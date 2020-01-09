RATED: The WORLD’S TOP 1000 BOXERS in HISTORY

Top 1000 Boxers of all Time: Over recent weeks and months, there’s been plenty of talk amongst fans and boxing media surrounding the Fighter of the Year, Decade and even of all-time.
Therefore, World Boxing News has begun work on a comprehensive list of the Top 100 boxers of all time.
Using criteria never used before, WBN is attempting to update the process and definitively bring the older generation and new era together for a whole new countdown.
Prior to that, WBN has decided to publish the Top 1000 boxers as rated by BoxRec using their highly debated points system.
Arguably, the list does feature a huge percentage of those who would rank in the top thousand. What position those champions and contenders take is up for further discussion.
Where does your favorite rate and do you agree with the top two?
Here’s the full list:
|
1
|
Floyd Mayweather
|
50 0 0
|
welter
|
1996-2017
|
2
|
Manny Pacquiao
|
62 7 2
|
welter
|
1995-2019
|
3
|
Carlos Monzon
|
87 3 9
|
middle
|
1963-1977
|
4
|
Sugar Ray Robinson
|
174 19 6
|
middle
|
1940-1965
|
5
|
Muhammad Ali
|
56 5 0
|
heavy
|
1960-1981
|
6
|
Joe Louis
|
66 3 0
|
heavy
|
1934-1951
|
7
|
Bernard Hopkins
|
55 8 2
|
middle
|
1988-2016
|
8
|
Archie Moore
|
186 23 10
|
l-heavy
|
1935-1963
|
9
|
Oscar De La Hoya
|
39 6 0
|
welter
|
1992-2008
|
10
|
Julio Cesar Chavez
|
107 6 2
|
sup-light
|
1980-2005
|
11
|
Evander Holyfield
|
44 10 2
|
heavy
|
1984-2011
|
12
|
Roberto Duran
|
103 16 0
|
light
|
1968-2001
|
13
|
Marvelous Marvin Hagler
|
62 3 2
|
middle
|
1973-1987
|
14
|
Ray Leonard
|
36 3 1
|
welter
|
1977-1997
|
15
|
Floyd Patterson
|
55 8 1
|
heavy
|
1952-1972
|
16
|
Juan Manuel Marquez
|
56 7 1
|
feather
|
1993-2014
|
17
|
Pernell Whitaker
|
40 4 1
|
welter
|
1984-2001
|
18
|
Harry Greb
|
262 17 18
|
middle
|
1913-1926
|
19
|
Rocky Marciano
|
49 0 0
|
heavy
|
1947-1955
|
20
|
Larry Holmes
|
69 6 0
|
heavy
|
1973-2002
|
21
|
Roy Jones Jr
|
66 9 0
|
light heavy
|
1989-2018
|
22
|
Young Corbett III
|
123 12 20
|
welter
|
1919-1940
|
23
|
Gene Tunney
|
79 1 4
|
heavy
|
1915-1928
|
24
|
Jose Napoles
|
81 7 0
|
welter
|
1958-1975
|
25
|
Jack Johnson
|
71 11 11
|
heavy
|
1897-1931
|
26
|
James Toney
|
77 10 3
|
middle
|
1988-2017
|
27
|
Tommy Gibbons
|
96 5 4
|
light heavy
|
1911-1925
|
28
|
Thomas Hearns
|
61 5 1
|
super welter
|
1977-2006
|
29
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
61 7 1
|
light
|
1955-1972
|
30
|
Erik Morales
|
52 9 0
|
super bantam
|
1993-2012
|
31
|
Azumah Nelson
|
38 6 2
|
super feather
|
1979-2008
|
32
|
Saul Alvarez
|
53 1 2
|
middle
|
2005-2019
|
33
|
Joe Calzaghe
|
46 0 0
|
super middle
|
1993-2008
|
34
|
Andre Ward
|
32 0 0
|
super middle
|
2004-2017
|
35
|
Vicente Saldivar
|
37 3 0
|
feather
|
1961-1973
|
36
|
Felix Trinidad
|
42 3 0
|
welter
|
1990-2008
|
37
|
Wladimir Klitschko
|
64 5 0
|
heavy
|
1996-2017
|
38
|
Gene Fullmer
|
55 6 3
|
middle
|
1951-1963
|
39
|
Willie Pep
|
229 11 1
|
feather
|
1940-1966
|
40
|
Joe Frazier
|
32 4 1
|
heavy
|
1965-1981
|
41
|
Shane Mosley
|
49 10 1
|
welter
|
1993-2016
|
42
|
Sam Langford
|
211 43 52
|
heavy
|
1902-1926
|
43
|
Emile Griffith
|
85 24 2
|
middle
|
1958-1977
|
44
|
Eder Jofre
|
72 2 4
|
bantam
|
1957-1976
|
45
|
Nicolino Locche
|
117 4 14
|
super light
|
1958-1976
|
46
|
Kostya Tszyu
|
31 2 0
|
super light
|
1992-2005
|
47
|
Max Schmeling
|
56 10 4
|
heavy
|
1924-1948
|
48
|
Joey Maxim
|
83 29 4
|
light heavy
|
1941-1958
|
49
|
Terence Crawford
|
36 0 0
|
welter
|
2008-2019
|
50
|
Barney Ross
|
74 4 3
|
welter
|
1929-1938
|
51
|
Michael Spinks
|
31 1 0
|
light heavy
|
1977-1988
|
52
|
Harry Wills
|
89 10 7
|
heavy
|
1911-1932
|
53
|
Antonio Tarver
|
31 6 1
|
light heavy
|
1997-2015
|
54
|
Bob Foster
|
56 8 1
|
light heavy
|
1961-1978
|
55
|
Mickey Walker
|
131 25 6
|
middle
|
1919-1935
|
56
|
Marco Antonio Barrera
|
67 7 0
|
super bantam
|
1989-2011
|
57
|
Duilio Loi
|
115 3 8
|
welter
|
1948-1962
|
58
|
Benny Leonard
|
186 22 9
|
light
|
1911-1932
|
59
|
Packey McFarland
|
106 1 6
|
light
|
1904-1915
|
60
|
Antonio Cervantes
|
73 12 1
|
super light
|
1964-1983
|
61
|
Gennadiy Golovkin
|
40 1 1
|
middle
|
2006-2019
|
62
|
Jimmy McLarnin
|
55 11 3
|
welter
|
1923-1936
|
63
|
Ezzard Charles
|
95 25 1
|
light heavy
|
1940-1959
|
64
|
Billy Conn
|
