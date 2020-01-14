Golden Contract light heavyweight semi-finals announced for March 20

RINGSIDE

The #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-finals will take place at York Hall on March 20 – live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Dramatic quarter-finals at the Brentwood Centre in December saw Hosea Burton, Liam Conroy, Serge Michel and Ricards Bolotniks progress to the final four with respective victories over Bob Ajisafe, Andre Sterling, Tommy Philbin and Steven Ward.

Attention now turns to the home of British boxing as York Hall plays host to the semi-finals, with even more drama expected.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “This is shaping up to be another incredible night of action live on Sky Sports and ESPN+. There was plenty of excitement during the quarter-finals and we’re expecting more of the same on March 20.

“We have four very determined and talented semi-finalists and they all know that a victory in this tournament can open the door to big things in the light-heavyweight division, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for them all.

“It’s great to be back at York Hall too. The atmosphere there is always incredible and we saw that first-hand with the featherweight and super-lightweight quarter-finals, so we can’t wait to see what the light-heavyweights have in store for us.”

It marks a busy start to the calendar for York Hall, which plays host to the #GoldenContract featherweight and super-lightweight semi-finals on February 21.

The remaining featherweights are Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Tyrone McCullagh and Jazza Dickens, while the super-lightweight line-up features Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori.