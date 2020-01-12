Re-focused Kell Brook REVEALS ALL on why he didn’t fight in 2019

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Sheffield super welterweight Kell Brook is back with a new goal after going through a blank 2019 amidst frustrations from his fans.

Brook has been pencilled in for a February 8th return on home soil for what will be his first bout in some fourteen months.

As big fights eluded him, and UK rival Amir Khan focused on campaigning in the Middle East, Brook admits disillusion got the better of him.

After missing out on a big fight in America to Khan, Brook took time out to spend time with his family, as he explained.

“At the beginning of last year it was frustrating because I was trying to get the Terence Crawford fight to happen,” said Brook. “I was trying to make a few fights happen but they never materialised.

“2019 was frustrating at first, but then I was just enjoying my time with my little girls. I went travelling about a little bit but then I started getting a bit bored. I thought boxing is where I belong and I need to give some more of myself to the fans.

“I’ve got unfinished business and I want to give all I’ve got.

“I want whoever holds a belt. And I want to be a two-time World Champion this year. I want to be on everybody’s lips. So they say; ‘I can’t believe what this guy’s done. I can’t believe it.

“What’s happened? He’s the main man again’. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Mark DeLuca now stands in the way of Brook getting back to mixing it at a world-class level. This hasn’t been the case for almost three years.

Errol Spence Jr. inflicted the second of two bad defeats on Brook, which some believe may have all but ended his career at the top.

It’s now up to ‘The Special One’ to prove them wrong and get above people like DeLuca for the first time since 2017.

Despite DeLuca not possessing the credentials, Brook refuses to take his forthcoming foe lightly.







DeLUCA

“DeLuca is in front of me, an ex-marine, a very fit fighter, very strong, he’s going to come over here like it’s his World Title fight,” stated the Yorkshireman. “The fans are in for a real treat and I can’t wait to give them that treat.

“I can’t wait to perform and for the crowd to get behind me and push me on.

“Dom has watched DeLuca live a few times and I’ve seen little bits of him. I don’t really watch tapes of my opponents but I’ll watch a bit more of him in the next couple of weeks. Then basically just listen to Dom and the game plan.

“It’s just about getting in there and executing it.

“I feel great, I feel good. We’re four weeks out. I’m on weight. My training is going great. I’m ready to fight, I’d be ready to fight next week.

“It feels good to be preparing for a fight again. I’m fighting back in Sheffield. We know what we get from the fans – amazing support. It’s always an amazing atmosphere in the arena.”