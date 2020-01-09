RATED: The WORLD’S TOP 1000 BOXERS in HISTORY

World Boxing News

Top 1000 Boxers of all Time: Over recent weeks and months, there’s been plenty of talk amongst fans and boxing media surrounding the Fighter of the Year, Decade and even of all-time.

Therefore, World Boxing News has begun work on a comprehensive list of the Top 100 boxers of all time.

Using criteria never used before, WBN is attempting to update the process and definitively bring the older generation and new era together for a whole new countdown.

Prior to that, WBN has decided to publish the Top 1000 boxers as rated by BoxRec using their highly debated points system.

Arguably, the list does feature a huge percentage of those who would rank in the top thousand. What position those champions and contenders take is up for further discussion.

Where does your favorite rate and do you agree with the top two?

Here’s the full list:

1 Floyd Mayweather 50 0 0 welter 1996-2017 2 Manny Pacquiao 62 7 2 welter 1995-2019 3 Carlos Monzon 87 3 9 middle 1963-1977 4 Sugar Ray Robinson 174 19 6 middle 1940-1965 5 Muhammad Ali 56 5 0 heavy 1960-1981 6 Joe Louis 66 3 0 heavy 1934-1951 7 Bernard Hopkins 55 8 2 middle 1988-2016 8 Archie Moore 186 23 10 l-heavy 1935-1963 9 Oscar De La Hoya 39 6 0 welter 1992-2008 10 Julio Cesar Chavez 107 6 2 sup-light 1980-2005 11 Evander Holyfield 44 10 2 heavy 1984-2011 12 Roberto Duran 103 16 0 light 1968-2001 13 Marvelous Marvin Hagler 62 3 2 middle 1973-1987 14 Ray Leonard 36 3 1 welter 1977-1997 15 Floyd Patterson 55 8 1 heavy 1952-1972 16 Juan Manuel Marquez 56 7 1 feather 1993-2014 17 Pernell Whitaker 40 4 1 welter 1984-2001 18 Harry Greb 262 17 18 middle 1913-1926 19 Rocky Marciano 49 0 0 heavy 1947-1955 20 Larry Holmes 69 6 0 heavy 1973-2002 21 Roy Jones Jr 66 9 0 light heavy 1989-2018 22 Young Corbett III 123 12 20 welter 1919-1940 23 Gene Tunney 79 1 4 heavy 1915-1928 24 Jose Napoles 81 7 0 welter 1958-1975 25 Jack Johnson 71 11 11 heavy 1897-1931 26 James Toney 77 10 3 middle 1988-2017 27 Tommy Gibbons 96 5 4 light heavy 1911-1925 28 Thomas Hearns 61 5 1 super welter 1977-2006 29 Carlos Ortiz 61 7 1 light 1955-1972 30 Erik Morales 52 9 0 super bantam 1993-2012 31 Azumah Nelson 38 6 2 super feather 1979-2008 32 Saul Alvarez 53 1 2 middle 2005-2019 33 Joe Calzaghe 46 0 0 super middle 1993-2008 34 Andre Ward 32 0 0 super middle 2004-2017 35 Vicente Saldivar 37 3 0 feather 1961-1973 36 Felix Trinidad 42 3 0 welter 1990-2008 37 Wladimir Klitschko 64 5 0 heavy 1996-2017 38 Gene Fullmer 55 6 3 middle 1951-1963 39 Willie Pep 229 11 1 feather 1940-1966 40 Joe Frazier 32 4 1 heavy 1965-1981 41 Shane Mosley 49 10 1 welter 1993-2016 42 Sam Langford 211 43 52 heavy 1902-1926 43 Emile Griffith 85 24 2 middle 1958-1977 44 Eder Jofre 72 2 4 bantam 1957-1976 45 Nicolino Locche 117 4 14 super light 1958-1976 46 Kostya Tszyu 31 2 0 super light 1992-2005 47 Max Schmeling 56 10 4 heavy 1924-1948 48 Joey Maxim 83 29 4 light heavy 1941-1958 49 Terence Crawford 36 0 0 welter 2008-2019 50 Barney Ross 74 4 3 welter 1929-1938 51 Michael Spinks 31 1 0 light heavy 1977-1988 52 Harry Wills 89 10 7 heavy 1911-1932 53 Antonio Tarver 31 6 1 light heavy 1997-2015 54 Bob Foster 56 8 1 light heavy 1961-1978 55 Mickey Walker 131 25 6 middle 1919-1935 56 Marco Antonio Barrera 67 7 0 super bantam 1989-2011 57 Duilio Loi 115 3 8 welter 1948-1962 58 Benny Leonard 186 22 9 light 1911-1932 59 Packey McFarland 106 1 6 light 1904-1915 60 Antonio Cervantes 73 12 1 super light 1964-1983 61 Gennadiy Golovkin 40 1 1 middle 2006-2019 62 Jimmy McLarnin 55 11 3 welter 1923-1936 63 Ezzard Charles 95 25 1 light heavy 1940-1959 64 Billy Conn 64 11 1 light heavy 1934-1948 65 Aaron Pryor 39 1 0 super light 1976-1990 66 Wilfred Benitez 53 8 1 super welter 1973-1990 67 Dick Tiger 60 19 3 middle 1952-1970 68 Joe Gans 158 12 21 light 1893-1909 69 Ronald Wright 51 6 1 super welter 1990-2012 70 Mike Tyson 50 6 0 heavy 1985-2005 71 Naseem Hamed 36 1 0 feather 1992-2002 72 Alexis Arguello 77 8 0 super feather 1968-1995 73 Tommy Loughran 124 32 13 light heavy 1919-1937 74 Danny Garcia* 35 2 0 welter 2007-2019 75 Israel Vazquez 44 5 0 super bantam 1995-2010 76 Chris John 48 1 3 feather 1998-2013 77 Mike McCallum 49 5 1 super welter 1981-1997 78 Timothy Bradley Jr 33 2 1 super light 2004-2016 79 Lennox Lewis 41 2 1 heavy 1989-2003 80 Virgil Hill 51 7 0 light heavy 1984-2015 81 Sergio Martinez 51 3 2 middle 1997-2014 82 Jimmy Carruthers 21 4 0 bantam 1950-1962 83 Bobo Olson 97 16 2 middle 1944-1966 84 Rodrigo Valdes 63 8 2 middle 1963-1980 85 Terry Norris 47 9 0 super welter 1986-1998 86 Wilfredo Gomez 44 3 1 super bantam 1974-1989 87 Dwight Muhammad Qawi 41 11 1 light heavy 1978-1998 88 Jack Dempsey 58 6 10 heavy 1914-1927 89 Nonito Donaire 40 6 0 bantam 2001-2019 90 Sonny Liston 50 4 0 heavy 1953-1970 91 Miguel Cotto 41 6 0 welter 2001-2017 92 Rafael Marquez 41 9 0 bantam 1995-2013 93 George Foreman 76 5 0 heavy 1969-1997 94 Ricky Hatton 45 3 0 super light 1997-2012 95 Felix Sturm 40 5 3 middle 2001-2016 96 Tommy Ryan 89 2 12 middle 1887-1911 97 Harold Johnson 76 11 0 light heavy 1946-1971 98 Jermain Taylor 33 4 1 middle 2001-2014 99 Henry Armstrong 152 22 9 welter 1931-1945 100 Oleksandr Usyk 17 0 0 heavy 2013-2019 101 Luis Rodriguez 107 13 0 welter 1956-1972 102 Sam McVea 79 18 13 heavy 1902-1921 103 Max Baer 68 13 0 heavy 1929-1941 104 Jose Luis Castillo 66 13 1 light 1990-2014 105 Little Dado 71 6 11 fly 1932-1943 106 Salvador Sanchez 44 1 1 feather 1975-1982 107 Mike Twin Sullivan 35 10 18 welter 1901-1914 108 Sergey Kovalev 34 4 1 light heavy 2009-2019 109 Carmen