Jesse Hart vs Joe Smith Jr. weigh-in results from AC

📷 Mikey Williams

Boxers took to the scales ahead of the light heavyweight clash between Jesse Hart and Joe Smith Jr. on Saturday night in Atlantic City.

Hart vs Smith Jr. goes down tomorrow on ESPN (10 p.m. ET).

WEIGHTS

Jesse Hart 175 lbs vs. Joe Smith Jr. 174.6 lbs

(vacant NABO light heavyweight title — 10 Rounds)

Steven Nelson 167.8 lbs vs. Cem Kilic 167.6 lbs

(vacant NABO super middleweight title — 10 Rounds)

ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET)

Joseph Adorno 136 lbs vs. Hector Garcia 135 lbs

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds

Chris Thomas 170.6 lbs vs. Samir Barbosa 168.2 lbs

(Super Middleweight — 6 Rounds







Shinard Bunch 147.2 lbs vs. Dennis Okoth 145.6 lbs

(Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

Sonny Conto 218 lbs vs. Curtis Head 271.6 lbs

(Heavyweight — 4 Rounds)

Jeremy Adorno 121.6 lbs vs. Fernando Ibarra 121.4 lbs

(Super Bantamweight — 4 Rounds)

Xander Zayas 147.2 lbs vs. Corey Champion 146.8 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

For more information, visit: www.toprank.com, www.espn.com/boxing; Facebook: facebook.com/trboxing; Twitter: twitter.com/trboxing.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Star Boxing, tickets priced at $100, $60, $40 and $25 (not including applicable fees) are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.ticketmaster.com and www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.