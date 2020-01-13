World Champion boxer slapped, rages as WIG is torn off during fight

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

A unified women’s world champion boxer was left red-faced over the weekend after her wig was ripped off in the corner mid-fight.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn, the super middleweight ruler with two organizations, saw her weave pulled off by order of trainer Barry Hunter.

Not happy about the situation, Crews-Dezurn protested, only to see Hunter give her a slap in the kisser for her trouble.

Eventually, Crews-Dezurn lost her titles to former heavyweight Alejandra Jimenez in Texas.

After taking Crews-Dezurn’s titles, Jimenez stated she wanted Claressa Shields next.

“I was taking my time and studying, that was part of the strategy. We had a great preparation, I feel great, feel awesome, have a great team, and come from the best country.

“I looked past all the hard work. The time I wasn’t able to eat during New Years and Christmas. The hard work paid off. All the time I was away from my daughters, now to be champion at super middleweight is great.

“We’re going for Claressa Shields at middleweight.”





Results:

12-Round Vacant WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title Bout @ 160 lbs.

Jaime Munguia vs. Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan

Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) defeats Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs) by TKO at 2:17 of Round 11

10-Round WBC & WBO Female Super Middleweight Title Bout @ 168 lbs.

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Alejandro Jimenez

Alejandro Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) defeats Franchon Crews Dezurn (6-2, (2 KOs) by split decision

(97-93 X2 98-92)

10-Round Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Hector Tanajara Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Hector Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) defeats Juan Carlos Burgos (33-4-2, 21 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-91, 97-92 X2)

10-Round Super Flyweight Bout @ 115 lbs.

Joshua Franco vs. Jose Burgos

Joshua Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs) defeats Jose Burgos (17-3, 14 KOs) by TKO at 2:13 of Round 9

4-Round Cruiserweight Bout @ 200 lbs.

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Blake Lacaze

Tristan Kalkreuth (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Blake Lacaze (4-8-1, 2 KOs) by KO at 1:50 of Round 1

10-Round Super Welterweight Bout @ 154 lbs.

Travell Mazion vs. Fernando Castaneda

Travell Mazion (17-0, 13 KOs) defeats Fernando Castaneda (26-14-1, 17 KOs) by KO at 58 seconds of Round 1

6-Round Welterweight Bout at 140 lbs.

George Rincon vs. Diego Perez

George Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs) defeats Diego Perez (13-10-1, 11 KOs) by KO at 2:53 of Round 1