World Boxing News Awards 2019: Full list of Winners confirmed

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

A full list of winners for the World Boxing News Awards of 2019 has now been confirmed on the back of month-long nominations.

Alongside already settled nods for WBN Fighter, Editor’s Choice, Fight and Women’s Fighter of the Year, the rest of the awards are revealed.

Manny Pacquiao took this year’s Fighter of the Year vote with the fans, whilst Amanda Serrano took the female accolade.

Editor’s Choice went to Canelo after a special twelve months.

Fighter of the Year was awarded to the World Boxing Super Series Final between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire.

AWARDS 2019 – WINNERS:

WBN Fighter of the Year:

Canelo

Manny Pacquiao

Errol Spence Jr.

Naoya Inoue

Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua

Editor’s Choice:

Canelo

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano

Claressa Shields

Fight of the Year:

Joshua vs Ruiz I

Inoue vs Donaire

Spence vs Porter

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under in Jan ‘19):

Teofimo Lopez

Devin Haney

Emanuel Navarette

Kosei Tanaka

Young Fighter of the Year goes to Kosei Tanaka for the third time in his career. Tanaka made three defenses of his world title, scoring two stoppages.

Pound for Pound Breakthrough:

Errol Spence Jr.

Artur Beterbiev

Jose Ramirez

Errol Spence picks up the P4P Breakthrough after finally landing two big names for his record. Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter were defeated as Spence moved to number four on the list.

Stoppage of 2018:

Deontay Wilder (vs Ortiz II)

Naoya Inoue (vs Rodriguez)

Canelo (vs Kovalev)

No doubt about it, Deontay Wilder’s detonation on the chin of Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand was like a bolt of lightning heard all around the Garden Arena.

Trainer of the Year:

Jay Deas (Deontay Wilder)

Eddy and Chepo Reynoso (Canelo)

Derrick James (Errol Spence Jr.)

Guiding Canelo to wins over Danny Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev, the partnership did a great job in 2019.

Comeback of 2018:

Anthony Joshua

Manny Pacquiao

AJ picked himself up from what was a massively devastating loss to regain his world titles in Saudi Arabia.

Upset of 2019:

Andy Ruiz Jr.

Julian Williams

Andrew Cancio

Ruiz dropped Joshua four times at MSG to completely wipe away any fears the other heavyweight contenders may have held against the Briton.

World title prospect of 2020:

Ryan Garcia

For the second year running, Instagram favorite Ryan Garcia takes the spot as a world title fight is destined for this year.

Fighter of the Decade:

Andre Ward

Canelo

Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather took boxing to new heights in 2019.









2019:

WBN Fighter of the Year: Manny Pacquiao

Editor’s Choice: Canelo

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Fight of the Year: Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire (November 2014)

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Errol Spence Jr.

Stoppage of 2019: Deontay Wilder (vs Luis Ortiz II)

Trainer of the Year: Eddy and Chepo Reynoso (Canelo)

Comeback of 2019: Anthony Joshua

World title prospect of 2020: Ryan Garcia

Upset of 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr.

Fighter of the Decade 2010 – 2019: Floyd Mayweather

For a full list of Awards from 201o to 2019 CLICK HERE.