Could Daniel Dubois really beat Anthony Joshua now?

📸 Frank Warren / Lawrence Lustig

Daniel Dubois has warned the heavyweight division he is ready for anyone in 2020 as he continues his climb up the rankings.

After capturing the WBC Silver title, Dubois is in the top 15 of the IBF and WBC but must remain patient of a world title opportunity.

Having regained his three world titles, Anthony Joshua’s 2020 appears to be already scheduled with Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk his respective mandatories with the IBF and WBO.

Meanwhile, fellow Brit Tyson Fury goes to war with WBC titlist Deontay Wilder with a view to a trilogy taking place later this year.

After picking up yet another title at the Copper Box, Dubois is hoping for a sterner test next.

Confident for one so young, Dubois believes he could take on Joshua whenever the unified title-holder is ready. Some may even believe with AJ’s obvious frailties ‘DDD’ would stand a chance of landing a bomb and ending the contest instantly.

“I am young and ready to go, I have a lot of ability and I am ready to be pushed on now. It is about getting the right fights and Frank is mapping out a route to mandatories,” said Dubois.

"I would definitely go in with someone like Joshua. It is what I have been dreaming of since the day I started boxing, being in massive fights and coming through and winning them."







JOYCE

Promoter Frank Warren spoke of Dubois’ ability and is backing him to deliver the goods at any given time against elite opposition. “When the dust has all settled these guys will have a mandatory and maybe one of the titles will be freed up.

“People may laugh about it, but if I could make him and Anthony Joshua today, I would make it. I am so confident, and I know who I would have my money on.”

By October, Dubois could be installed as a mandatory challenger in one of the four organizations. In the meantime, a Battle of Britain clash with Joe Joyce is the current front-runner for Dubois next. Warren recently confirmed talks were underway between both parties.

Delighted to confirm talks are underway for a huge domestic Heavyweight clash in 2020. Juggernaut vs Dynamite. Let’s make it happen. pic.twitter.com/fiZ91pVUS8 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) January 3, 2020

It should serve up an exciting first-half of 2020 for Warren and BT Sport, who are in pole position to secure the rights for Fury’s rematch with Wilder.

As for Joshua vs Dubois, don’t expect to see that dangerous title defense anytime soon.