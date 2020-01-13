Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II televised on BT Sport Box Office in UK

World Boxing News

BT Sport is set to win the UK Pay-Per-View broadcasting rights to show the highly-anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight blockbuster is set to take place on February 22nd in Las Vegas, a repeat of their exciting first bout in December 2018.

At the time, BT televised the bout from Staples Center in Los Angeles, whilst Showtime took the United States equivalent on to PPV.

Whilst BT is set to claim victory over Sky in a bidding war, Showtime has lost its rights to PBC on FOX and ESPN.

Frank Warren’s ties to Fury and BT seemingly won the day.

More information is set to be revealed at a press conference on Monday.

It was originally stated no media gatherings would be undertaken. This decision has since been reversed.

Wilder and Fury once again fight it out for the WBC heavyweight title. The loser gets the first refusal on a trilogy.

BT’s triumph is a blow to Sky Head of Boxing Adam Smith. The commentator wanted to showcase the bout before making an offer for Anthony Joshua to face the victor.

Joshua recently regained his unified crown. AJ then stated his intentions to meet either over the summer. Fury remains his preferred choice of the two.







TICKETS & INFO

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring.

The fight Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

Tickets are on sale NOW. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history.

It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.