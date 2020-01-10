WBN Awards 2019: Canelo wins Editor’s Choice, Amanda Serrano WFOTY

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

World Boxing News continues to announce this year’s winners from the WBN Awards list for 2019 with Canelo taking the Editor’s Choice for Fighter of the Year.

Manny Pacquiao won the fan vote, whilst Canelo has been named as the best of 2019 by WBN Editor Phil Jay.

Achievements by the Mexican superstar including a unification victory over Daniel Jacobs and a step up to light heavyweight to dethrone Sergey Kovalev.

It was a far cry from the 2018 Canelo endured when banned for six months for a positive drug test for Clenbuterol. That sanction has since been erased after the levels of Clenbuterol allowed were raised by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Canelo came second in the public poll as Pacquiao ran away with the WBN Trophy by sealing 86% of those casting their view.

Despite missing out to Pacquiao, Canelo was in fine form and now picks up only the second WBN Award of his career.

Back in 2010, Canelo won the World Title Prospect of 2011 nod. That prediction came true later that same year when the youngster beat Matthew Hatton.

On the Women’s side of the sport, WBN names a Women’s Fighter of the Year for the second year running.

That honor goes to Amanda Serrano. The Puerto Rican legend won world titles in two separate weight classes in 2019. Scoring her eighth-weight crown against Eva Voraberger at light flyweight.

Turning pro as a featherweight, it was some going for Serrano to drop down a decade later to 115 pounds. Even greater given the fact her last fight of 2018 was at super lightweight.

An unbelievable achievement, unmatched in the sport of boxing.







AWARDS SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year:

Canelo

Manny Pacquiao (86%)



Errol Spence Jr.

Naoya Inoue

Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua

Editor’s Choice:

Canelo

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano

Claressa Shields

Fight of the Year:

Joshua vs Ruiz I

Inoue vs Donaire

Spence vs Porter

Fighter of the Decade:

Canelo

Floyd Mayweather

Andre Ward

More awards will be confirmed over the coming days. Visit the AWARDS PAGE HERE.