64 11 1
|
light heavy
|
1934-1948
|
65
|
Aaron Pryor
|
39 1 0
|
super light
|
1976-1990
|
66
|
Wilfred Benitez
|
53 8 1
|
super welter
|
1973-1990
|
67
|
Dick Tiger
|
60 19 3
|
middle
|
1952-1970
|
68
|
Joe Gans
|
158 12 21
|
light
|
1893-1909
|
69
|
Ronald Wright
|
51 6 1
|
super welter
|
1990-2012
|
70
|
Mike Tyson
|
50 6 0
|
heavy
|
1985-2005
|
71
|
Naseem Hamed
|
36 1 0
|
feather
|
1992-2002
|
72
|
Alexis Arguello
|
77 8 0
|
super feather
|
1968-1995
|
73
|
Tommy Loughran
|
124 32 13
|
light heavy
|
1919-1937
|
74
|
Danny Garcia*
|
35 2 0
|
welter
|
2007-2019
|
75
|
Israel Vazquez
|
44 5 0
|
super bantam
|
1995-2010
|
76
|
Chris John
|
48 1 3
|
feather
|
1998-2013
|
77
|
Mike McCallum
|
49 5 1
|
super welter
|
1981-1997
|
78
|
Timothy Bradley Jr
|
33 2 1
|
super light
|
2004-2016
|
79
|
Lennox Lewis
|
41 2 1
|
heavy
|
1989-2003
|
80
|
Virgil Hill
|
51 7 0
|
light heavy
|
1984-2015
|
81
|
Sergio Martinez
|
51 3 2
|
middle
|
1997-2014
|
82
|
Jimmy Carruthers
|
21 4 0
|
bantam
|
1950-1962
|
83
|
Bobo Olson
|
97 16 2
|
middle
|
1944-1966
|
84
|
Rodrigo Valdes
|
63 8 2
|
middle
|
1963-1980
|
85
|
Terry Norris
|
47 9 0
|
super welter
|
1986-1998
|
86
|
Wilfredo Gomez
|
44 3 1
|
super bantam
|
1974-1989
|
87
|
Dwight Muhammad Qawi
|
41 11 1
|
light heavy
|
1978-1998
|
88
|
Jack Dempsey
|
58 6 10
|
heavy
|
1914-1927
|
89
|
Nonito Donaire
|
40 6 0
|
bantam
|
2001-2019
|
90
|
Sonny Liston
|
50 4 0
|
heavy
|
1953-1970
|
91
|
Miguel Cotto
|
41 6 0
|
welter
|
2001-2017
|
92
|
Rafael Marquez
|
41 9 0
|
bantam
|
1995-2013
|
93
|
George Foreman
|
76 5 0
|
heavy
|
1969-1997
|
94
|
Ricky Hatton
|
45 3 0
|
super light
|
1997-2012
|
95
|
Felix Sturm
|
40 5 3
|
middle
|
2001-2016
|
96
|
Tommy Ryan
|
89 2 12
|
middle
|
1887-1911
|
97
|
Harold Johnson
|
76 11 0
|
light heavy
|
1946-1971
|
98
|
Jermain Taylor
|
33 4 1
|
middle
|
2001-2014
|
99
|
Henry Armstrong
|
152 22 9
|
welter
|
1931-1945
|
100
|
Oleksandr Usyk
|
17 0 0
|
heavy
|
2013-2019
|
101
|
Luis Rodriguez
|
107 13 0
|
welter
|
1956-1972
|
102
|
Sam McVea
|
79 18 13
|
heavy
|
1902-1921
|
103
|
Max Baer
|
68 13 0
|
heavy
|
1929-1941
|
104
|
Jose Luis Castillo
|
66 13 1
|
light
|
1990-2014
|
105
|
Little Dado
|
71 6 11
|
fly
|
1932-1943
|
106
|
Salvador Sanchez
|
44 1 1
|
feather
|
1975-1982
|
107
|
Mike Twin Sullivan
|
35 10 18
|
welter
|
1901-1914
|
108
|
Sergey Kovalev
|
34 4 1
|
light heavy
|
2009-2019
|
109
|
Carmen Basilio
|
56 16 7
|
welter
|
1948-1961
|
110
|
Carl Froch
|
33 2 0
|
super middle
|
2002-2014
|
111
|
Sandro Mazzinghi
|
64 3 0
|
super welter
|
1961-1978
|
112
|
Lou Ambers
|
91 8 7
|
light
|
1932-1941
|
113
|
Vasiliy Lomachenko
|
14 1 0
|
light
|
2013-2019
|
114
|
Owen Moran
|
77 19 9
|
feather
|
1900-1916
|
115
|
Michael Nunn
|
58 4 0
|
middle
|
1984-2002
|
116
|
Bruno Arcari
|
70 2 1
|
super light
|
1964-1978
|
117
|
Simon Brown
|
47 12 0
|
welter
|
1982-2000
|
118
|
Juan Martin Coggi
|
75 5 2
|
super light
|
1982-1999
|
119
|
Sugar Ramos
|
55 7 4
|
feather
|
1957-1972
|
120
|
Stanley Ketchel
|
51 6 4
|
middle
|
1903-1910
|
121
|
Jeff Fenech
|
29 3 1
|
super bantam
|
1984-2008
|
122
|
Fabrice Tiozzo
|
48 2 0
|
light heavy
|
1988-2006
|
123
|
Toshiaki Nishioka
|
39 5 3
|
super bantam
|
1994-2012
|
124
|
Hugo Kelly
|
39 12 22
|
middle
|
1899-1912
|
125
|
Jose Torres
|
41 3 1
|
light heavy
|
1958-1969
|
126
|
Carlos Palomino
|
31 4 3
|
welter
|
1972-1998
|
127
|
Philadelphia Jack O’Brien
|
147 16 26
|
light heavy
|
1896-1912
|
128
|
Jack Sharkey
|
38 14 3
|
heavy
|
1924-1936
|
129
|
Jeff Chandler
|
33 2 2
|
bantam
|
1976-1984
|
130
|
Ismael Laguna
|
65 9 1
|
light
|
1960-1971
|
131
|
Jim Braddock
|
52 26 7
|
heavy
|
1926-1938
|
132
|
Terry McGovern
|
66 5 8
|
feather
|
1897-1908
|
133
|
Leo Santa Cruz
|
37 1 1
|
super feather
|
2006-2019
|
134
|
Gustav Scholz
|
88 2 6
|
middle
|
1948-1964
|
135
|
Marcel Thil
|
107 21 10
|
middle
|
1922-1937
|
136
|
Cory Spinks
|
39 8 0
|
welter
|
1997-2013
|
137
|
David Haye
|
28 4 0
|
heavy
|
2002-2018
|
138
|
Jack Dillon
|
188 29 31
|
light heavy
|
1908-1923
|
139
|
Vitali Klitschko
|
45 2 0
|
heavy
|
1996-2012
|
140
|
Ken Norton
|
42 7 1
|
heavy
|
1967-1981
|
141
|
John Conteh
|
34 4 1
|
light heavy
|
1971-1980
|
142
|
Dave Shade
|
156 29 62
|
welter
|
1918-1935
|
143
|
Donald Curry
|
34 6 0
|
welter
|
1980-1997
|
144
|
Jimmy Wilde
|
137 4 1
|
fly
|
1911-1923
|
145
|
Jimmy Bivins
|
86 25 1
|
heavy
|
1940-1955
|
146
|
Samuel Serrano
