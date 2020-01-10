Tyson Fury odds to beat both Deontay Wilder and AJ in 2020 are INSANE

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Stephanie Trapp / Mark Robinson

Tyson Fury becoming undisputed world ruler and holding every strap in the glamour division doesn’t seem an improbability this year, according to UK bookmakers.

Despite the fact that Fury is probably going to face Deontay Wilder twice, and pretty much has nothing else lined up in 2020, it should be a turn-off for fraction crunchers.

Not so.

Say you fancied a flutter on Fury regaining the world heavyweight championship against Deontay Wilder come February 22nd. Then you thought I might as well add in ‘The Gypsy King’ going all the way and also ripping four belts from rival Anthony Joshua, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d be laughing all the way to the bank. Even for a fiver.

Not a chance.

UK betting shops are offering as little as 2/1 for Fury facing and beating both his rivals in the next twelve months. A paultry offering from miserly bookies.

For one, there are many determining factors in play. Fury has to beat Wilder firstly. Then be given a contractual reprieve by the American.

Wilder has the first refusal on a third fight. This means Joshua potentially stands little to no chance of even making an offer.

Step-aside money could be the only way AJ gets the chance to face Fury after ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Coupled with the notion of a guarantee stipulation to Wilder for an immediate meeting with him in the aftermath.

So for those odds to be as minute as 2/1 – or even a best-priced 5/2, it quite shocking and insane to ask of punters. They’ll almost certainly turn their noses up at those prices.

It’s probably longer odds than 5/1 that the Joshua fight even gets to the serious talking stage. Following that, Fury has to already be holding the green and gold belt.

Furthermore, agreements on venue, TV and plenty of other blockades would have to be overcome.

Bookies could probably quadruple those odds and still not get much interest from any serious bettors.

On the plus-side for the Briton, Fury is the favorite to beat Wilder in Las Vegas. It’s a far cry from the immediate market after Wilder pummeled Dominic Breazeale back in May.

Wilder was shorter odds at the time, which were then squeezed in when Fury looked poor against Otto Wallin in September.







TONED

Astonishingly, in the weeks afterward, Fury has been cut right down to 4/6 or 8/11 after toning his body even further.

Weight loss of ten stone left Fury blubbery around the midriff and face, something Fury has worked on to get himself in the best shape since 2015.

Can he avoid Wilder’s blows for 36 minutes after succumbing twice the last time? – All will be revealed next month.

As for Joshua, the unified ruler has Kubrat Pulev to deal with first. It won’t be a walk in the park if recent form is anything to go by.

But Wilder vs Fury II and Joshua vs Fury in 2020 – a shake of the head to the bookies.