Basilio 56 16 7 welter 1948-1961 110 Carl Froch 33 2 0 super middle 2002-2014 111 Sandro Mazzinghi 64 3 0 super welter 1961-1978 112 Lou Ambers 91 8 7 light 1932-1941 113 Vasiliy Lomachenko 14 1 0 light 2013-2019 114 Owen Moran 77 19 9 feather 1900-1916 115 Michael Nunn 58 4 0 middle 1984-2002 116 Bruno Arcari 70 2 1 super light 1964-1978 117 Simon Brown 47 12 0 welter 1982-2000 118 Juan Martin Coggi 75 5 2 super light 1982-1999 119 Sugar Ramos 55 7 4 feather 1957-1972 120 Stanley Ketchel 51 6 4 middle 1903-1910 121 Jeff Fenech 29 3 1 super bantam 1984-2008 122 Fabrice Tiozzo 48 2 0 light heavy 1988-2006 123 Toshiaki Nishioka 39 5 3 super bantam 1994-2012 124 Hugo Kelly 39 12 22 middle 1899-1912 125 Jose Torres 41 3 1 light heavy 1958-1969 126 Carlos Palomino 31 4 3 welter 1972-1998 127 Philadelphia Jack O’Brien 147 16 26 light heavy 1896-1912 128 Jack Sharkey 38 14 3 heavy 1924-1936 129 Jeff Chandler 33 2 2 bantam 1976-1984 130 Ismael Laguna 65 9 1 light 1960-1971 131 Jim Braddock 52 26 7 heavy 1926-1938 132 Terry McGovern 66 5 8 feather 1897-1908 133 Leo Santa Cruz 37 1 1 super feather 2006-2019 134 Gustav Scholz 88 2 6 middle 1948-1964 135 Marcel Thil 107 21 10 middle 1922-1937 136 Cory Spinks 39 8 0 welter 1997-2013 137 David Haye 28 4 0 heavy 2002-2018 138 Jack Dillon 188 29 31 light heavy 1908-1923 139 Vitali Klitschko 45 2 0 heavy 1996-2012 140 Ken Norton 42 7 1 heavy 1967-1981 141 John Conteh 34 4 1 light heavy 1971-1980 142 Dave Shade 156 29 62 welter 1918-1935 143 Donald Curry 34 6 0 welter 1980-1997 144 Jimmy Wilde 137 4 1 fly 1911-1923 145 Jimmy Bivins 86 25 1 heavy 1940-1955 146 Samuel Serrano 50 6 1 super feather 1969-1997 147 Fighting Harada 55 7 0 bantam 1960-1970 148 Joe Jeannette 120 25 20 heavy 1904-1922 149 Luisito Espinosa 47 13 0 feather 1984-2005 150 Ruben Olivares 89 13 3 bantam 1965-1988 151 Zab Judah 44 10 0 super light 1996-2019 152 Tony Canzoneri 141 24 10 light 1925-1939 153 Wilfredo Vazquez 56 9 2 super bantam 1981-2002 154 Carl Frampton 27 2 0 super feather 2009-2019 155 James McGirt 73 6 1 welter 1982-1997 156 Victor Galindez 55 9 4 light heavy 1969-1980 157 Maurice Hope 30 4 1 super welter 1973-1982 158 Curtis Cokes 62 14 4 welter 1958-1972 159 Len Harvey 122 14 10 middle 1920-1942 160 Abner Mares 31 3 1 feather 2005-2018 161 Daniel Zaragoza 55 8 3 super bantam 1980-1997 162 Acelino Freitas 41 2 0 super feather 1995-2017 163 Ingemar Johansson 26 2 0 heavy 1952-1963 164 Randolph Turpin 66 8 1 middle 1946-1964 165 Miguel Lora 37 3 0 bantam 1979-1993 166 Riddick Bowe 43 1 0 heavy 1989-2008 167 Rocky Lockridge 44 9 0 super feather 1978-1992 168 Jim Driscoll 62 5 7 feather 1901-1919 169 Ike Quartey 37 4 1 welter 1988-2006 170 Tyson Fury* 29 0 1 heavy 2008-2019 171 Esteban De Jesus 57 5 0 light 1969-1980 172 Robert Guerrero 36 6 1 welter 2001-2019 173 Tommy Burns 47 5 9 heavy 1902-1920 174 Jersey Joe Walcott 50 20 1 heavy 1930-1953 175 Jack Britton 238 60 42 welter 1904-1930 176 Erislandy Lara 26 3 3 super welter 2008-2019 177 Erich Schoppner 34 1 5 light heavy 1956-1966 178 Lockport Jimmy Duffy 97 18 30 welter 1908-1921 179 Anthony Joshua 23 1 0 heavy 2013-2019 180 Nino Benvenuti 82 7 1 middle 1961-1971 181 Guillermo Rigondeaux* 19 1 0 super bantam 2009-2019 182 Miguel Angel Gonzalez 51 5 1 light 1989-2006 183 Peter Kane 89 8 2 bantam 1934-1951 184 Ike Williams 128 24 5 light 1940-1955 185 Jean Pascal 35 6 1 light heavy 2005-2019 186 Carlos Zarate 66 4 0 bantam 1970-1988 187 Davey Moore 59 7 1 feather 1953-1963 188 Abe Attell 110 17 25 feather 1900-1917 189 Fernando Vargas 26 5 0 super welter 1997-2007 190 Ted Kid Lewis 233 46 23 welter 1909-1929 191 Jeff Smith 141 34 5 middle 1910-1927 192 Georges Carpentier 91 15 6 light heavy 1908-1926 193 Rush Dalma 37 10 15 bantam 1932-1947 194 Carlos Hernandez 60 12 4 super light 1959-1971 195 Roman Gonzalez 48 2 0 super fly 2005-2019 196 Joey Giardello 98 26 8 middle 1948-1967 197 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi 20 7 1 bantam 1989-2009 198 Santos Laciar 79 10 11 fly 1976-1990 199 Billy Miske 74 13 16 light heavy 1913-1923 200 Eugene Criqui 105 16 15 feather 1910-1928 201 Andre Dirrell 27 3 0 super middle 2005-2019 202 Joel Casamayor 38 6 1 light 1996-2011 203 Jackie Paterson 63 25 3 fly 1938-1951 204 Mikey Garcia* 39 1 0 welter 2006-2019 205 Hozumi Hasegawa 36 5 0 bantam 1999-2016 206 Veeraphol Sahaprom 66 4 2 bantam 1994-2010 207 Milton McCrory 35 4 1 welter 1980-1991 208 Lucas Martin Matthysse 39 5 0 welter 2004-2018 209 Mairis Briedis 26 1 0 cruiser 2009-2019 210 Alejandro Gonzalez 49 5 1 feather 1988-2003 211 Johnny Kilbane 110 17 15 feather 1907-1923 212 Jose Legra 129 11 4 feather 1960-1973 213 Battling Levinsky 196 54 38 light heavy 1910-1930 214 Daniel Jacobs 36 3 0 super middle 2007-2019 215 Steve Collins 36 3 0 super middle 1986-1997 216 Keith Holmes 41 5 0 middle 1989-2009 217 Bob Moha 42 27 11 middle 1906-1922 218 Julian Jackson 55 6 0 super welter 1981-1998 219 Mike Gibbons 112 12 8 middle 1907-1922 220 Freddie Dawson 103 14 4 welter 1943-1954 221 Sharmba Mitchell 57 6 0 super light 1988-2006 222 Flash Elorde 89 27 2 super feather 1951-1971 223 Eddie Perkins 74 20 3 super light 1956-1975 224 Bob Fitzsimmons 69 12 14 light heavy 1885-1914 225 Callum Smith 27 0 0 super middle 2012-2019 226 Fred Apostoli 61 10 1 middle 1934-1948 227 Charles Williams 37 7 3 light heavy 1978-1996 228 Frankie Randall 58 18 1 super light 1983-2005 229 Mario D’Agata 54 10 3 bantam 1950-1962 230 Reggie Johnson 44 7 1 middle 1984-2008 231 John Ruiz 44 9 1 heavy 1992-2010 232 Antonio Esparragoza 30 2 4 feather 1981-1991 233 Alphonse Halimi 42 8 1 bantam 1955-1964 234 Chris Eubank 45 5 2 super middle 1985-1998 235 Yuri