|
50 6 1
|
super feather
|
1969-1997
|
147
|
Fighting Harada
|
55 7 0
|
bantam
|
1960-1970
|
148
|
Joe Jeannette
|
120 25 20
|
heavy
|
1904-1922
|
149
|
Luisito Espinosa
|
47 13 0
|
feather
|
1984-2005
|
150
|
Ruben Olivares
|
89 13 3
|
bantam
|
1965-1988
|
151
|
Zab Judah
|
44 10 0
|
super light
|
1996-2019
|
152
|
Tony Canzoneri
|
141 24 10
|
light
|
1925-1939
|
153
|
Wilfredo Vazquez
|
56 9 2
|
super bantam
|
1981-2002
|
154
|
Carl Frampton
|
27 2 0
|
super feather
|
2009-2019
|
155
|
James McGirt
|
73 6 1
|
welter
|
1982-1997
|
156
|
Victor Galindez
|
55 9 4
|
light heavy
|
1969-1980
|
157
|
Maurice Hope
|
30 4 1
|
super welter
|
1973-1982
|
158
|
Curtis Cokes
|
62 14 4
|
welter
|
1958-1972
|
159
|
Len Harvey
|
122 14 10
|
middle
|
1920-1942
|
160
|
Abner Mares
|
31 3 1
|
feather
|
2005-2018
|
161
|
Daniel Zaragoza
|
55 8 3
|
super bantam
|
1980-1997
|
162
|
Acelino Freitas
|
41 2 0
|
super feather
|
1995-2017
|
163
|
Ingemar Johansson
|
26 2 0
|
heavy
|
1952-1963
|
164
|
Randolph Turpin
|
66 8 1
|
middle
|
1946-1964
|
165
|
Miguel Lora
|
37 3 0
|
bantam
|
1979-1993
|
166
|
Riddick Bowe
|
43 1 0
|
heavy
|
1989-2008
|
167
|
Rocky Lockridge
|
44 9 0
|
super feather
|
1978-1992
|
168
|
Jim Driscoll
|
62 5 7
|
feather
|
1901-1919
|
169
|
Ike Quartey
|
37 4 1
|
welter
|
1988-2006
|
170
|
Tyson Fury*
|
29 0 1
|
heavy
|
2008-2019
|
171
|
Esteban De Jesus
|
57 5 0
|
light
|
1969-1980
|
172
|
Robert Guerrero
|
36 6 1
|
welter
|
2001-2019
|
173
|
Tommy Burns
|
47 5 9
|
heavy
|
1902-1920
|
174
|
Jersey Joe Walcott
|
50 20 1
|
heavy
|
1930-1953
|
175
|
Jack Britton
|
238 60 42
|
welter
|
1904-1930
|
176
|
Erislandy Lara
|
26 3 3
|
super welter
|
2008-2019
|
177
|
Erich Schoppner
|
34 1 5
|
light heavy
|
1956-1966
|
178
|
Lockport Jimmy Duffy
|
97 18 30
|
welter
|
1908-1921
|
179
|
Anthony Joshua
|
23 1 0
|
heavy
|
2013-2019
|
180
|
Nino Benvenuti
|
82 7 1
|
middle
|
1961-1971
|
181
|
Guillermo Rigondeaux*
|
19 1 0
|
super bantam
|
2009-2019
|
182
|
Miguel Angel Gonzalez
|
51 5 1
|
light
|
1989-2006
|
183
|
Peter Kane
|
89 8 2
|
bantam
|
1934-1951
|
184
|
Ike Williams
|
128 24 5
|
light
|
1940-1955
|
185
|
Jean Pascal
|
35 6 1
|
light heavy
|
2005-2019
|
186
|
Carlos Zarate
|
66 4 0
|
bantam
|
1970-1988
|
187
|
Davey Moore
|
59 7 1
|
feather
|
1953-1963
|
188
|
Abe Attell
|
110 17 25
|
feather
|
1900-1917
|
189
|
Fernando Vargas
|
26 5 0
|
super welter
|
1997-2007
|
190
|
Ted Kid Lewis
|
233 46 23
|
welter
|
1909-1929
|
191
|
Jeff Smith
|
141 34 5
|
middle
|
1910-1927
|
192
|
Georges Carpentier
|
91 15 6
|
light heavy
|
1908-1926
|
193
|
Rush Dalma
|
37 10 15
|
bantam
|
1932-1947
|
194
|
Carlos Hernandez
|
60 12 4
|
super light
|
1959-1971
|
195
|
Roman Gonzalez
|
48 2 0
|
super fly
|
2005-2019
|
196
|
Joey Giardello
|
98 26 8
|
middle
|
1948-1967
|
197
|
Joichiro Tatsuyoshi
|
20 7 1
|
bantam
|
1989-2009
|
198
|
Santos Laciar
|
79 10 11
|
fly
|
1976-1990
|
199
|
Billy Miske
|
74 13 16
|
light heavy
|
1913-1923
|
200
|
Eugene Criqui
|
105 16 15
|
feather
|
1910-1928
|
201
|
Andre Dirrell
|
27 3 0
|
super middle
|
2005-2019
|
202
|
Joel Casamayor
|
38 6 1
|
light
|
1996-2011
|
203
|
Jackie Paterson
|
63 25 3
|
fly
|
1938-1951
|
204
|
Mikey Garcia*
|
39 1 0
|
welter
|
2006-2019
|
205
|
Hozumi Hasegawa
|
36 5 0
|
bantam
|
1999-2016
|
206
|
Veeraphol Sahaprom
|
66 4 2
|
bantam
|
1994-2010
|
207
|
Milton McCrory
|
35 4 1
|
welter
|
1980-1991
|
208
|
Lucas Martin Matthysse
|
39 5 0
|
welter
|
2004-2018
|
209
|
Mairis Briedis
|
26 1 0
|
cruiser
|
2009-2019
|
210
|
Alejandro Gonzalez
|
49 5 1
|
feather
|
1988-2003
|
211
|
Johnny Kilbane
|
110 17 15
|
feather
|
1907-1923
|
212
|
Jose Legra
|
129 11 4
|
feather
|
1960-1973
|
213
|
Battling Levinsky
|
196 54 38
|
light heavy
|
1910-1930
|
214
|
Daniel Jacobs
|
36 3 0
|
super middle
|
2007-2019
|
215
|
Steve Collins
|
36 3 0
|
super middle
|
1986-1997
|
216
|
Keith Holmes
|
41 5 0
|
middle
|
1989-2009
|
217
|
Bob Moha
|
42 27 11
|
middle
|
1906-1922
|
218
|
Julian Jackson
|
55 6 0
|
super welter
|
1981-1998
|
219
|
Mike Gibbons
|
112 12 8
|
middle
|
1907-1922
|
220
|
Freddie Dawson
|
103 14 4
|
welter
|
1943-1954
|
221
|
Sharmba Mitchell
|
57 6 0
|
super light
|
1988-2006
|
222
|
Flash Elorde
|
89 27 2
|
super feather
|
1951-1971
|
223
|
Eddie Perkins
|
74 20 3
|
super light
|
1956-1975
|
224
|
Bob Fitzsimmons
|
69 12 14
|
light heavy
|
1885-1914
|
225
|
Callum Smith
|
27 0 0
|
