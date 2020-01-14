Five times Floyd Mayweather was in TROUBLE, came back from adversity

World Boxing News

World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade 2010-2019 Floyd Mayweather is ready to return to the ring once again in 2020.

Mayweather has promised fans at least two bouts in the coming months after he concludes yet another tour of speaking to fans.

Opponents have already been linked, with the likes of Manny Pacquiao and a host of UFC fighters seemingly in the frame.

The soon-to-be 43-year-old won his 50th and final career contest without loss at the T-Mobile Arean in Las Vegas on August 26th, 2017.

MMA star Conor McGregor was clearly out of his depth. Despite this fact, it turned out to be a highly lucrative opportunity for both men.

As boxing seemingly welcomes back one of the greatest of all time, WBN looks back at five times Mayweather proved he didn’t just have the skills – but the heart to recover, rally and win.

Fight 1 – Carlos Hernandez (2001)

Mayweather succumbed to a body attack of Hernandez. He attempted to pass off the knockdown as an injury. Mayweather eventually won via UD.

Fight 2 – DeMarcus Corley (2004)

Corley pressured Mayweather and attempted to take him out in the first six rounds by aiming power punches to the head.

Mayweather was hurt, wobbled and bloody during the fight. As usual, Floyd was able to see out a unanimous decision. Scoring knockdowns of his own in the eighth and tenth.

Fight 3 – Zab Judah (2006)

A grudge match filled with hatred saw Mayweather touch down for the second time in his career. Experience referee Richard Steele failed to spot the canvas propping Mayweather up.

Once again, Mayweather showed he had great powers of recovery. He withstood a further barrage from Judah to see out another UD.









Fight 4 – Shane Mosley (2010)

Arguably the most shaken Mayweather has been without going down. Mosley planted a textbook shot on Floyd’s chin in the second round.

Mayweather was able to regroup and dominate once more for the UD.

Fight 5 – Marcos Maidana (2014)

The hard-hitting Argentinian was unlucky to have caught Mayweather with his best punch of their 24 shared rounds right on the bell at the end of the third round of their rematch.

Mayweather stumbled to his corner, used the ropes to keep him up. Again, he came back and showed heart to take control in the second half of the fight.

You guessed it, his customary decision victory.