Arbachakov 23 1 0 fly 1990-1997 236 Freddie Welsh 121 29 17 light 1905-1922 237 Glen Johnson 54 21 2 light heavy 1993-2015 238 Gus Lesnevich 61 14 5 light heavy 1934-1949 239 Sammy Angott 94 29 8 light 1935-1950 240 Jimmy Clabby 99 26 30 middle 1906-1923 241 Kelly Pavlik 40 2 0 middle 2000-2012 242 Jackie Fields 74 9 2 welter 1925-1933 243 Willie KO Brennan 107 26 29 middle 1905-1922 244 Kid Chocolate 136 10 6 feather 1927-1938 245 Wayne McCullough 27 7 0 bantam 1993-2008 246 Adrien Broner 33 4 1 welter 2008-2019 247 Rocky Mattioli 64 7 2 super welter 1970-1982 248 Johnny Nelson 45 12 2 cruiser 1986-2005 249 Anaclet Wamba 46 2 1 cruiser 1982-1994 250 Dariusz Michalczewski 48 2 0 light heavy 1991-2005 251 Masao Oba 35 2 1 fly 1966-1973 252 Joe Brown 121 47 14 light 1941-1970 253 Melio Bettina 83 14 3 heavy 1934-1948 254 Pascual Perez 84 7 1 fly 1952-1964 255 Livingstone Bramble 40 26 3 light 1980-2003 256 Adonis Stevenson 29 2 1 light heavy 2006-2018 257 Raul Perez 61 6 3 bantam 1984-2000 258 Victor Callejas 27 3 0 super bantam 1979-1990 259 Johnny Tapia 59 5 2 super fly 1988-2011 260 Lew Tendler 145 16 8 light 1913-1928 261 Chad Dawson 36 5 0 light heavy 2001-2019 262 Howard Winstone 61 6 0 feather 1959-1968 263 John Henry Lewis 100 11 5 light heavy 1929-1939 264 Joey Archer 45 4 0 middle 1956-1967 265 Sumbu Kalambay 57 6 1 middle 1980-1993 266 Digger Stanley 73 21 10 fly 1899-1918 267 Young Kyun Park 28 3 1 feather 1986-1995 268 Willie Ritchie 45 14 17 light 1906-1927 269 Vic Toweel 28 3 1 bantam 1949-1954 270 Josh Taylor 16 0 0 super light 2015-2019 271 Meldrick Taylor 38 8 1 welter 1984-2002 272 Brian Mitchell 45 1 3 super feather 1981-1995 273 Hector Camacho 79 6 3 light 1980-2010 274 Tom Smith 90 11 3 feather 1932-1947 275 Jimmy Slattery 114 13 0 light heavy 1921-1934 276 Ray Famechon 100 13 3 feather 1944-1956 277 Antonio Margarito 41 8 0 super welter 1994-2017 278 Jack Twin Sullivan 74 37 46 light heavy 1900-1922 279 Jake LaMotta 83 19 4 middle 1941-1954 280 Edwin Rosario 47 6 0 light 1979-1997 281 Manuel Medina 67 16 1 feather 1985-2008 282 Sven Ottke 34 0 0 super middle 1997-2004 283 Shawn Porter 30 3 1 welter 2008-2019 284 Oakland Billy Smith 58 24 4 light heavy 1941-1955 285 Mike Weaver 41 18 1 heavy 1972-2000 286 Jimmy Britt 13 7 3 light 1902-1909 287 Jorge Arce 64 8 2 light fly 1996-2014 288 Ken Buchanan 61 8 0 light 1965-1982 289 Arthur Abraham 47 6 0 super middle 2003-2018 290 Dennis Andries 49 14 2 light heavy 1978-1996 291 Eddie Machen 50 11 3 heavy 1955-1967 292 Jesse James Leija 47 7 2 super feather 1988-2005 293 Joe Bowker 43 10 1 bantam 1899-1919 294 Ben Villaflor 56 6 6 super feather 1966-1976 295 Panama Al Brown 131 20 12 bantam 1922-1942 296 Hans Werner Wohlers 47 6 5 middle 1955-1964 297 Juan Francisco Estrada 40 3 0 super fly 2008-2019 298 Orzubek Nazarov 26 1 0 light 1990-1998 299 Rodolfo Gonzalez 80 8 1 light 1959-1974 300 Mikkel Kessler 46 3 0 super middle 1998-2013 301 Ubaldo Sacco 47 4 1 super light 1978-1986 302 Mando Ramos 37 11 1 light 1965-1975 303 Lloyd Honeyghan 43 5 0 welter 1980-1995 304 Ricky Burns 43 8 1 light 2001-2019 305 Guts Ishimatsu 31 14 6 light 1966-1978 306 Fireman Jim Flynn 81 59 26 heavy 1893-1925 307 Mzonke Fana 38 13 0 super feather 1994-2017 308 Gilberto Ramirez 40 0 0 light heavy 2009-2019 309 Alexander Munoz 41 10 0 light 1998-2019 310 Kevin Kelley 60 10 2 feather 1988-2009 311 Tami Mauriello 82 13 1 light heavy 1939-1949 312 Vernon Forrest 41 3 0 welter 1992-2008 313 Jorge Paez 79 14 5 feather 1984-2003 314 Yasutsune Uehara 27 5 0 super feather 1972-1981 315 Naoya Inoue 19 0 0 bantam 2012-2019 316 Ernesto Marcel 40 4 2 feather 1966-1974 317 Johnny Famechon 56 5 6 feather 1961-1970 318 David Kui Kong Young 70 17 12 bantam 1937-1949 319 Mustafa Hamsho 44 5 2 middle 1975-1989 320 Jean Marc Mormeck 37 6 0 cruiser 1995-2014 321 Carlos Teo Cruz 42 13 2 light 1959-1970 322 Dave Smith 41 14 3 middle 1909-1917 323 Guillermo Jones 41 3 2 heavy 1993-2017 324 Michael Dokes 53 6 2 heavy 1976-1997 325 Frank Erne 31 6 16 light 1892-1908 326 Jerry Quarry 53 9 4 heavy 1965-1992 327 Hedgemon Lewis 53 7 2 welter 1966-1976 328 Patrizio Oliva 57 2 0 super light 1980-1992 329 Jimmy Ellis 40 12 1 heavy 1961-1975 330 Charley Burley 83 12 2 welter 1936-1950 331 Luis Nery 30 0 0 bantam 2012-2019 332 Marvin Hart 32 10 5 heavy 1899-1910 333 Vic Darchinyan 43 9 1 super bantam 2000-2017 334 Pete Sanstol 99 6 8 bantam 1926-1942 335 Bernardo Pinango 23 5 3 bantam 1981-1990 336 Eric Morel 46 4 0 fly 1996-2012 337 Johnny Saxton 55 9 2 welter 1949-1958 338 Jung Koo Chang 38 4 0 light fly 1980-1991 339 Bryan Downey 90 29 18 middle 1914-1926 340 Bob Montgomery 75 19 3 light 1938-1950 341 Johnny Griffiths 75 35 31 welter 1911-1924 342 Celestino Caballero 37 6 0 super bantam 1998-2014 343 Jimmy Gardner 66 17 27 light 1900-1917 344 Maxie Rosenbloom 223 44 29 light heavy 1923-1939 345 Vuyani Bungu 39 5 0 super bantam 1987-2005 346 Eddie McGoorty 92 25 18 middle 1900-1922 347 Jorge Linares* 46 5 0 super light 2002-2019 348 Robert Cohen 36 4 3 bantam 1951-1959 349 Sung Kil Moon 20 2 0 super fly 1987-1993 350 Nel Tarleton 119 21 8 feather 1925-1945 351 Shoji Oguma 38 10 1 fly 1970-1982 352 Victor Cordoba 22 6 3 super middle 1981-1999 353 John John Molina 52 7 0 super feather 1986-2001 354 Viktor Postol* 31 2 0 super light 2007-2019 355 Ruslan Chagaev 34 3 1 heavy 1997-2016 356 Young Stribling 256 16 17 heavy 1921-1933 357 Kid Gavilan 108 30 5 welter 1943-1958 358 James J Jeffries 19 1 2 heavy 1895-1910 359 Diego Corrales 40 5 0 light 1996-2007 360 Arturo Gatti 40 9 0 super feather 1991-2007 361 Clinton Woods 42 5 1 light heavy 1994-2009 362 Iran Barkley 43 19 1 middle 1982-1999 363 