and make me feel welcome. They make me feel welcome and that I belong with them. I will not disappoint my manager, Terry Hollan, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing and UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Dominguez had a sterling 62-4 amateur record with 36 knockouts. His strict father kept Santiago sway from bad influences in their native Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. He turned pro in 2014, immediately displaying power in both hands.

“My opponent has smaller but quicker hands,” Dominguez added. “I assume he will try to move rather than stand in front of me. I am working with some faster guys right now to prepare. He is really open to an over-hand right.

“In 2020, I plan to fight often and train hard in the USA. There are many great fighters in the division, but I am preparing and ready to win a championship if given the opportunity”

Delgadillo, fighting out of Dallas, is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) United States super flyweight and Texas State flyweight titlist, who will be fighting for the first time since the summer of 2018.





Filipino prospect Bornea, rated No. 10 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 15 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), is a former IBF Youth World champion who will be fighting in the United States for the first time.

Undefeated middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (11-0, 4 KOs), representing Northern Ireland, returns against Miguel Dumas (11-2, 9 KOs), of Mexico, in an 8-round bout. Coyle has become a UFC FIGH PASS regular having already fought on the streaming giant three times.

Two undefeated Northwest light heavyweight prospects, Seattle’s popular Richard Van Sicien (7-0, 3 KOs) and Oregonian Abraham Martin (5-0, 5 KOs), open the UFC FIGHT PASS stream in a 6-round match.

Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $50.00 and are available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT, first fight at 6:00 p.m. PT, and FIGHT PASS starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).