super middle
|
2012-2019
|
226
|
Fred Apostoli
|
61 10 1
|
middle
|
1934-1948
|
227
|
Charles Williams
|
37 7 3
|
light heavy
|
1978-1996
|
228
|
Frankie Randall
|
58 18 1
|
super light
|
1983-2005
|
229
|
Mario D’Agata
|
54 10 3
|
bantam
|
1950-1962
|
230
|
Reggie Johnson
|
44 7 1
|
middle
|
1984-2008
|
231
|
John Ruiz
|
44 9 1
|
heavy
|
1992-2010
|
232
|
Antonio Esparragoza
|
30 2 4
|
feather
|
1981-1991
|
233
|
Alphonse Halimi
|
42 8 1
|
bantam
|
1955-1964
|
234
|
Chris Eubank
|
45 5 2
|
super middle
|
1985-1998
|
235
|
Yuri Arbachakov
|
23 1 0
|
fly
|
1990-1997
|
236
|
Freddie Welsh
|
121 29 17
|
light
|
1905-1922
|
237
|
Glen Johnson
|
54 21 2
|
light heavy
|
1993-2015
|
238
|
Gus Lesnevich
|
61 14 5
|
light heavy
|
1934-1949
|
239
|
Sammy Angott
|
94 29 8
|
light
|
1935-1950
|
240
|
Jimmy Clabby
|
99 26 30
|
middle
|
1906-1923
|
241
|
Kelly Pavlik
|
40 2 0
|
middle
|
2000-2012
|
242
|
Jackie Fields
|
74 9 2
|
welter
|
1925-1933
|
243
|
Willie KO Brennan
|
107 26 29
|
middle
|
1905-1922
|
244
|
Kid Chocolate
|
136 10 6
|
feather
|
1927-1938
|
245
|
Wayne McCullough
|
27 7 0
|
bantam
|
1993-2008
|
246
|
Adrien Broner
|
33 4 1
|
welter
|
2008-2019
|
247
|
Rocky Mattioli
|
64 7 2
|
super welter
|
1970-1982
|
248
|
Johnny Nelson
|
45 12 2
|
cruiser
|
1986-2005
|
249
|
Anaclet Wamba
|
46 2 1
|
cruiser
|
1982-1994
|
250
|
Dariusz Michalczewski
|
48 2 0
|
light heavy
|
1991-2005
|
251
|
Masao Oba
|
35 2 1
|
fly
|
1966-1973
|
252
|
Joe Brown
|
121 47 14
|
light
|
1941-1970
|
253
|
Melio Bettina
|
83 14 3
|
heavy
|
1934-1948
|
254
|
Pascual Perez
|
84 7 1
|
fly
|
1952-1964
|
255
|
Livingstone Bramble
|
40 26 3
|
light
|
1980-2003
|
256
|
Adonis Stevenson
|
29 2 1
|
light heavy
|
2006-2018
|
257
|
Raul Perez
|
61 6 3
|
bantam
|
1984-2000
|
258
|
Victor Callejas
|
27 3 0
|
super bantam
|
1979-1990
|
259
|
Johnny Tapia
|
59 5 2
|
super fly
|
1988-2011
|
260
|
Lew Tendler
|
145 16 8
|
light
|
1913-1928
|
261
|
Chad Dawson
|
36 5 0
|
light heavy
|
2001-2019
|
262
|
Howard Winstone
|
61 6 0
|
feather
|
1959-1968
|
263
|
John Henry Lewis
|
100 11 5
|
light heavy
|
1929-1939
|
264
|
Joey Archer
|
45 4 0
|
middle
|
1956-1967
|
265
|
Sumbu Kalambay
|
57 6 1
|
middle
|
1980-1993
|
266
|
Digger Stanley
|
73 21 10
|
fly
|
1899-1918
|
267
|
Young Kyun Park
|
28 3 1
|
feather
|
1986-1995
|
268
|
Willie Ritchie
|
45 14 17
|
light
|
1906-1927
|
269
|
Vic Toweel
|
28 3 1
|
bantam
|
1949-1954
|
270
|
Josh Taylor
|
16 0 0
|
super light
|
2015-2019
|
271
|
Meldrick Taylor
|
38 8 1
|
welter
|
1984-2002
|
272
|
Brian Mitchell
|
45 1 3
|
super feather
|
1981-1995
|
273
|
Hector Camacho
|
79 6 3
|
light
|
1980-2010
|
274
|
Tom Smith
|
90 11 3
|
feather
|
1932-1947
|
275
|
Jimmy Slattery
|
114 13 0
|
light heavy
|
1921-1934
|
276
|
Ray Famechon
|
100 13 3
|
feather
|
1944-1956
|
277
|
Antonio Margarito
|
41 8 0
|
super welter
|
1994-2017
|
278
|
Jack Twin Sullivan
|
74 37 46
|
light heavy
|
1900-1922
|
279
|
Jake LaMotta
|
83 19 4
|
middle
|
1941-1954
|
280
|
Edwin Rosario
|
47 6 0
|
light
|
1979-1997
|
281
|
Manuel Medina
|
67 16 1
|
feather
|
1985-2008
|
282
|
Sven Ottke
|
34 0 0
|
super middle
|
1997-2004
|
283
|
Shawn Porter
|
30 3 1
|
welter
|
2008-2019
|
284
|
Oakland Billy Smith
|
58 24 4
|
light heavy
|
1941-1955
|
285
|
Mike Weaver
|
41 18 1
|
heavy
|
1972-2000
|
286
|
Jimmy Britt
|
13 7 3
|
light
|
1902-1909
|
287
|
Jorge Arce
|
64 8 2
|
light fly
|
1996-2014
|
288
|
Ken Buchanan
|
61 8 0
|
light
|
1965-1982
|
289
|
Arthur Abraham
|
47 6 0
|
super middle
|
2003-2018
|
290
|
Dennis Andries
|
49 14 2
|
light heavy
|
1978-1996
|
291
|
Eddie Machen
|
50 11 3
|
heavy
|
1955-1967
|
292
|
Jesse James Leija
|
47 7 2
|
super feather
|
1988-2005
|
293
|
Joe Bowker
|
43 10 1
|
bantam
|
1899-1919
|
294
|
Ben Villaflor
|
56 6 6
|
super feather
|
1966-1976
|
295
|
Panama Al Brown
|
131 20 12
|
bantam
|
1922-1942
|
296
|
Hans Werner Wohlers
|
47 6 5
|
middle
|
1955-1964
|
297
|
Juan Francisco Estrada
|
40 3 0
|
super fly
|
2008-2019
|
298
|
Orzubek Nazarov
|
26 1 0
|
light
|
1990-1998
|
299
|
Rodolfo Gonzalez
|
80 8 1
|
light
|
1959-1974
|
300
|
Mikkel Kessler
|
46 3 0
|
super middle
|
1998-2013
|
301
|
Ubaldo Sacco
|
47 4 1
|
super light
|
1978-1986
|
302
|
Mando Ramos
|
37 11 1
|
light
|
1965-1975
|
303
|
Lloyd Honeyghan
|
43 5 0
|
welter
|
1980-1995
|
304
|
Ricky Burns
|
43 8 1
|
light
|
2001-2019
|
305
|
Guts Ishimatsu
|
31 14 6
|
light
|
1966-1978
|
306