Richie Sandoval 29 1 0 bantam 1980-1986 364 Aaron Davis 49 6 0 welter 1986-2002 365 Fernando Montiel 54 6 2 bantam 1996-2016 366 Little Pancho 105 18 26 fly 1927-1942 367 Marcos Maidana 35 5 0 welter 2004-2014 368 Emanuel Navarrete 30 1 0 super bantam 2012-2019 369 Nicholas Walters 26 1 1 super feather 2008-2016 370 Javier Castillejo 62 8 1 super welter 1988-2009 371 Keith Thurman 29 1 0 welter 2007-2019 372 Rocky Kansas 123 27 15 light 1911-1932 373 Tomasz Adamek 53 6 0 heavy 1999-2018 374 Joan Guzman 34 1 1 super feather 1997-2014 375 Richie Mitchell 54 13 12 light 1912-1923 376 Lloyd Marshall 70 25 4 middle 1936-1951 377 Steve Cunningham 29 9 1 cruiser 2000-2017 378 Bobby Chacon 59 7 1 super feather 1972-1988 379 Louis ‘Kid’ Kaplan 120 23 16 feather 1918-1933 380 Tony Lopez 50 8 1 super feather 1983-1999 381 Joe Walcott 96 31 27 welter 1892-1911 382 O’Neil Bell 27 4 1 cruiser 1998-2011 383 Billy Papke 39 17 7 middle 1906-1919 384 Henry Maske 31 1 0 light heavy 1990-2007 385 Nate Campbell 37 11 1 light 2000-2014 386 Malcolm Klassen 34 9 2 super light 1999-2018 387 Kenny Lane 82 16 2 light 1953-1985 388 Artur Beterbiev 15 0 0 light heavy 2013-2019 389 Yolande Pompey 38 12 5 light heavy 1949-1961 390 Holman Williams 146 31 11 middle 1932-1948 391 Jeff Harding 23 2 0 light heavy 1986-1994 392 Ace Hudkins 68 20 13 welter 1922-1932 393 Masamori Tokuyama 32 3 1 super fly 1994-2006 394 Miguel Berchelt 37 1 0 super feather 2010-2019 395 Lamont Peterson 35 5 1 super light 2004-2019 396 Manuel Ortiz 100 28 3 bantam 1938-1955 397 Ki-Soo Kim 33 2 2 super welter 1961-1969 398 Myung Woo Yuh 38 1 0 light fly 1982-1993 399 Robert Daniels 49 10 1 cruiser 1984-2012 400 Laurent Boudouani 38 3 1 super welter 1989-1999 401 Nikolay Valuev 50 2 0 heavy 1993-2009 402 Paul Williams 41 2 0 welter 2000-2012 403 Khaosai Galaxy 47 1 0 super fly 1980-1991 404 Gratien Tonna 46 11 0 middle 1970-1985 405 Miguel Canto 61 9 4 fly 1969-1982 406 Charley Weinert 72 21 4 heavy 1911-1929 407 Venice Borkhorsor 49 8 0 fly 1968-1980 408 Davey Day 61 9 4 light 1931-1941 409 Sot Chitalada 26 4 1 fly 1983-1992 410 Ossie Ocasio 23 13 1 cruiser 1976-1992 411 Gerry Penalosa 55 8 2 super fly 1989-2010 412 Bennie Briscoe 66 24 5 middle 1962-1982 413 Paulie Ayala 35 3 0 bantam 1992-2004 414 Kid Francis 105 16 14 bantam 1922-1936 415 Freddie Mills 77 18 6 light heavy 1936-1950 416 Jeff Lampkin 39 19 1 cruiser 1980-1997 417 Juan Carlos Gomez 55 4 0 cruiser 1995-2014 418 Peter Keenan 54 11 1 bantam 1948-1959 419 Francisco Vargas 26 2 2 super feather 2010-2019 420 Benny Lynch 88 14 17 fly 1931-1938 421 Eusebio Pedroza 41 6 1 feather 1973-1992 422 Jack Blackburn 116 25 22 welter 1900-1923 423 Tony Zale 67 18 2 middle 1934-1948 424 Newsboy Brown 75 13 11 fly 1921-1933 425 Fidel LaBarba 73 15 7 fly 1924-1933 426 Anselmo Moreno 38 6 1 feather 2002-2019 427 Jean Sneyers 70 13 5 feather 1947-1959 428 Efren Torres 64 9 1 fly 1959-1972 429 Daniel Geale 31 5 0 super middle 2004-2016 430 Rafael Pineda 38 6 0 super light 1986-2004 431 Gilberto Roman 54 6 1 super fly 1981-1990 432 Zsolt Erdei 34 1 0 light heavy 2000-2014 433 Charles Humez 94 7 1 middle 1948-1958 434 Felix Machado 26 20 1 super bantam 1993-2019 435 Freddie Miller 211 30 7 feather 1927-1940 436 Lucian Bute 32 5 0 super middle 2003-2017 437 Jermall Charlo 30 0 0 middle 2008-2019 438 Frank Klaus 68 15 14 middle 1905-1913 439 Ralph Dupas 106 23 6 super welter 1950-1966 440 Horacio Accavallo 75 2 6 fly 1956-1967 441 Ronnie Harris 35 2 0 middle 1971-1982 442 Gianfranco Rosi 62 6 1 super welter 1979-2006 443 Pedro Carrasco 105 3 2 light 1962-1972 444 Leo Houck 143 40 28 middle 1904-1926 445 Derrick Gainer 43 7 1 feather 1990-2012 446 Yong Soo Choi 31 4 1 super feather 1990-2017 447 Kiyoshi Tanabe 21 0 1 fly 1963-1967 448 Jack ‘Kid’ Berg 157 26 9 light 1924-1945 449 Tiberio Mitri 88 7 6 middle 1946-1957 450 Sammy Mandell 147 25 17 light 1919-1934 451 Ray Mancini 29 5 0 light 1979-1992 452 Matthew Saad Muhammad 39 16 3 light heavy 1974-1992 453 George Groves 28 4 0 super middle 2008-2018 454 Mauro Mina 52 3 3 light heavy 1955-1965 455 Marlon Starling 45 6 1 welter 1979-1990 456 Juan Diaz 42 4 0 light 2000-2016 457 Robin Reid 42 8 1 super middle 1993-2012 458 Henry Cooper 40 14 1 heavy 1954-1971 459 Paul Pender 40 6 2 middle 1949-1962 460 Shinsuke Yamanaka 27 2 2 bantam 2006-2018 461 Carlo Duran 66 9 8 middle 1958-1973 462 Johnny Indrisano 50 9 3 welter 1923-1934 463 Ernie Roderick 112 24 4 welter 1931-1950 464 Danny Lopez 42 6 0 feather 1971-1992 465 Cherif Hamia 33 3 2 feather 1953-1959 466 Martin Castillo 35 4 0 super fly 1998-2010 467 Adolpho Washington 31 10 2 heavy 1989-2016 468 Saoul Mamby 45 34 6 super light 1969-2008 469 Jhonny Gonzalez 68 11 0 super feather 1999-2019 470 Jack Delaney 75 11 2 light heavy 1919-1932 471 Terry Allen 61 13 1 fly 1942-1954 472 Orlando Salido 44 14 4 super feather 1996-2017 473 Primo Carnera 89 14 0 heavy 1928-1946 474 Ceferino Garcia 120 30 14 middle 1923-1945 475 Gabriel Ruelas 49 7 0 super feather 1988-2003 476 Luis Mendoza 38 7 2 super bantam 1985-1998 477 Ken Overlin 136 19 10 middle 1931-1944 478 Crisanto Espana 31 1 0 welter 1984-1995 479 Julian Williams* 27 1 1 super welter 2010-2019 480 Battling Nelson 69 33 27 light 1896-1917 481 Freddie Little 51 6 0 super welter 1957-1972 482 Ayub Kalule 46 4 0 super welter 1976-1986 483 Wilfredo Rivera 35 7 1 welter 1988-2005 484 Rodolfo Martinez 44 7 1 bantam 1965-1979 485 Rances Barthelemy 27 1 1 light 2009-2019 486 Johnny Hill 19 1 3 fly 1926-1929 487 Jock Malone 132 40 12 middle 1916-1931 488 Charles Kid McCoy 79 7 10 middle 1891-1912 489 Lorenzo Garcia 79 24 18 super light 1977-1993 490 Herol Graham 48 6 0 middle 1978-1998 