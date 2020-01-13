Gary Cully to face Joe Fitzpatrick in a battle of undefeated

RINGSIDE

Gary Cully is relishing the prospect of clashing with another unbeaten fighter in Joe Fitzpatrick with the Irish lightweight on the line.

‘The Diva’ (9-0, 4 KOs) collides with Fitzpatrick (10-0, 7 KOs) on the #MTKFightNight at a sold-out Ulster Hall in Belfast – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

As he bids to prove himself the top 134lb fighter on the island, Naas’ Cully is determined to conquer ‘The Dragon’ and silence his opponent’s local fans.

Cully said: “I feel like my career starts with this fight. I’ve done my apprenticeship and it’s time to step into real fights now.

“I want to win this title, defend it in the summer and then fight again so that hopefully by the end of 2020 I can be world-ranked.

“I feel like I’m actually building a fanbase of my own in Belfast. There are plenty of people there coming to see me and I’m bringing a few bus-loads up from Naas too. It’ll be loud in there on the night.

“These shows are massive now. Being broadcast in America on ESPN+ as well as on iFL TV is great. I’ll get a nice slot and show the American audience what I’m all about.

“Everyone seems to be absolutely hyped about this show and I’m looking forward to it. The place will be full, it’s on prime time in the US and it’s a real breakthrough fight for me.”

Joining Cully vs. Fitzpatrick on a stellar 2020 curtain-raiser for the proud fight city is Davey Oliver Joyce vs. Lee Haskins for the WBO European super-bantamweight title, Sean McComb vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, Lewis Crocker vs. John Thain, Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Pierce O’Leary, Taylor McGoldrick, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton and Dee Sullivan.