|
Fireman Jim Flynn
|
81 59 26
|
heavy
|
1893-1925
|
307
|
Mzonke Fana
|
38 13 0
|
super feather
|
1994-2017
|
308
|
Gilberto Ramirez
|
40 0 0
|
light heavy
|
2009-2019
|
309
|
Alexander Munoz
|
41 10 0
|
light
|
1998-2019
|
310
|
Kevin Kelley
|
60 10 2
|
feather
|
1988-2009
|
311
|
Tami Mauriello
|
82 13 1
|
light heavy
|
1939-1949
|
312
|
Vernon Forrest
|
41 3 0
|
welter
|
1992-2008
|
313
|
Jorge Paez
|
79 14 5
|
feather
|
1984-2003
|
314
|
Yasutsune Uehara
|
27 5 0
|
super feather
|
1972-1981
|
315
|
Naoya Inoue
|
19 0 0
|
bantam
|
2012-2019
|
316
|
Ernesto Marcel
|
40 4 2
|
feather
|
1966-1974
|
317
|
Johnny Famechon
|
56 5 6
|
feather
|
1961-1970
|
318
|
David Kui Kong Young
|
70 17 12
|
bantam
|
1937-1949
|
319
|
Mustafa Hamsho
|
44 5 2
|
middle
|
1975-1989
|
320
|
Jean Marc Mormeck
|
37 6 0
|
cruiser
|
1995-2014
|
321
|
Carlos Teo Cruz
|
42 13 2
|
light
|
1959-1970
|
322
|
Dave Smith
|
41 14 3
|
middle
|
1909-1917
|
323
|
Guillermo Jones
|
41 3 2
|
heavy
|
1993-2017
|
324
|
Michael Dokes
|
53 6 2
|
heavy
|
1976-1997
|
325
|
Frank Erne
|
31 6 16
|
light
|
1892-1908
|
326
|
Jerry Quarry
|
53 9 4
|
heavy
|
1965-1992
|
327
|
Hedgemon Lewis
|
53 7 2
|
welter
|
1966-1976
|
328
|
Patrizio Oliva
|
57 2 0
|
super light
|
1980-1992
|
329
|
Jimmy Ellis
|
40 12 1
|
heavy
|
1961-1975
|
330
|
Charley Burley
|
83 12 2
|
welter
|
1936-1950
|
331
|
Luis Nery
|
30 0 0
|
bantam
|
2012-2019
|
332
|
Marvin Hart
|
32 10 5
|
heavy
|
1899-1910
|
333
|
Vic Darchinyan
|
43 9 1
|
super bantam
|
2000-2017
|
334
|
Pete Sanstol
|
99 6 8
|
bantam
|
1926-1942
|
335
|
Bernardo Pinango
|
23 5 3
|
bantam
|
1981-1990
|
336
|
Eric Morel
|
46 4 0
|
fly
|
1996-2012
|
337
|
Johnny Saxton
|
55 9 2
|
welter
|
1949-1958
|
338
|
Jung Koo Chang
|
38 4 0
|
light fly
|
1980-1991
|
339
|
Bryan Downey
|
90 29 18
|
middle
|
1914-1926
|
340
|
Bob Montgomery
|
75 19 3
|
light
|
1938-1950
|
341
|
Johnny Griffiths
|
75 35 31
|
welter
|
1911-1924
|
342
|
Celestino Caballero
|
37 6 0
|
super bantam
|
1998-2014
|
343
|
Jimmy Gardner
|
66 17 27
|
light
|
1900-1917
|
344
|
Maxie Rosenbloom
|
223 44 29
|
light heavy
|
1923-1939
|
345
|
Vuyani Bungu
|
39 5 0
|
super bantam
|
1987-2005
|
346
|
Eddie McGoorty
|
92 25 18
|
middle
|
1900-1922
|
347
|
Jorge Linares*
|
46 5 0
|
super light
|
2002-2019
|
348
|
Robert Cohen
|
36 4 3
|
bantam
|
1951-1959
|
349
|
Sung Kil Moon
|
20 2 0
|
super fly
|
1987-1993
|
350
|
Nel Tarleton
|
119 21 8
|
feather
|
1925-1945
|
351
|
Shoji Oguma
|
38 10 1
|
fly
|
1970-1982
|
352
|
Victor Cordoba
|
22 6 3
|
super middle
|
1981-1999
|
353
|
John John Molina
|
52 7 0
|
super feather
|
1986-2001
|
354
|
Viktor Postol*
|
31 2 0
|
super light
|
2007-2019
|
355
|
Ruslan Chagaev
|
34 3 1
|
heavy
|
1997-2016
|
356
|
Young Stribling
|
256 16 17
|
heavy
|
1921-1933
|
357
|
Kid Gavilan
|
108 30 5
|
welter
|
1943-1958
|
358
|
James J Jeffries
|
19 1 2
|
heavy
|
1895-1910
|
359
|
Diego Corrales
|
40 5 0
|
light
|
1996-2007
|
360
|
Arturo Gatti
|
40 9 0
|
super feather
|
1991-2007
|
361
|
Clinton Woods
|
42 5 1
|
light heavy
|
1994-2009
|
362
|
Iran Barkley
|
43 19 1
|
middle
|
1982-1999
|
363
|
Richie Sandoval
|
29 1 0
|
bantam
|
1980-1986
|
364
|
Aaron Davis
|
49 6 0
|
welter
|
1986-2002
|
365
|
Fernando Montiel
|
54 6 2
|
bantam
|
1996-2016
|
366
|
Little Pancho
|
105 18 26
|
fly
|
1927-1942
|
367
|
Marcos Maidana
|
35 5 0
|
welter
|
2004-2014
|
368
|
Emanuel Navarrete
|
30 1 0
|
super bantam
|
2012-2019
|
369
|
Nicholas Walters
|
26 1 1
|
super feather
|
2008-2016
|
370
|
Javier Castillejo
|
62 8 1
|
super welter
|
1988-2009
|
371
|
Keith Thurman
|
29 1 0
|
welter
|
2007-2019
|
372
|
Rocky Kansas
|
123 27 15
|
light
|
1911-1932
|
373
|
Tomasz Adamek
|
53 6 0
|
heavy
|
1999-2018
|
374
|
Joan Guzman
|
34 1 1
|
super feather
|
1997-2014
|
375
|
Richie Mitchell
|
54 13 12
|
light
|
1912-1923
|
376
|
Lloyd Marshall
|
70 25 4
|
middle
|
1936-1951
|
377
|
Steve Cunningham
|
29 9 1
|
cruiser
|
2000-2017
|
378
|
Bobby Chacon
|
59 7 1
|
super feather
|
1972-1988
|
379
|
Louis ‘Kid’ Kaplan
|
120 23 16
|
feather
|
1918-1933
|
380
|
Tony Lopez
|
50 8 1
|
super feather
|
1983-1999
|
381
|
Joe Walcott
|
96 31 27
|
welter
|
1892-1911
|
382
|
O’Neil Bell
|
27 4 1
|
cruiser
|
1998-2011
|
383
|
Billy Papke
|
39 17 7
|
middle
|
1906-1919
|
384
|
Henry Maske
|
31 1 0
|
light heavy
|
1990-2007
|
385
|
Nate Campbell
|
37 11 1
|
light
|
2000-2014
|
386
|
Malcolm Klassen
|
34 9 2
