Ryan Whitehead all set for pro debut next month at Walsall FC

RINGSIDE

Telford’s Ryan Whitehead can’t wait to make his professional boxing debut next month writes Noah Abrahams.

The former Donnington ABC starlet appears on BCB Promotions’ ‘St. Valentine’s Day Massacre’ show at Walsall FC’s Banks’s Stadium on Friday, 14th February 2020.

Whitehead, who takes on Walsall’s Kearon Thomas, is excited ahead of his paid bow.

“I’ve been contemplating the fight for a while,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I have my diet, I’m stuck into a good routine and in the last few weeks I’ve been off work to focus on the boxing.

“I’ve been able to train two or three times a day on an almost daily basis. I’m now really getting into the flow of it all. When I work I do so for 13 hours a day.

“I’m picked up at half five in the morning and am up at four [am] for a run. Training can put a bit of stress on life, but my missus is very understanding. Boxing keeps me on the straight and narrow and the other half is very supportive of that.

“We’re both coming in for the win. A lot of people will fight a journeyman on their debut. We’re not too far apart. We’re both there to get stuck in and go for it. It’s going to be a great event.”

“To be honest I would never take anyone’s record lightly. Thomas has been on a Frank Warren card and I’ve watched that back. He’s been in there with some top opposition and you can’t take that for granted. Records for me don’t mean anything. He’s always been an underdog. Let’s learn on the job.

“I’ve got to adapt to the pro style. It won’t be fast paced but more about power than scoring the odd point here and there. I was a late starter to boxing, but I’ve always enjoyed it because I have been good at it. The sport has really changed my life around and for all the hard work I’ve put in I deserve some support. Thank you to anyone who has bought a ticket already.”

Tickets for the bill in the Stadium Suite are on sale now, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP with buffet, and can be purchased by calling the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261.

Fellow former Donnington ABC star, Liam Davies, is also in action alongside Birmingham’s Kane Bakler, West Bromwich’s Matt Gordon.

Completing the card sees another West Midlands pair go toe to toe. Clayton Bricknell and Daryl Pearce will attempt to arrest winless streaks, at the expense of each other, when they clash in a lightweight contest.

Bricknell, from Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton, was last surprisingly beaten by Stu Greener, by a 39-38 scoreline in a point decision, last October.

Brummie Pearce may only have one victory from eight pro fights, but he’s only failed to complete the duration once.