Whatever happens, determined Josh Taylor is moving to Top Rank

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

World Boxing Super Series winner and unified 140 champion Josh Taylor is moving to Top Rank, that much seems abundantly clear.

A protest from former handler Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions is unlikely to deter Taylor from signing with Bob Arum.

Legal repercussions from the fallout of Thursday’s announcement and subsequent repost are as yet unclear, although Taylor is adamant he’s switching.

Adding MTK Global to his new deal with the American promotional powerhouses, whose clientele includes Vasyl Lomachenko, Terence Crawford and Tyson Fury, Taylor is looking to the future.

“A new year, a new decade with lots of new beginnings. I’m starting this new decade with a big bang,” Taylor said.

“2019 was a huge year for me. But 2020 looks set to be even bigger. I’m delighted to have signed a deal with Top Rank and ESPN. And an advisory contract with MTK Global.

“I believe I am with the best team to take my career to the next level. I couldn’t ask for a better partnership. And I know the future looks bright with this team lighting the way.”

Following Cyclone releasing a statement claiming breach of contract, Taylor responded in kind. He said: “I wanted to stay respectfully silent about my relationship with Cyclone. But given they have released a statement it is only proper that I respond.

“Whilst I acknowledge and appreciate the role that Cyclone has played in my career to date, three weeks ago I terminated my promotional agreement with Cyclone. This was a result of various breaches of contract including.

“In particular, breaches relating to a conflict of interest on the part of the promoter. That (would have) allowed me to search for a new promoter, which I have found in Top Rank.

“I’ve wanted to part ways amicably and without resorting to court proceedings. I thought and hoped the Mcguigans would feel the same way. This is given the litigation they are involved in with other fighters.

“I hope all of us can now move on in a positive way concentrating on things which advance us all,” added Taylor.

Jamie Conlan, MTK Global’s Professional Development Coordinator, gave his view on what is a big signing.

“Josh Taylor won the World Boxing Super Series in fantastic fashion with his win over Regis Prograis.

“Now linking up with Top Rank and MTK Global, his sights are solely set on unifying the division. He wants to become a global star.”

ESPN’s Max on Boxing will feature an exclusive Max Kellerman interview with Taylor this Friday, January 10 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.







TAYLOR CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs), who turned pro in July 2015, soon established himself as one of Great Britain’s pugilistic prodigies, winning Commonwealth honors in October 2016 in only his seventh bout.

In 2017, he knocked off fellow unbeaten prospect Ohara Davies via seventh-round stoppage and knocked out former world champion Miguel Vazquez in nine rounds.

Late in 2018, following a decision win over former world champion Viktor Postol, he entered the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

The ‘Tartan Tornado’ knocked out then-unbeaten Ryan Martin in the quarterfinals. Taylor then scored a convincing decision over Ivan Baranchyk in the semifinals to win the IBF world title.

Taylor authored his career-best win last October in the World Boxing Super Series championship, grinding out a majority decision over Prograis to unify titles and establish himself as a pound-for-pound player.