|
super light
|
1999-2018
|
387
|
Kenny Lane
|
82 16 2
|
light
|
1953-1985
|
388
|
Artur Beterbiev
|
15 0 0
|
light heavy
|
2013-2019
|
389
|
Yolande Pompey
|
38 12 5
|
light heavy
|
1949-1961
|
390
|
Holman Williams
|
146 31 11
|
middle
|
1932-1948
|
391
|
Jeff Harding
|
23 2 0
|
light heavy
|
1986-1994
|
392
|
Ace Hudkins
|
68 20 13
|
welter
|
1922-1932
|
393
|
Masamori Tokuyama
|
32 3 1
|
super fly
|
1994-2006
|
394
|
Miguel Berchelt
|
37 1 0
|
super feather
|
2010-2019
|
395
|
Lamont Peterson
|
35 5 1
|
super light
|
2004-2019
|
396
|
Manuel Ortiz
|
100 28 3
|
bantam
|
1938-1955
|
397
|
Ki-Soo Kim
|
33 2 2
|
super welter
|
1961-1969
|
398
|
Myung Woo Yuh
|
38 1 0
|
light fly
|
1982-1993
|
399
|
Robert Daniels
|
49 10 1
|
cruiser
|
1984-2012
|
400
|
Laurent Boudouani
|
38 3 1
|
super welter
|
1989-1999
|
401
|
Nikolay Valuev
|
50 2 0
|
heavy
|
1993-2009
|
402
|
Paul Williams
|
41 2 0
|
welter
|
2000-2012
|
403
|
Khaosai Galaxy
|
47 1 0
|
super fly
|
1980-1991
|
404
|
Gratien Tonna
|
46 11 0
|
middle
|
1970-1985
|
405
|
Miguel Canto
|
61 9 4
|
fly
|
1969-1982
|
406
|
Charley Weinert
|
72 21 4
|
heavy
|
1911-1929
|
407
|
Venice Borkhorsor
|
49 8 0
|
fly
|
1968-1980
|
408
|
Davey Day
|
61 9 4
|
light
|
1931-1941
|
409
|
Sot Chitalada
|
26 4 1
|
fly
|
1983-1992
|
410
|
Ossie Ocasio
|
23 13 1
|
cruiser
|
1976-1992
|
411
|
Gerry Penalosa
|
55 8 2
|
super fly
|
1989-2010
|
412
|
Bennie Briscoe
|
66 24 5
|
middle
|
1962-1982
|
413
|
Paulie Ayala
|
35 3 0
|
bantam
|
1992-2004
|
414
|
Kid Francis
|
105 16 14
|
bantam
|
1922-1936
|
415
|
Freddie Mills
|
77 18 6
|
light heavy
|
1936-1950
|
416
|
Jeff Lampkin
|
39 19 1
|
cruiser
|
1980-1997
|
417
|
Juan Carlos Gomez
|
55 4 0
|
cruiser
|
1995-2014
|
418
|
Peter Keenan
|
54 11 1
|
bantam
|
1948-1959
|
419
|
Francisco Vargas
|
26 2 2
|
super feather
|
2010-2019
|
420
|
Benny Lynch
|
88 14 17
|
fly
|
1931-1938
|
421
|
Eusebio Pedroza
|
41 6 1
|
feather
|
1973-1992
|
422
|
Jack Blackburn
|
116 25 22
|
welter
|
1900-1923
|
423
|
Tony Zale
|
67 18 2
|
middle
|
1934-1948
|
424
|
Newsboy Brown
|
75 13 11
|
fly
|
1921-1933
|
425
|
Fidel LaBarba
|
73 15 7
|
fly
|
1924-1933
|
426
|
Anselmo Moreno
|
38 6 1
|
feather
|
2002-2019
|
427
|
Jean Sneyers
|
70 13 5
|
feather
|
1947-1959
|
428
|
Efren Torres
|
64 9 1
|
fly
|
1959-1972
|
429
|
Daniel Geale
|
31 5 0
|
super middle
|
2004-2016
|
430
|
Rafael Pineda
|
38 6 0
|
super light
|
1986-2004
|
431
|
Gilberto Roman
|
54 6 1
|
super fly
|
1981-1990
|
432
|
Zsolt Erdei
|
34 1 0
|
light heavy
|
2000-2014
|
433
|
Charles Humez
|
94 7 1
|
middle
|
1948-1958
|
434
|
Felix Machado
|
26 20 1
|
super bantam
|
1993-2019
|
435
|
Freddie Miller
|
211 30 7
|
feather
|
1927-1940
|
436
|
Lucian Bute
|
32 5 0
|
super middle
|
2003-2017
|
437
|
Jermall Charlo
|
30 0 0
|
middle
|
2008-2019
|
438
|
Frank Klaus
|
68 15 14
|
middle
|
1905-1913
|
439
|
Ralph Dupas
|
106 23 6
|
super welter
|
1950-1966
|
440
|
Horacio Accavallo
|
75 2 6
|
fly
|
1956-1967
|
441
|
Ronnie Harris
|
35 2 0
|
middle
|
1971-1982
|
442
|
Gianfranco Rosi
|
62 6 1
|
super welter
|
1979-2006
|
443
|
Pedro Carrasco
|
105 3 2
|
light
|
1962-1972
|
444
|
Leo Houck
|
143 40 28
|
middle
|
1904-1926
|
445
|
Derrick Gainer
|
43 7 1
|
feather
|
1990-2012
|
446
|
Yong Soo Choi
|
31 4 1
|
super feather
|
1990-2017
|
447
|
Kiyoshi Tanabe
|
21 0 1
|
fly
|
1963-1967
|
448
|
Jack ‘Kid’ Berg
|
157 26 9
|
light
|
1924-1945
|
449
|
Tiberio Mitri
|
88 7 6
|
middle
|
1946-1957
|
450
|
Sammy Mandell
|
147 25 17
|
light
|
1919-1934
|
451
|
Ray Mancini
|
29 5 0
|
light
|
1979-1992
|
452
|
Matthew Saad Muhammad
|
39 16 3
|
light heavy
|
1974-1992
|
453
|
George Groves
|
28 4 0
|
super middle
|
2008-2018
|
454
|
Mauro Mina
|
52 3 3
|
light heavy
|
1955-1965
|
455
|
Marlon Starling
|
45 6 1
|
welter
|
1979-1990
|
456
|
Juan Diaz
|
42 4 0
|
light
|
2000-2016
|
457
|
Robin Reid
|
42 8 1
|
super middle
|
1993-2012
|
458
|
Henry Cooper
|
40 14 1
|
heavy
|
1954-1971
|
459
|
Paul Pender
|
40 6 2
|
middle
|
1949-1962
|
460
|
Shinsuke Yamanaka
|
27 2 2
|
bantam
|
2006-2018
|
461
|
Carlo Duran
|
66 9 8
|
middle
|
1958-1973
|
462
|
Johnny Indrisano
|
50 9 3
|
welter
|
1923-1934
|
463
|
Ernie Roderick
|
112 24 4
|
welter
|
1931-1950
|
464
|
Danny Lopez
|
42 6 0
|
feather
|
1971-1992
|
465
|
Cherif Hamia
|
33 3 2
|
feather
|
1953-1959
|
466
|
Martin Castillo
|
35 4 0
|
super fly
|
1998-2010
|
467
|
Adolpho Washington
|
31 10 2
|
heavy
|
1989-2016
|
468
|
Saoul Mamby
|
45 34 6
|
super light
|
1969-2008
|
469
|
Jhonny Gonzalez
|
68 11 0
|
super feather
|
1999-2019
|
470
|
Jack Delaney
|
75 11 2
|
light heavy
|
1919-1932
|
471
|
Terry Allen
|
61 13 1
|
fly
|
1942-1954
|
472
|
Orlando Salido
|
44 14 4
|
super feather
|
1996-2017
|
473
|
Primo Carnera
|
89 14 0
|
heavy
|
1928-1946
|
474
|
Ceferino Garcia
|
120 30 14
|
middle
|
1923-1945
|
475
|
Gabriel Ruelas
|
49 7 0
|
super feather
|
1988-2003
|
476
|
Luis Mendoza
|
38 7 2
|
super bantam
|
1985-1998
|
477
|
Ken Overlin
|
136 19 10
|
middle
|
1931-1944
|
478
|
Crisanto Espana
|
31 1 0
|
welter
|
1984-1995
|
479
|
Julian Williams*
|
27 1 1
|
super welter
|
2010-2019
|
480
|
Battling Nelson
|
69 33 27
|
light
|
1896-1917
|
481
|
Freddie Little
|
51 6 0
|
super welter
|
1957-1972
|
482
|
Ayub Kalule
|
46 4 0
|
super welter
|
1976-1986
|
483
|
Wilfredo Rivera
|
35 7 1
|
welter
|
1988-2005
|
484
|
Rodolfo Martinez
|
44 7 1
|
bantam
|
1965-1979
|
485
|
Rances Barthelemy
|
27 1 1
|
light
|
2009-2019
|
486
|
Johnny Hill
|
19 1 3
|
fly
|
1926-1929
|
487
|
Jock Malone
|
132 40 12
|
middle
|
1916-1931
|
488
|
Charles Kid McCoy
|
79 7 10
|
middle
|
1891-1912
|
489
|
Lorenzo Garcia
|
79 24 18
|
super light
|
1977-1993
|
490
|
Herol Graham
|
48 6 0
|
middle
|
1978-1998
|
491
|
Errol Spence Jr
|
26 0 0
|
welter
|
2012-2019
|
492
|
Juan Domingo Roldan
|
67 5 2
|
middle
|
1978-1988
|
493
|
Yasuei Yakushiji
|
24 3 1
|
bantam
|
1987-1995
|
494
|
Chucho Castillo
|
47 17 2
|
bantam
|
1962-1975
|
495
|
Pierre Fourie
|
52 7 1
|
light heavy
|
1966-1977
|
496
|
Marco Huck
|
41 5 1
|
heavy
|
2004-2019
|
497
|
Alexander Povetkin
|
35 2 1
|
heavy
|
2005-2019
|
498
|
Carlos Salazar
|
47 8 3
|
fly
|
1985-1998
|
499
|
Georgie Abrams
|
48 10 3
|
middle
|
1937-1948
|
500
|
Ricardo Lopez
|
51 0 1
|
minimum
|
1985-2001
|
501
|
Carlos Santos
|
40 3 0
|
super welter
|
1976-1991
|
502
|
Teddy Yarosz
|
107 18 3
|
middle
|
1929-1942
|
503
|
Vito Antuofermo
|
50 7 2
|
middle
|
1971-1985
|
504
|
Frankie Schoell
|
109 29 19
|
welter
|
1918-1930
|
505
|
Tyrone Everett
|
36 1 0
|
super feather
|
1971-1977
|
506
|
Brian Curvis
|
37 4 0
|
welter
|
1959-1966
|
507
|
Danny Green
|
36 5 0
|
cruiser
|
2001-2017
|
508
|
Pedro Montanez
|
91 8 4
|
light
|
1931-1940
|
509
|
Nigel Benn
|
42 5 1
|
super middle
|
1987-1996
|
510
|
Al Kaufman
|
25 8 0
|
heavy
|
1905-1914
|
511
|
Young Firpo
|
74 15 4
|
light heavy
|
1924-1947
|
512
|
Dave Charnley
|
48 12 1
|
light
|
1954-1964
|
513
|
Johnny Gonsalves
|
57 21 3
|
light
|
1948-1962
|
514
|
Elmer Ray
|
99 23 11
|
heavy
|
1933-1949
|
515
|
Les Darcy
|
46 4 0
|
middle
|
1910-1916
|
516
|
Susumu Hanagata
|
41 16 8
|
fly
|
1963-1976
|
517
|
Laszlo Papp
|
27 0 2
|
middle
|
1957-1964
|
518
|
Hiroshi Kawashima
|
20 3 1
|
super fly
|
1988-1997
|
519
|
Wisaksil Wangek
|
47 5 1
|
super fly
|
2009-2019
|
520
|
Orlando Canizales
|
50 5 1
|
bantam
|
1984-1999
|
521
|
Freddie Steele
|
123 5 11
|
middle
|
1926-1941
|
522
|
Josh Warrington
|
30 0 0
|
feather
|
2009-2019
|
523
|
Pete Latzo
|
99 44 4
|
welter
|
1919-1934
|
524
|
Bernard Taylor
|
45 4 2
|
feather
|
1980-1994
|
525
|
Darrin Van Horn
|
54 3 0
|
super welter
|
1984-1994
|
526
|
Rafael Herrera
|
47 9 4
|
bantam
|
1963-1986
|
527
|
Jeff Horn
|
20 2 1
|
middle
|
2013-2019
|
528
|
Freddie Gilroy
|
28 3 0
|
bantam
|
1957-1962
|
529
|
Juan Manuel Lopez
|
36 6 1
|
light
|
2005-2019
|
530
|
Johnny Dundee
|
201 73 46
|
light
|
1910-1932
|
531
|
Tony Bellew
|
30 3 1
|
cruiser
|
2007-2018
|
532
|
Pancho Villa
|
90 8 4
|
fly
|
1919-1925
|
533
|
Manuel Gonzalez
|
60 34 6
|
welter
|
1957-1974
|
534
|
Betulio Gonzalez
|
76 12 4
|
fly
|
1968-1988
|
535
|
Beau Jack
|
91 24 5
|
light
|
1939-1955
|
536
|
Gerrie Coetzee
|
33 6 1
|
heavy
|
1974-1997
|
537
|
Alf Bradley
|
1 0 1
|
bantam
|
1907-1907
|
538
|
David Reid
|
17 2 0
|
super welter
|
1997-2001
|
539
|
Billy Petrolle
|
122 26 15
|
welter
|
1922-1934
|
540
|
Midget Wolgast
|
164 37 15
|
fly
|
1925-1940
|
541
|
Carlos Cuadras
|
39 3 1
|
bantam
|
2008-2019
|
542
|
George Gardner
|
43 12 9
|
light heavy
|
1897-1910
|
543
|
Jack Root
|
47 3 3
|
light heavy
|
1897-1906
|
544
|
Ernie Lopez
|
49 12 1
|
welter
|
1963-1987
|
545
|
Tony Sibson
|
55 7 1
|
middle
|
1976-1988
|
546
|
John David Jackson
|
36 4 0
|
super welter
|
1984-1999
|
547
|
Cesar Soto
|
63 24 3
|
feather
|
1986-2011
|
548
|
Gustave Roth
|
113 11 12
|
middle
|
1927-1945