491 Errol Spence Jr 26 0 0 welter 2012-2019 492 Juan Domingo Roldan 67 5 2 middle 1978-1988 493 Yasuei Yakushiji 24 3 1 bantam 1987-1995 494 Chucho Castillo 47 17 2 bantam 1962-1975 495 Pierre Fourie 52 7 1 light heavy 1966-1977 496 Marco Huck 41 5 1 heavy 2004-2019 497 Alexander Povetkin 35 2 1 heavy 2005-2019 498 Carlos Salazar 47 8 3 fly 1985-1998 499 Georgie Abrams 48 10 3 middle 1937-1948 500 Ricardo Lopez 51 0 1 minimum 1985-2001 501 Carlos Santos 40 3 0 super welter 1976-1991 502 Teddy Yarosz 107 18 3 middle 1929-1942 503 Vito Antuofermo 50 7 2 middle 1971-1985 504 Frankie Schoell 109 29 19 welter 1918-1930 505 Tyrone Everett 36 1 0 super feather 1971-1977 506 Brian Curvis 37 4 0 welter 1959-1966 507 Danny Green 36 5 0 cruiser 2001-2017 508 Pedro Montanez 91 8 4 light 1931-1940 509 Nigel Benn 42 5 1 super middle 1987-1996 510 Al Kaufman 25 8 0 heavy 1905-1914 511 Young Firpo 74 15 4 light heavy 1924-1947 512 Dave Charnley 48 12 1 light 1954-1964 513 Johnny Gonsalves 57 21 3 light 1948-1962 514 Elmer Ray 99 23 11 heavy 1933-1949 515 Les Darcy 46 4 0 middle 1910-1916 516 Susumu Hanagata 41 16 8 fly 1963-1976 517 Laszlo Papp 27 0 2 middle 1957-1964 518 Hiroshi Kawashima 20 3 1 super fly 1988-1997 519 Wisaksil Wangek 47 5 1 super fly 2009-2019 520 Orlando Canizales 50 5 1 bantam 1984-1999 521 Freddie Steele 123 5 11 middle 1926-1941 522 Josh Warrington 30 0 0 feather 2009-2019 523 Pete Latzo 99 44 4 welter 1919-1934 524 Bernard Taylor 45 4 2 feather 1980-1994 525 Darrin Van Horn 54 3 0 super welter 1984-1994 526 Rafael Herrera 47 9 4 bantam 1963-1986 527 Jeff Horn 20 2 1 middle 2013-2019 528 Freddie Gilroy 28 3 0 bantam 1957-1962 529 Juan Manuel Lopez 36 6 1 light 2005-2019 530 Johnny Dundee 201 73 46 light 1910-1932 531 Tony Bellew 30 3 1 cruiser 2007-2018 532 Pancho Villa 90 8 4 fly 1919-1925 533 Manuel Gonzalez 60 34 6 welter 1957-1974 534 Betulio Gonzalez 76 12 4 fly 1968-1988 535 Beau Jack 91 24 5 light 1939-1955 536 Gerrie Coetzee 33 6 1 heavy 1974-1997 537 Alf Bradley 1 0 1 bantam 1907-1907 538 David Reid 17 2 0 super welter 1997-2001 539 Billy Petrolle 122 26 15 welter 1922-1934 540 Midget Wolgast 164 37 15 fly 1925-1940 541 Carlos Cuadras 39 3 1 bantam 2008-2019 542 George Gardner 43 12 9 light heavy 1897-1910 543 Jack Root 47 3 3 light heavy 1897-1906 544 Ernie Lopez 49 12 1 welter 1963-1987 545 Tony Sibson 55 7 1 middle 1976-1988 546 John David Jackson 36 4 0 super welter 1984-1999 547 Cesar Soto 63 24 3 feather 1986-2011 548 Gustave Roth 113 11 12 middle 1927-1945 549 Mate Parlov 24 3 2 light heavy 1975-1980 550 Ricardo Arredondo 77 22 1 super feather 1966-1979 551 Hiroyuki Ebihara 62 5 1 fly 1959-1969 552 Al Hostak 64 9 11 middle 1932-1949 553 Jorge Lujan 27 9 0 bantam 1973-1985 554 Badou Jack 22 3 3 light heavy 2009-2019 555 Marvin Johnson 43 6 0 light heavy 1973-1987 556 Jose Medel 69 31 8 bantam 1955-1974 557 Angel Manfredy 43 8 1 light 1993-2004 558 Kuniaki Shibata 47 6 3 super feather 1965-1977 559 Lou Brouillard 101 31 3 middle 1928-1940 560 Jim Brady 90 46 12 bantam 1932-1947 561 Bob Pastor 53 7 5 heavy 1935-1942 562 Walter Neusel 68 13 9 heavy 1930-1950 563 Tracy Harris Patterson 63 8 2 super bantam 1985-2001 564 Martin Murray 39 5 1 super middle 2007-2019 565 Stanley Hayward 31 12 4 middle 1959-1977 566 Carlos Chavez 70 37 10 light 1939-1956 567 Carmelo Bossi 40 8 3 super welter 1961-1971 568 Rinty Monaghan 52 9 8 fly 1932-1949 569 Michael Carbajal 49 4 0 light fly 1989-1999 570 Eddie Mustafa Muhammad 50 8 1 light heavy 1972-1988 571 Maurice Blocker 36 4 0 welter 1982-1995 572 Hugo Pastor Corro 50 7 2 middle 1973-1989 573 Howard Davis Jr 36 6 1 light 1977-1996 574 Rene Barrientos 39 7 2 super feather 1962-1978 575 Mike McTigue 110 45 15 light heavy 1914-1930 576 Jean Josselin 66 16 7 welter 1961-1972 577 Chris Eubank Jr 29 2 0 middle 2011-2019 578 Chris Byrd 41 5 1 heavy 1993-2009 579 Eddie Cotton 56 23 2 light heavy 1947-1967 580 Carlos De Leon 53 8 1 cruiser 1974-1995 581 Amir Khan 34 5 0 welter 2005-2019 582 James Douglas 37 6 1 heavy 1981-1999 583 Krzysztof Glowacki 31 2 0 cruiser 2008-2019 584 Nkosana Mgxaji 89 9 3 super feather 1969-1985 585 Enrique Bolanos 79 22 5 light 1941-1952 586 Tony DeMarco 58 12 1 welter 1948-1962 587 Lou Salica 62 17 12 bantam 1932-1944 588 Romeo Anaya 50 21 1 bantam 1967-1980 589 Deontay Wilder* 42 0 1 heavy 2008-2019 590 Al Phillips 73 14 3 feather 1938-1951 591 Leonardo Cruz 40 8 3 super bantam 1971-1989 592 Jackie Brown 107 24 9 bantam 1925-1939 593 Montell Griffin 50 8 1 light heavy 1993-2011 594 Tom Bogs 77 8 1 middle 1964-1974 595 Piero Rollo 61 13 7 bantam 1950-1964 596 Don Fullmer 54 20 5 middle 1957-1973 597 Sandy Saddler 145 16 2 feather 1944-1956 598 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam 91 5 2 fly 1994-2018 599 Anatoly Alexandrov 37 6 0 super feather 1990-2001 600 Juan Zurita 131 23 1 light 1932-1948 601 Rodolfo Casanova 81 22 3 bantam 1932-1948 602 Bruce Woodcock 35 4 0 heavy 1942-1950 603 Eckhard Dagge 26 5 1 super welter 1973-1981 604 Paulino Uzcudun 51 17 3 heavy 1923-1935 605 Frank Bruno 40 5 0 heavy 1982-1996 606 Eijiro Murata 24 2 3 bantam 1976-1983 607 Mike O’Dowd 93 16 7 middle 1913-1923 608 Pone Kingpetch 28 7 0 fly 1954-1966 609 Denis Lebedev 32 3 0 cruiser 2001-2019 610 Victor Polo 37 5 3 feather 1990-2005 611 Jimmy Young 35 18 3 heavy 1969-1990 612 Pat Cowdell 36 6 0 feather 1977-1988 613 Rocky Juarez 30 11 1 feather 2001-2015 614 Fred Fulton 82 19 6 heavy 1913-1943 615 Lionel Rose 42 11 0 bantam 1964-1976 616 Jorge Castro 130 11 3 middle 1987-2007 617 Vince Dundee 122 21 14 middle 1923-1937 618 Charley Shipes 45 6 3 welter 1960-1970 619 Oliver McCall 59 14 0 heavy 1985-2019 620 Devon Alexander 