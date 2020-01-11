12
Jan
2020

Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers in the World (January 2020)

World Boxing News 11/01/2020
Canelo Pound for Pound Boxers

📸 Amanda Westcott

World Boxing News lists the Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxers in the world in January 2020. Canelo Alvarez takes the top spot into a new decade.

See the full Pound for Pound list below:

1 Canelo Alvarez

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 2 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

2 Vasyl Lomachenko

LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 1 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

3 Naoya Inoue

BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 7 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

Errol Spence Pacquiao

4 Errol Spence

WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 18 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

Pacquiao

5 Manny Pacquiao

WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 11 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

6 Gennady Golovkin

MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 6 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

7 Terence Crawford

WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 5 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

8 Oleksandr Usyk

HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 3 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

9 Juan Estrada

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 17 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

10 Deontay Wilder

HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 12 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

11 Tyson Fury

HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 9 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

12 Leo Santa Cruz

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 15 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

13 Kosei Tanaka

FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 14 
RECORD IN 2019: 3-0, 2 KO

14 Anthony Joshua

HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 13 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-1

15 Mikey Garcia

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 4 
RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

16 Kazuto Ioka

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 31 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

17 Donnie Nietes

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 8 
RECORD IN 2019:

18 Wanheng Menayothin

MINIMUMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 16 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

19 Shawn Porter

WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 19 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-1

20 Jose Ramirez

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

21 Artur Beterbiev

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO’s

22 Miguel Berchelt

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 26 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

23 Josh Taylor

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

24 Gervonta Davis

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 25 
RECORD IN 2019: 3-0, 3 KO

25 Regis Prograis

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-1, 1 KO

26 Nonito Donaire

BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 32 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-1, 1 KO

27 Daniel Jacobs

MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 22 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-1, 1 KO

28 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 10 
RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

29 Gary Russell Jr.

FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 24 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

30 Keith Thurman

WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-1

31 Andy Ruiz Jr.

HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-1, 2 KO

32 Moruti Mthalane

FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 37 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

33 Dmitry Bivol

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 34 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

34 Sergey Kovalev

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-1, 1 KO

35 Julian Williams

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

36 Guillermo Rigondeaux

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 30 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

37 Danny Roman

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

38 Jermall Charlo

MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 40 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

39 Callum Smith

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 29 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

40 Jerwin Ancajas

SUPER FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 43 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

41 Josh Warrington

FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 33 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

42 Demetrius Andrade

MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

43 Hiroto Kyoguchi

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 44 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

44 Rey Vargas

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 41 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

45 Gilberto Ramirez

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 35 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

46 Knockout CP Freshmart

MINIMUMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 1-0

47 David Benavidez

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO’s

48 Teofimo Lopez

LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 4-0, 3 KO’s

49 Emanuel Navarrete

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 4-0, 4 KO

50 Billy Joe Saunders

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE 
RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO


WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on –  World title wins, multi-weight titles, the caliber of opponents and manner of victories.

Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration for the Pound for Pound list.

Fighters earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).

Share your thoughts about our top 50 on Twitter @worldboxingnews.

RATINGS: The IBO Top 100 Computerized Boxing Rankings. Click HERE to view the world’s most unbiased, objective rankings of boxers brought to you only by the International Boxing Organization.

View the full history of Pound for Pound from 1970 – 2020 here

READ: A History of the Lineal Heavyweight Championship (1885 – 2020)