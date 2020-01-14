Deontay Wilder threatens part-time wrestler Tyson Fury with WWE finisher

World Boxing News

📸 Ryan Hafey

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder teased forthcoming opponent Tyson Fury regarding his recent participation in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Speaking at the Los Angeles press conference to promote their Las Vegas rematch, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ even went so far as to threaten Fury with a finishing move in the ilk of the ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage.

“I knocked him out the first time we fought. I told him two years ago I was going to baptize him. Rising up is part of the baptism,” pointed out Wilder.

“But this a different story. This is unfinished business. Because he’s in WWE I’m going to make sure he gets knocked out of the ring, I might even come down with a flying elbow from the top rope.”

Wilder was digging at Fury for his recent bout in Vince McMahon’s popular WWE company. Recent boxing legends to do similar include Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Fury fought Brawn Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on the back of several appearances on WWE’s weekly shows.

There are even rumors of a return for Fury at WWE’s major yearly event, Wrestlemania. This comes with a stipulation from McMahon that ‘The Gypsy King’ is victorious on February 22.







DRAW

The pair fought out an enthralling and controversial draw at Staples Center. Fury was downed twice as Wilder lost at least 7 rounds on the scorecards.

This evened things out, leaving the second fight set up to be a very similar affair.

A general consensus exists of either a Wilder knockout or a near Fury shutout on the world-famous strip – which hosts the biggest top division blockbuster in some years next month.

Boasting the best KO ratio of all time, Wilder is aiming to continue adding to his long-reigning legacy.

“It’s great to be back for another big event. This is the biggest title fight of this era for sure and I can’t wait,” said the American.

“I’m always in my element. I’m always in the zone. Right now I just can’t wait for February 22,” he concluded.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.