27 6 1 welter 2004-2019 621 Hasim Rahman 50 9 2 heavy 1994-2014 622 Pinklon Thomas 43 7 1 heavy 1978-1993 623 Jessie Magdaleno 27 1 0 feather 2010-2019 624 Doug Jones 30 10 1 heavy 1958-1967 625 Victor Rabanales 49 21 3 bantam 1983-2003 626 Mads Larsen 51 4 0 super middle 1993-2012 627 Roman Karmazin 40 5 2 super welter 1996-2011 628 Adolph Pruitt 46 12 2 welter 1961-1972 629 Tim Witherspoon 55 13 1 heavy 1979-2003 630 Gerald McClellan 31 3 0 middle 1988-1995 631 Jose Basora 78 20 6 middle 1939-1952 632 Percy Lake 18 1 1 fly 1921-1931 633 Jock McAvoy 132 14 1 light heavy 1927-1945 634 Takashi Uchiyama 24 2 1 super feather 2005-2016 635 Bushy Graham 108 21 9 bantam 1921-1937 636 Juan Lazcano 37 5 1 light 1993-2008 637 Byron Mitchell 29 11 1 super middle 1996-2012 638 Lee Savold 104 46 4 heavy 1933-1952 639 Zora Folley 79 11 6 heavy 1953-1970 640 Tom Johnson 51 10 2 feather 1986-2002 641 Ricardo Mayorga 32 12 1 super middle 1993-2019 642 Nana Yaw Konadu 41 5 1 bantam 1985-2001 643 Genaro Hernandez 38 2 1 super feather 1984-1998 644 Alfredo Urbina 59 21 4 light 1957-1969 645 Jack Carroll 84 10 4 welter 1923-1938 646 Jimmy Carter 85 31 9 light 1946-1960 647 In Chul Baek 47 3 0 super middle 1980-1990 648 Tony Shucco 89 17 10 light heavy 1928-1944 649 Lou Bogash 120 22 21 middle 1916-1931 650 Jose Carlos Ramirez* 25 0 0 super light 2012-2019 651 Jean Claude Bouttier 64 7 1 middle 1965-1974 652 Tommy Freeman 180 20 23 welter 1920-1938 653 Leonard Dorin 22 1 1 light 1998-2004 654 Heinz Seidler 53 8 3 light heavy 1938-1948 655 Dave Crowley 128 41 11 light 1929-1946 656 Gus Ruhlin 34 9 7 heavy 1893-1906 657 Sam Soliman 46 14 1 middle 1997-2019 658 Gert Bo Jacobsen 43 5 0 light 1982-1995 659 Jiro Watanabe 26 2 0 super fly 1979-1986 660 Johnny Summers 93 43 32 light 1901-1920 661 Elisha Obed 91 22 4 super welter 1967-1988 662 Percy Bassett 65 12 1 feather 1947-1955 663 Alex Blanchard 40 4 4 light heavy 1979-1991 664 Jimmy Jones 67 18 11 welter 1919-1929 665 Johnny Wilson 62 29 8 middle 1912-1926 666 Joe Dundee 92 23 12 welter 1919-1931 667 Vinny Pazienza 50 10 0 super middle 1983-2004 668 Firat Arslan* 47 8 3 cruiser 1997-2019 669 Juan Carlos Ramirez 37 9 0 super feather 1995-2006 670 Dan Flynn 4 1 0 light heavy 1912-1917 671 Stevie Johnston 42 6 1 light 1993-2008 672 Tony Olivera 76 27 16 bantam 1937-1947 673 Troy Dorsey 15 11 4 feather 1985-1998 674 Mario Martinez 51 9 2 super feather 1980-1995 675 Regis Prograis 24 1 0 super light 2012-2019 676 Johnny Bredahl 56 2 0 bantam 1988-2006 677 Harold Weston 26 9 5 welter 1970-1979 678 Sergio Caprari 52 4 2 feather 1952-1961 679 Bert Lytell 71 23 7 middle 1944-1951 680 Hilario Zapata 43 10 1 light fly 1977-1993 681 Harry Lewis 107 39 25 welter 1903-1913 682 Michele Piccirillo 50 5 0 welter 1992-2009 683 Cassius Baloyi 37 8 1 super feather 1994-2012 684 Yong Kang Kim 26 5 0 fly 1985-1995 685 Bob Baker 51 16 1 heavy 1949-1959 686 Jeff Lacy 27 6 0 super middle 2001-2015 687 Julien Lorcy 56 4 2 light 1991-2004 688 Jim Watt 38 8 0 light 1968-1981 689 California Jackie Wilson 63 19 6 welter 1936-1949 690 Fidel Bassa 22 1 1 fly 1983-1989 691 Jose Luis Ramirez 102 9 0 light 1973-1990 692 Verno Phillips 42 11 1 super welter 1988-2008 693 Marcel Cerdan 110 4 0 middle 1934-1949 694 Melchor Cob Castro 71 12 4 light fly 1985-2008 695 Antonio Herrera 40 16 5 feather 1959-1970 696 Spider Webb 34 6 0 middle 1953-1961 697 Tiger Flowers 134 17 8 middle 1918-1927 698 Kid Norfolk 113 29 8 light heavy 1910-1926 699 Oktay Urkal 38 4 0 super light 1996-2007 700 George ‘Elbows’ McFadden 49 20 28 light 1894-1908 701 Paddy DeMarco 75 26 3 light 1945-1959 702 Bernardo Caraballo 69 18 5 bantam 1961-1977 703 Terry Downes 35 9 0 middle 1957-1964 704 Giulio Rinaldi 44 16 5 light heavy 1957-1970 705 Tavoris Cloud 24 3 0 light heavy 2004-2014 706 Al Gainer 77 23 6 light heavy 1930-1941 707 Salvatore Burruni 99 9 1 fly 1957-1969 708 Cristian Mijares 59 9 2 super fly 1997-2018 709 Oscar Larios 63 7 1 super bantam 1994-2009 710 Akim Tafer 23 7 1 cruiser 1988-1999 711 Jesse Hart* 26 2 0 light heavy 2012-2019 712 Humberto Gonzalez 43 3 0 light fly 1984-1995 713 Humberto Soto 69 10 2 super welter 1997-2019 714 Scott Quigg 35 2 2 super feather 2007-2018 715 Paul Berlenbach 41 8 3 light heavy 1923-1933 716 Luis Federico Thompson 150 14 15 welter 1947-1963 717 Eddie Pace 32 24 1 welter 1958-1970 718 Frankie Narvaez 39 11 1 light 1961-1970 719 George Green 14 9 2 middle 1893-1911 720 Orlin Norris 57 10 1 cruiser 1986-2005 721 Hacine Cherifi 36 12 1 middle 1989-2005 722 Lou Scozza 79 27 9 light heavy 1925-1934 723 Frankie Genaro 97 24 9 fly 1920-1934 724 Dave Sands 87 10 1 middle 1941-1952 725 Brandon Rios 35 5 1 super welter 2004-2019 726 Joe Knight 124 20 17 light heavy 1927-1938 727 Young Corbett II 68 22 19 feather 1896-1910 728 Art Aragon 90 20 6 light 1944-1960 729 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez 48 8 1 cruiser 1991-2015 730 Lou Del Valle 36 6 2 light heavy 1992-2009 731 Yoan Pablo Hernandez 29 1 0 cruiser 2005-2014 732 Davey Moore 18 5 0 super welter 1980-1988 733 Eleider Alvarez* 24 1 0 light heavy 2009-2019 734 Ben Jordan 21 1 1 feather 1895-1907 735 Antonio Cermeno 45 7 0 super bantam 1990-2006 736 Sammy Fuller 55 18 3 light 1924-1943 737 Tony Tubbs 47 10 0 heavy 1980-2006 738 Kell Brook* 38 2 0 super welter 2004-2018 739 Emile Pladner 104 16 13 fly 1926-1936 740 Tim Austin 27 2 1 bantam 1993-2006 741 Juan Laporte 40 16 1 feather 1977-1999 742 Vassiliy Jirov 38 3 1 cruiser 1997-2009 743 Vivian Harris 33 12 2 welter 1997-2018 744 Hogan Kid Bassey 59 13 2 feather 1949-1959 745 Yaqui Lopez 61 15 0 light heavy 1972-1984 746 Willie Lewis 92 28 13 welter 1901-1915 747 Vilomar