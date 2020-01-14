Whatever happened to heavyweight contender Denis Boytsov?

World Boxing News

📸 Sauerland

It’s been more than four and a half years since Denis Boytsov suffered traumatic head injuries which ended his career at the tender age of 29.

The Russian had begun picking up his ring stint after suffering his first loss to Alex Leapai in November 2013.

Boytsov had reeled off a trio of victories before in the blink of an eye it was all over. An incident in May 2015 halted Boytsov’s record eternally on 36-1.

The man with a 70% KO ratio and with a certain world title challenge in him spent seven weeks in an induced coma. Boytsov had been found unconscious in an underground tunnel between two subway stations

Serious head injuries meant it was touch and go for Boytsov. He was reported to be very close to death at that time.

An investigation was launched, although German police are still none-the-wiser to this day as to what actually happened to the fighter.

In late June, Boytsov was stated in the German press to be awake. According to Berliner Kurier, Boytsov had no movement and was still being fed through a tube.

All the signs pointed to Boytsov having to learn to walk and talk again as part of his ongoing recovery. Boytsov was also confirmed to have been breathing on his own. But he’d lost a staggering 70 kilos in weight.

Boytsov was down from 103 kilos to 33 and was staring a third life-threatening surgery in the face.

Frantic wife Olga, who was pregnant with his child at the time, was hoping her husband would be able to recollect what happened once he regained his speech. She had been vocal in airing her beliefs that Denis had been a victim of a revenge attack after partying into the early hours.







PRIVACY

None of this has ever been proven. Both Denis and Olga have been highly private since then. There have been no social media posts from the model since 2015.

A Facebook account is run in the name of Denis, although no photos have been posted since a fight night in Rostock. The night he defeated Irineu Beato Costa Junior – his final win.

Having held fringe belts with the WBO, WBA, and WBC, Boytsov was tipped as a potential contender for the future. He would certainly have been in the mix with the top fifteen operators of today.

Utterly tragic circumstances have cut things short for him and his family.

Wherever there are, we wish them well.