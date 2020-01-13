EXCLUSIVE: Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois moves closer to reality

Phil Jay

Sam Jones of S-Jam Boxing has updated World Boxing News on the current state of play between heavyweight star Joe Joyce and stablemate Daniel Dubois.

Previously, Jones spoke to WBN just after a face-to-face with Frank Warren on live UK TV as a desire to make the fight intensified.

Now, Joyce’s co-manager believes progress is being made and there should be no reason why the fight can’t get over the line.

That’s provided those numbers make sense.

“We’re getting closer to making the fight,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News. “Right now, the talks are all positive.

“As with all fighters, we believe Joe has a value. Joe has done more as a professional than Daniel, and with his decorated amateur background, Dubois has a lot to gain from facing Joe, who like him is unbeaten.

“You have to look at it from, ‘what does Joe gain in beating Dubois?

“But as I’ve said, it’s a fight that the fans want to see. So let’s hope we can get it over the line sooner rather than later!”

Back in December, just before Christmas, Jones had told WBN Dubois was facing a huge step up in class.

“Daniel is doing everything right but let’s face it, his recent opponents have been a joke. And earlier in the year, (Nathan) Gorman wasn’t at the races when he boxed him.

“Fair play to Daniel as he did the job on Saturday night (December 21). But Joe is a different animal. Daniel knows that.

“You can call Joe whatever you want, but the facts are he’s a decorated amateur and an absolute animal of a pro.

“Believe you me, he will take Dubois in deep waters and take him out!”







JOYCE

Joyce aired his views by telling WBN: “I think it was a good performance from Daniel with a massive knockout bit his opponent, however, was only trying to survive. It’s becoming standard procedure for Dubois.

“I hear I’d be an underdog in this fight, but when it happens your all in for a shock of your lives!”

EUROPEAN

More from the ongoing discussions is expected to come to light soon, along with the possibility of gaining approval from the European Boxing Union for the vacant title.

Joyce was due to face Marco Huck this month until the German pulled out. This leaves the EBU with a big decision to make regarding sanctioning for Joyce vs Dubois.