Fernandez 30 11 2 light 1971-1985 748 Willie Pastrano 62 13 8 light heavy 1951-1965 749 Gypsy Joe Harris 24 1 0 welter 1964-1968 750 Mark Johnson 44 5 0 fly 1990-2006 751 Nate Miller 31 9 0 cruiser 1986-2001 752 Tony Anthony 41 9 1 light heavy 1952-1960 753 David Kotey 49 8 3 feather 1966-1989 754 John H Stracey 45 5 1 welter 1969-1978 755 Joseph Agbeko 36 5 0 bantam 1998-2019 756 Dave ‘Boy’ Green 37 4 0 welter 1974-1981 757 Bartley Madden 40 25 7 heavy 1912-1929 758 Robert Villemain 52 7 4 middle 1944-1952 759 Jess Willard 25 7 2 heavy 1911-1923 760 Sergio Victor Palma 52 5 5 super bantam 1976-1990 761 Yoshiaki Numata 44 8 3 super feather 1962-1972 762 Mike Schreck 68 22 28 heavy 1899-1919 763 Joe Bugner 69 13 1 heavy 1967-1999 764 Bud Taylor 115 33 16 bantam 1920-1931 765 Richie Kates 44 6 0 light heavy 1969-1983 766 Carlos Manuel Baldomir 49 16 6 welter 1993-2014 767 Jeff Clark 129 40 21 heavy 1908-1924 768 Ray Nobile 33 2 2 feather 1957-1962 769 Tiger Jack Fox 141 24 12 light heavy 1928-1950 770 Alberto Davila 56 10 0 bantam 1973-1988 771 Henry Hank 62 30 4 middle 1953-1972 772 Tony Mundine 80 15 1 middle 1969-1984 773 Johnny Basham 61 16 7 welter 1907-1929 774 Erbito Salavarria 40 11 3 fly 1963-1978 775 Nobuo Nashiro 19 6 1 super fly 2003-2013 776 Murat Gassiev 26 1 0 cruiser 2011-2018 777 Carl Tremaine 92 24 10 bantam 1918-1929 778 John Mugabi 42 7 1 super welter 1980-1999 779 Ali Funeka 40 11 3 welter 1995-2019 780 Thulani Malinga 44 13 0 super middle 1981-2000 781 Leo Rodak 78 26 11 feather 1933-1946 782 Antonio Amaya 48 21 7 super feather 1963-1978 783 Bernard Docusen 74 10 6 welter 1943-1953 784 Bob McAllister 27 5 9 light heavy 1913-1919 785 Robert Stieglitz 50 5 2 super middle 2001-2017 786 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk 58 4 1 cruiser 2000-2019 787 Jose Gonzalez 42 21 2 middle 1959-1974 788 Adan Vargas 38 5 1 bantam 1992-2006 789 Alfredo Escalera 53 14 3 super feather 1970-1983 790 Carl Thompson 34 6 0 cruiser 1988-2005 791 Tancy Lee 41 10 2 fly 1906-1926 792 Frankie Duarte 45 8 1 bantam 1973-1989 793 Oscar Bonavena 58 9 1 heavy 1964-1976 794 Yong Hoon Lee 31 2 1 bantam 1987-1998 795 Billy Hardy 37 9 2 bantam 1983-1998 796 Greg Richardson 31 8 1 bantam 1982-1996 797 Bobby Czyz 44 8 0 light heavy 1980-1998 798 Denny Moyer 98 38 4 super welter 1957-1975 799 Alfonso Frazer 43 17 3 super light 1965-1981 800 Alan Minter 39 9 0 middle 1972-1981 801 Gary Allen Russell Jr* 30 1 0 feather 2009-2019 802 Paul Malignaggi 36 8 0 welter 2001-2017 803 Austin Trout* 31 5 1 super welter 2005-2019 804 Andre Berto 32 5 0 welter 2004-2018 805 Bruno Visintin 78 9 2 welter 1952-1966 806 Charley White 123 35 13 light 1907-1930 807 Joao Henrique 48 4 1 welter 1964-1979 808 Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13 2 0 middle 2014-2019 809 Silvio Branco 63 11 3 super middle 1988-2013 810 Chan-Hee Park 17 4 2 fly 1977-1982 811 Jorge Rodrigo Barrios 53 4 1 super light 1996-2019 812 Antonio Gomez 43 7 2 feather 1967-1975 813 Andy Ruiz Jr 33 2 0 heavy 2009-2019 814 Frank Tate 41 5 0 middle 1984-1998 815 Rafael Gutierrez 46 13 5 middle 1964-1976 816 Jaime Garza 48 6 0 super bantam 1978-1995 817 Sergeant Sammy Baker 112 44 7 welter 1924-1938 818 Donny Lalonde 41 5 1 light heavy 1980-2003 819 Zahir Raheem 35 3 0 light 1996-2014 820 Kennedy McKinney 36 6 1 super bantam 1989-2003 821 Izzy Jannazzo 65 46 15 welter 1932-1947 822 Harold Volbrecht 47 5 2 welter 1975-1989 823 Steve Molitor 34 3 0 super bantam 2000-2012 824 Omar Andres Narvaez 49 4 2 bantam 2000-2019 825 Johnny Caldwell 29 5 1 bantam 1958-1965 826 Pipino Cuevas 35 15 0 welter 1971-1989 827 Miguel Angel Campanino 93 5 4 welter 1966-1978 828 Scott Harrison 27 3 2 feather 1996-2013 829 Pete Herman 101 31 13 bantam 1912-1922 830 Welcome Ncita 40 3 1 super bantam 1984-1998 831 Luis Santana 42 17 2 super welter 1981-1999 832 Jean-Baptiste Mendy 55 8 3 light 1983-2000 833 Paul Hodkinson 22 3 1 feather 1986-1994 834 Kid Williams 162 30 12 bantam 1910-1929 835 Richar Abril 20 3 1 super light 2005-2016 836 Michael Moorer 52 4 1 heavy 1988-2008 837 Joey Giambra 65 10 2 middle 1949-1963 838 Tuffy Griffiths 80 15 4 heavy 1922-1933 839 Chan Young Park 33 5 2 bantam 1980-1992 840 Happy Littleton 26 5 1 light heavy 1912-1922 841 Andy Callahan 75 15 2 welter 1927-1940 842 Marcos Villasana 55 8 3 feather 1978-1993 843 Lou Nova 49 9 5 heavy 1936-1945 844 James Scott 19 2 1 light heavy 1974-1981 845 Fritzie Zivic 158 65 10 welter 1931-1949 846 Guty Espadas 39 6 5 fly 1971-1984 847 Walter McGowan 32 7 1 bantam 1961-1969 848 Ola Afolabi 22 6 4 cruiser 2002-2017 849 Billy Rafferty 24 6 1 bantam 1956-1962 850 Leon Spinks 26 17 3 heavy 1977-1995 851 Junior Jones 50 6 0 super bantam 1989-2002 852 Barry McGuigan 32 3 0 feather 1981-1989 853 Svein Erik Paulsen 21 2 1 super feather 1973-1978 854 Ambrose Palmer 57 7 2 light heavy 1929-1938 855 Piet Crous 26 2 1 cruiser 1977-1987 856 Teofimo Lopez 15 0 0 light 2016-2019 857 Jorge Ahumada 42 8 2 light heavy 1968-1975 858 Chartchai Chionoi 61 18 3 fly 1959-1975 859 Michael Watson 25 4 1 middle 1984-1991 860 Willie Davies 129 28 18 fly 1924-1933 861 Ray Mercer 36 7 1 heavy 1989-2008 862 Dave Maier 27 6 1 light heavy 1929-1935 863 Seung Hoon Lee 45 6 1 super bantam 1977-1989 864 Tippy Larkin 134 15 1 welter 1935-1952 865 Miguel de Oliveira 46 5 1 super welter 1968-1980 866 Juan Meza 45 9 0 super bantam 1977-1997 867 Agapito Sanchez 36 11 3 super bantam 1989-2005 868 Young Joseph 98 23 22 welter 1900-1914 869 Graciano Rocchigiani 41 6 1 light heavy 1983-2003 870 Alberto Machado 22 2 0 light 2012-2019 871 Rudy Koopmans 43 2 2 light heavy 1972-1984 872 Jake Tuli 31 14 2 fly 1950-1967 873 Colin Jones 26 3 1 