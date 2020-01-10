Tommy Fury: Sparring brother Tyson was pointless, I never landed a shot!

World Boxing News

📸 Frank Warren

Tommy Fury is ready to put his TV fame to bed and resume his boxing career after returning to winning ways in December.

After a lengthy lay-off, which saw him in ITV’s reality show Love Island, the light-heavyweight ironed out Przemyslaw Binienda at the Copper Box Arena to extend his record to 3-0.

Fury is now looking for progress in 2020 with all of his focus and attention being inside the ropes.

And his sparring partner doesn’t come much better in brother and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

As expected, the younger Fury barely got a punch on the ‘Gypsy King’ but the experience of sharing the ring with one of the world’s best is invaluable to Fury.

“The only thing I want in life is to be a world champion. Money and fame don’t interest me. You can look back to when I was 14 or 15 and I am the same now as I was back then.

“I’ve done a little bit of sparring with Tyson and I will be the first to say it was absolutely pointless!

“I never landed a shot and never even looked like landing a shot. It’s experience. He is the best in the world and that is the reason why.

“There is nobody better to spar with because I am learning everything, I could possibly learn off him.”







WORLD GLORY

The 20-year-old knows he has much to do if he is to achieve his dream of winning world honors but with hard work and dedication, Fury believes he can follow into Tyson’s footsteps.

“I would not be sat here right now if I didn’t believe I could become a world champion. Believe me when I say that. Boxing is too hard of a game just to tip and tap, you’ve got to be all or nothing and that is the way I think about everything.

“I will be a world champion in the future, but I am 20 years old and there is no rush,” he added.