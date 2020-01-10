Xu Can, promoter Liu Gang heading to Toowoomba for Feb 7 event

RINGSIDE

CHINA’S NUMBER ONE BOXER World Champion Xu Can and Asia’s number one boxing promoter Liu Gang have confirmed their attendance for the gala event:Blood,Sweat & Tears over 30 years in Toowoomba on February 7.

Both men have strong ties and great memories of Toowoomba.

Xu Can’s career took off after a huge upset win in the Garden City over Kris George in 2015, while Liu Gang has forged a strong partnership with Brendon Smith at TGW & Smithy’s Promotions.

“Brendon Smith and his team have become great business associates when it comes to match making and promotions but more importantly we have become great friends,” Liu Gang.

“It will be an honour to be back in Toowoomba for this special event next month.

“It will be a mix of business and pleasure for us we will also use Brendon’s gym for a week long training camp for Xu Can who has a big 2020 ahead.

“Toowoomba is a beautiful city, we look forward to coming back.”

The partnership between Gang and Smith has created many opportunities over a long a period of time.

“It’ll be an honour to have Liu Gang and Xu Can back in our home town,” Smith said.

“They’re boxing royalty.

“Xu Can is the current WBA featherweight World Champion and Liu Gang is the biggest promoter in Asia and he’s branched out to working the USA with the likes of Oscar De La Hoya.

“Over the years Liu and I have worked together on countless promotions putting together a number of title fights.

“Our partnership has created so many opportunities for many fighters.

“Xu Can won his first WBA regional belt in Rumours International on one of our big cards he now sits on top of the World as the WBA champion.

“From our side of things we’ve seen the likes of Josh Baillie, Steve Spark and Herman Ene-Purcell fight in China.

“It’s a wonderful relationship and one we will celebrate on February 7. ”

The visit will also act as Can Xu’s first week of fight camp in preparation for his next title bout.

“Can Xu and Liu will train out of Smithy’s TGW Gym for the duration of the week,” Smith said.

“We believe we have a World class facility so it’s fitting we have a World class fighter visit us.

“It’s a real coup for our city to have Liu Gang and Can Xu in Toowoomba.”