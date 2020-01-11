World Boxing News Awards 2019: Full list of Winners confirmed

A full list of winners for the World Boxing News Awards of 2019 has now been confirmed on the back of month-long nominations.
Alongside already settled nods for WBN Fighter, Editor’s Choice, Fight and Women’s Fighter of the Year, the rest of the awards are revealed.
Manny Pacquiao took this year’s Fighter of the Year vote with the fans, whilst Amanda Serrano took the female accolade.
Editor’s Choice went to Canelo after a special twelve months.
Fighter of the Year was awarded to the World Boxing Super Series Final between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire.
WBN Fighter of the Year:
Canelo
Errol Spence Jr.
Naoya Inoue
Deontay Wilder
Anthony Joshua
Editor’s Choice:
Women’s Fighter of the Year:
Katie Taylor
Claressa Shields
Fight of the Year:
Joshua vs Ruiz I
Spence vs Porter
Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under in Jan ‘19):
Teofimo Lopez
Devin Haney
Emanuel Navarette
Young Fighter of the Year goes to Kosei Tanaka for the third time in his career. Tanaka made three defenses of his world title, scoring two stoppages.
Pound for Pound Breakthrough:
Artur Beterbiev
Jose Ramirez
Errol Spence picks up the P4P Breakthrough after finally landing two big names for his record. Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter were defeated as Spence moved to number four on the list.
Stoppage of 2018:
Naoya Inoue (vs Rodriguez)
Canelo (vs Kovalev)
No doubt about it, Deontay Wilder’s detonation on the chin of Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand was like a bolt of lightning heard all around the Garden Arena.
Trainer of the Year:
Jay Deas (Deontay Wilder)
Derrick James (Errol Spence Jr.)
Guiding Canelo to wins over Danny Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev, the partnership did a great job in 2019.
Comeback of 2018:
Manny Pacquiao
AJ picked himself up from what was a massively devastating loss to regain his world titles in Saudi Arabia.
Upset of 2019:
Julian Williams
Andrew Cancio
Ruiz dropped Joshua four times at MSG to completely wipe away any fears the other heavyweight contenders may have held against the Briton.
World title prospect of 2020:
For the second year running, Instagram favorite Ryan Garcia takes the spot as a world title fight is destined for this year.
Fighter of the Decade:
Andre Ward
Canelo
Mayweather took boxing to new heights in 2019.
WBN Fighter of the Year: Manny Pacquiao
Editor’s Choice: Canelo
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano
Fight of the Year: Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire (November 2014)
Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Kosei Tanaka
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Errol Spence Jr.
Stoppage of 2019: Deontay Wilder (vs Luis Ortiz II)
Trainer of the Year: Eddy and Chepo Reynoso (Canelo)
Comeback of 2019: Anthony Joshua
World title prospect of 2020: Ryan Garcia
Upset of 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr.
Fighter of the Decade 2010 – 2019: Floyd Mayweather
For a full list of Awards from 201o to 2019 CLICK HERE.