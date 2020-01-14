WATCH: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II – Press Conference in full

Ringside

📸 Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury kicked off their face-to-face formalities in L.A. on Monday ahead of their massive rematch on February 22nd.

Unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Wilder and undefeated lineal champion Fury continued their war of words.

The top two at 200 pounds plus previewed their much-anticipated battle.

The pair spoke before they square off in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV. It goes down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder vs. Fury II will come 14 months after their thrilling first fight. The 12-round bout saw ‘The Bronze Bomber’ retain his title via split draw.

‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously rose from a 12th round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in recent heavyweight history.

On February 22, the two undefeated titans will take their war of words back into the ring. They will stake their claim as the best heavyweight in the world.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

The charismatic stars put their magnetic personalities on display at the press conference. Each laying claims to a rightful victory in their first contest.

They also declared their intent on finishing the rematch with an emphatic knockout victory.

Video footage is available below from The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.

WILDER vs FURY II

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22.

The fight is live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

THE FIGHT IS ON! TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH BETWEEN UNBEATEN WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER & UNDEFEATED LINEAL CHAMPION TYSON FURY

Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.





Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www. axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.