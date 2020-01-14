FOUR-WEIGHT: Claressa Shields aims to face WBO 175 champ in 2020

Phil Jay

📸 Stephanie Trapp / Lindash - Otz

Claressa Shields is already eyes another weight world title after a social media exchange with WBO light heavyweight ruler Geovana Peres.

The Olympian and current three-division ruler defeated Ivana Habazin over the weekend to make women’s boxing history.

On the back of that exceptional feat, Shields is already looking to extend her achievements even further.

After her comment, the feed blew up, with people throwing trash talk, shade, chairs, you name it. People saying the girls are answering your call out and stating how good the boxers were. However the more comments made, the more it caused Claressa to get louder.

“I’ll go to 175 and smoke they a** – no brainer,” said Shields. “I’m just handling business at 160 right now, and I need to get something at 154. But 168 and 175 is no problem for me.

“I wonder where their big a**** was at when I had two belts at 168? – I could barely find an opponent. That’s why I went down,” she added after being bombarded with offers from the higher weight.

2020

In direct response to Peres, Shields promised to work out a date for 2020.

Peres had said: “Let’s go, March or April. Day, time or place?”

Shields answered: “I’m not free in March.”

Peres came back with: “Whenever you are free, you choose the date.”

Shields then confirmed: “This year for sure, just not those times.”

Peres manager Terry Batchelor said he, “Would love to see Geovana vs Claressa Sheilds, Geovana is a big hitter!”







Speaking to WBN, Batchelor added: “Claressa is quoted saying she would fight the winner of Geovana vs Lani (Daniels) for the WBO world title.

“So we called Claressa out saying let’s get the fight on now as you had said you would fight the winner. She has responded about five days ago saying definitely this year.

“I believe Geovana will give her the most trouble out of everyone. Geovana is very powerful and fit.

“She has no fear of Claressa and really wants this fight more than any other boxer,” concluded Batchelor.