welter 1977-1985 874 Sandy Ferguson 41 23 15 heavy 1898-1916 875 Eric Boon 97 22 5 light 1935-1952 876 Leslie Stewart 31 12 0 light heavy 1982-2000 877 Heinz Neuhaus 42 9 7 heavy 1949-1958 878 Fred Kay 39 20 3 welter 1914-1920 879 Al McCoy 117 31 20 light heavy 1928-1942 880 Anthony Mundine 48 10 0 middle 2000-2019 881 Charles Ledoux 105 30 7 feather 1909-1926 882 Benny Bass 190 42 9 light 1919-1940 883 Leo Lomski 103 27 16 light heavy 1922-1936 884 Harry Simon 31 0 0 super welter 1994-2018 885 Juan Nazario 25 4 0 light 1982-1993 886 Jack Thompson 21 26 6 heavy 1913-1926 887 Gil Turner 56 19 2 welter 1950-1958 888 Ernie Schaaf 58 15 2 heavy 1927-1933 889 Ernie Terrell 46 9 0 heavy 1957-1973 890 Vicente Mijares 30 7 1 light 1974-1984 891 Victor Federico Echegaray 66 17 15 super feather 1967-1982 892 Beibut Shumenov 18 2 0 cruiser 2007-2018 893 Miguel Angel Cuello 21 1 0 light heavy 1973-1978 894 Jabez White 12 7 1 light 1894-1913 895 Jimmy Warnock 70 19 7 fly 1931-1948 896 Anton Christoforidis 53 15 8 middle 1934-1947 897 Robert Easter Jr 22 1 1 super light 2012-2019 898 Eddie Shevlin 79 21 10 welter 1909-1925 899 Young Mahoney 46 19 17 middle 1898-1921 900 Rocky Castellani 69 14 6 middle 1944-1957 901 Laurie Stevens 38 2 1 light 1932-1946 902 Jerry Martin 25 7 0 light heavy 1976-1984 903 Jermell Charlo 33 1 0 super welter 2007-2019 904 Donnie Nietes 42 1 5 super fly 2003-2018 905 Grigory Drozd 40 1 0 cruiser 2001-2015 906 Paul Spadafora 49 1 1 light 1995-2014 907 Eddie Hanlon 17 9 9 feather 1900-1908 908 Edwin Valero 27 0 0 light 2002-2010 909 Paul Vaden 29 3 0 super welter 1991-2000 910 Luis Collazo 39 8 0 welter 2000-2019 911 Bunty Doran 77 20 4 bantam 1938-1953 912 Valentin Angelmann 120 39 15 fly 1928-1946 913 Julius Indongo 23 2 0 super light 2009-2019 914 Matthew Hilton 32 3 2 super welter 1983-1993 915 Frankie Burns 139 24 24 bantam 1908-1921 916 Roberto Castanon 58 7 1 feather 1975-1987 917 Maurice Sandeyron 44 20 9 bantam 1942-1953 918 Petey Sarron 121 24 13 feather 1924-1939 919 Sid Terris 94 13 5 light 1922-1931 920 Cocoa Kid 178 58 11 welter 1929-1948 921 Tommy Jackson 34 9 1 heavy 1952-1960 922 George Chuvalo 73 18 2 heavy 1956-1978 923 Gustav Eder 121 17 24 welter 1928-1949 924 Roberto Rubaldino 54 11 0 bantam 1971-1990 925 Matthew Macklin 35 6 0 middle 2001-2016 926 Jose Becerra 67 5 3 bantam 1953-1962 927 Roscoe Toles 45 10 6 heavy 1931-1950 928 Eddie Booker 66 5 8 middle 1935-1944 929 Joe Fox 93 43 22 bantam 1909-1925 930 Johnny Bratton 60 24 3 welter 1944-1955 931 Ron Richards 96 26 10 light heavy 1928-1945 932 Hector Thompson 73 12 2 super light 1970-1980 933 Vyacheslav Glazkov 21 1 1 heavy 2009-2016 934 Bunny Grant 52 15 5 light 1958-1977 935 Alex Ireland 20 9 3 middle 1922-1930 936 Hans Stretz 71 9 9 light heavy 1948-1956 937 Kiyoshi Hatanaka 22 2 1 super bantam 1984-1991 938 Raul Macias 41 2 0 bantam 1952-1962 939 Gunboat Smith 83 45 12 heavy 1909-1921 940 Richard Vogt 55 7 10 light heavy 1938-1952 941 Raul Rodriguez 73 7 2 middle 1939-1949 942 Fred Lenhart 101 22 13 light heavy 1926-1938 943 Edwin Viruet 32 6 2 light 1969-1983 944 Yuri Foreman 34 3 0 super welter 2002-2017 945 Mahyar Monshipour 31 4 2 super bantam 1996-2009 946 Jose Luis Heredia 25 3 0 super light 1977-1982 947 Virgil Akins 60 31 2 welter 1948-1962 948 William Joppy 40 7 2 middle 1993-2011 949 Billy Fox 49 9 1 light heavy 1943-1950 950 Mickey Bey 23 3 1 light 2005-2019 951 Sugar Baby Rojas 37 9 1 super fly 1981-1993 952 Kazuto Ioka 25 2 0 super fly 2009-2019 953 Freddie Norwood 43 4 1 feather 1989-2011 954 Ad Wolgast 86 34 23 light 1906-1920 955 George Godfrey 99 21 2 heavy 1919-1937 956 Freddie Pendleton 47 26 5 light 1981-2001 957 Vince Hawkins 75 10 1 middle 1940-1950 958 Joshua Clottey* 40 5 0 middle 1995-2019 959 Dave Tiberi 22 3 3 middle 1985-1992 960 Volodymyr Sydorenko 22 3 2 bantam 2001-2010 961 Ben Jeby 54 14 4 middle 1927-1936 962 Kassim Ouma 29 14 1 middle 1998-2019 963 Wesley Ramey 152 28 14 light 1929-1941 964 Slugger White 78 15 11 light 1934-1944 965 Luis Galvani 47 8 9 bantam 1942-1955 966 Irene Pacheco 33 2 0 fly 1993-2007 967 Peter Quillin 34 2 1 super middle 2005-2019 968 Michael Katsidis 33 8 0 super light 2001-2017 969 Yuriorkis Gamboa 30 3 0 light 2007-2019 970 Luke Campbell 20 3 0 light 2013-2019 971 Gorilla Jones 122 30 17 middle 1924-1940 972 Fred Barkaway 12 1 3 fly 1901-1907 973 Jorge Eliecer Julio 44 5 0 bantam 1989-2003 974 Clarence Adams 44 7 4 super bantam 1990-2010 975 Alberto Jimenez 34 5 3 fly 1988-2000 976 Ron Lyle 43 7 1 heavy 1971-1995 977 Gervonta Davis 23 0 0 light 2013-2019 978 Amado Azar 53 6 7 light heavy 1933-1945 979 Victor Ortiz 32 6 3 welter 2004-2018 980 Harold Carter 27 10 2 heavy 1953-1964 981 Oscar Valdez 27 0 0 super feather 2012-2019 982 Harry Matthews 90 7 6 light heavy 1937-1956 983 Baby Arizmendi 93 27 17 feather 1927-1942 984 Kermit Cintron* 39 6 3 welter 2000-2018 985 Lottie Mwale 44 9 0 light heavy 1977-1994 986 Ted Moore 67 27 9 middle 1918-1937 987 Soo-Hwan Hong 41 5 4 bantam 1969-1980 988 Chatchai Sasakul 63 4 1 fly 1991-2008 989 Frankie Liles 32 3 0 super middle 1988-2002 990 Small Montana 81 22 10 fly 1930-1941 991 Larry Temple 26 22 15 middle 1900-1922 992 Koichi Wajima 31 6 1 super welter 1968-1977 993 Daniel Santos 32 4 1 super welter 1996-2009 994 Chuck Wiggins 125 62 25 heavy 1914-1932 995 Luigi Minchillo 55 5 0 super welter 1977-1988 996 Charley Van Reedon 64 16 8 bantam 1927-1937 997 Gregorio Peralta 98 9 9 heavy 1958-1973 998 Paul Banke 21 9 0 super bantam 1985-1993 999 Frankie Ryff 30 9 0 light 1951-1959 1000 Demetrius Andrade* 28 0 0 middle 2008-2019





FIGHTER OF THE DECADE

WBN recently named Floyd Mayweather Fighter of the Decade.

