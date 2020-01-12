Munguia takes out Spike in eleven, Tanajara beats Burgos

RINGSIDE

📷 Hogan Photos

DAZN kicked off the new year at the Alamodome on Saturday night, where Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) won his middleweight debut with a stoppage over Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs). O’Sullivan’s corner threw the white towel in the 11th Round following powerful combinations and vicious body shots by Munguia, that ultimately lead to his TKO victory.

In the co-main event, Alejandro Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) upset Franchon Crews Dezurn (6-2, (2 KOs) in a thrilling split decision victory to become the new WBC & WBO Female Super Middleweight Titlist.

Earlier in the evening, Hector Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) remained undefeated after going the distance in a tough battle with Juan Carlos Burgos (33-4-2, 21 KOs), and Joshua Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs) earned a TKO victory over Jose Burgos (17-3, 14 KOs) in a super flyweight bout.

Jaime Munguia

“I wasn’t sure because when I had him hurt that’s when he would hit hard, so I had to let him get tired then find the finish. I would give myself an eight or nine. I had to do some more things, but will take this fight by fight.

“I was confused whether to attack or not, but thanks to my corner and Robert Morales. I think I did better at 160. I feel like I wore down less cause of the weight cut. I felt I threw more punches, more combinations, and it made the difference.

“I want to fight the best in the division, Golovkin, Canelo, or Charlos.”

Alejandro Jimenez

“I was taking my time, and studying, that was part of the strategy. We had a great preparation, I feel great, feel awesome, have a great team, and come from the best country.

“I looked past all the hard work. The time I wasn’t able to eat during New Years and Christmas. The hard worked paid off. All the time I was away from my daughters, now to be champion at super middleweight is great.

“We’re going for Claressa Shields at middleweight.”

12-Round Vacant WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title Bout @ 160 lbs.

Jaime Munguia vs. Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan

Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) defeats Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 KOs) by TKO at 2:17 of Round 11

10-Round WBC & WBO Female Super Middleweight Title Bout @ 168 lbs.

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Alejandro Jimenez

Alejandro Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) defeats Franchon Crews Dezurn (6-2, (2 KOs) by split decision

(97-93 X2 98-92)

10-Round Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Hector Tanajara Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Hector Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) defeats Juan Carlos Burgos (33-4-2, 21 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-91, 97-92 X2)

10-Round Super Flyweight Bout @ 115 lbs.

Joshua Franco vs. Jose Burgos

Joshua Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs) defeats Jose Burgos (17-3, 14 KOs) by TKO at 2:13 of Round 9

4-Round Cruiserweight Bout @ 200 lbs.

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Blake Lacaze

Tristan Kalkreuth (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Blake Lacaze (4-8-1, 2 KOs) by KO at 1:50 of Round 1

10-Round Super Welterweight Bout @ 154 lbs.

Travell Mazion vs. Fernando Castaneda

Travell Mazion (17-0, 13 KOs) defeats Fernando Castaneda (26-14-1, 17 KOs) by KO at 58 seconds of Round 1

6-Round Welterweight Bout at 140 lbs.

George Rincon vs. Diego Perez

George Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs) defeats Diego Perez (13-10-1, 11 KOs) by KO at 2:53 of Round 1