|
549
|
Mate Parlov
|
24 3 2
|
light heavy
|
1975-1980
|
550
|
Ricardo Arredondo
|
77 22 1
|
super feather
|
1966-1979
|
551
|
Hiroyuki Ebihara
|
62 5 1
|
fly
|
1959-1969
|
552
|
Al Hostak
|
64 9 11
|
middle
|
1932-1949
|
553
|
Jorge Lujan
|
27 9 0
|
bantam
|
1973-1985
|
554
|
Badou Jack
|
22 3 3
|
light heavy
|
2009-2019
|
555
|
Marvin Johnson
|
43 6 0
|
light heavy
|
1973-1987
|
556
|
Jose Medel
|
69 31 8
|
bantam
|
1955-1974
|
557
|
Angel Manfredy
|
43 8 1
|
light
|
1993-2004
|
558
|
Kuniaki Shibata
|
47 6 3
|
super feather
|
1965-1977
|
559
|
Lou Brouillard
|
101 31 3
|
middle
|
1928-1940
|
560
|
Jim Brady
|
90 46 12
|
bantam
|
1932-1947
|
561
|
Bob Pastor
|
53 7 5
|
heavy
|
1935-1942
|
562
|
Walter Neusel
|
68 13 9
|
heavy
|
1930-1950
|
563
|
Tracy Harris Patterson
|
63 8 2
|
super bantam
|
1985-2001
|
564
|
Martin Murray
|
39 5 1
|
super middle
|
2007-2019
|
565
|
Stanley Hayward
|
31 12 4
|
middle
|
1959-1977
|
566
|
Carlos Chavez
|
70 37 10
|
light
|
1939-1956
|
567
|
Carmelo Bossi
|
40 8 3
|
super welter
|
1961-1971
|
568
|
Rinty Monaghan
|
52 9 8
|
fly
|
1932-1949
|
569
|
Michael Carbajal
|
49 4 0
|
light fly
|
1989-1999
|
570
|
Eddie Mustafa Muhammad
|
50 8 1
|
light heavy
|
1972-1988
|
571
|
Maurice Blocker
|
36 4 0
|
welter
|
1982-1995
|
572
|
Hugo Pastor Corro
|
50 7 2
|
middle
|
1973-1989
|
573
|
Howard Davis Jr
|
36 6 1
|
light
|
1977-1996
|
574
|
Rene Barrientos
|
39 7 2
|
super feather
|
1962-1978
|
575
|
Mike McTigue
|
110 45 15
|
light heavy
|
1914-1930
|
576
|
Jean Josselin
|
66 16 7
|
welter
|
1961-1972
|
577
|
Chris Eubank Jr
|
29 2 0
|
middle
|
2011-2019
|
578
|
Chris Byrd
|
41 5 1
|
heavy
|
1993-2009
|
579
|
Eddie Cotton
|
56 23 2
|
light heavy
|
1947-1967
|
580
|
Carlos De Leon
|
53 8 1
|
cruiser
|
1974-1995
|
581
|
Amir Khan
|
34 5 0
|
welter
|
2005-2019
|
582
|
James Douglas
|
37 6 1
|
heavy
|
1981-1999
|
583
|
Krzysztof Glowacki
|
31 2 0
|
cruiser
|
2008-2019
|
584
|
Nkosana Mgxaji
|
89 9 3
|
super feather
|
1969-1985
|
585
|
Enrique Bolanos
|
79 22 5
|
light
|
1941-1952
|
586
|
Tony DeMarco
|
58 12 1
|
welter
|
1948-1962
|
587
|
Lou Salica
|
62 17 12
|
bantam
|
1932-1944
|
588
|
Romeo Anaya
|
50 21 1
|
bantam
|
1967-1980
|
589
|
Deontay Wilder*
|
42 0 1
|
heavy
|
2008-2019
|
590
|
Al Phillips
|
73 14 3
|
feather
|
1938-1951
|
591
|
Leonardo Cruz
|
40 8 3
|
super bantam
|
1971-1989
|
592
|
Jackie Brown
|
107 24 9
|
bantam
|
1925-1939
|
593
|
Montell Griffin
|
50 8 1
|
light heavy
|
1993-2011
|
594
|
Tom Bogs
|
77 8 1
|
middle
|
1964-1974
|
595
|
Piero Rollo
|
61 13 7
|
bantam
|
1950-1964
|
596
|
Don Fullmer
|
54 20 5
|
middle
|
1957-1973
|
597
|
Sandy Saddler
|
145 16 2
|
feather
|
1944-1956
|
598
|
Pongsaklek Wonjongkam
|
91 5 2
|
fly
|
1994-2018
|
599
|
Anatoly Alexandrov
|
37 6 0
|
super feather
|
1990-2001
|
600
|
Juan Zurita
|
131 23 1
|
light
|
1932-1948
|
601
|
Rodolfo Casanova
|
81 22 3
|
bantam
|
1932-1948
|
602
|
Bruce Woodcock
|
35 4 0
|
heavy
|
1942-1950
|
603
|
Eckhard Dagge
|
26 5 1
|
super welter
|
1973-1981
|
604
|
Paulino Uzcudun
|
51 17 3
|
heavy
|
1923-1935
|
605
|
Frank Bruno
|
40 5 0
|
heavy
|
1982-1996
|
606
|
Eijiro Murata
|
24 2 3
|
bantam
|
1976-1983
|
607
|
Mike O’Dowd
|
93 16 7
|
middle
|
1913-1923
|
608
|
Pone Kingpetch
|
28 7 0
|
fly
|
1954-1966
|
609
|
Denis Lebedev
|
32 3 0
|
cruiser
|
2001-2019
|
610
|
Victor Polo
|
37 5 3
|
feather
|
1990-2005
|
611
|
Jimmy Young
|
35 18 3
|
heavy
|
1969-1990
|
612
|
Pat Cowdell
|
36 6 0
|
feather
|
1977-1988
|
613
|
Rocky Juarez
|
30 11 1
|
feather
|
2001-2015
|
614
|
Fred Fulton
|
82 19 6
|
heavy
|
1913-1943
|
615
|
Lionel Rose
|
42 11 0
|
bantam
|
1964-1976
|
616
|
Jorge Castro
|
130 11 3
|
middle
|
1987-2007
|
617
|
Vince Dundee
|
122 21 14
|
middle
|
1923-1937
|
618
|
Charley Shipes
|
45 6 3
|
welter
|
1960-1970
|
619
|
Oliver McCall
|
59 14 0
|
heavy
|
1985-2019
|
620
|
Devon Alexander
|
27 6 1
|
welter
|
2004-2019
|
621
|
Hasim Rahman
|
50 9 2
|
heavy
|
1994-2014
|
622
|
Pinklon Thomas
|
43 7 1
|
heavy
|
1978-1993
|
623
|
Jessie Magdaleno
|
27 1 0
|
feather
|
2010-2019
|
624
|
Doug Jones
|
30 10 1
|
heavy
|
1958-1967
|
625
|
Victor Rabanales
|
49 21 3
|
bantam
|
1983-2003
|
626
|
Mads Larsen
|
51 4 0
|
super middle
|
1993-2012
|
627
|
Roman Karmazin
|
40 5 2
|
super welter
|
1996-2011
|
628
|
Adolph Pruitt
|
46 12 2
|
welter
|
1961-1972
|
629
|
Tim Witherspoon
|
55 13 1
|
heavy
|
1979-2003
|
630
|
Gerald McClellan
|
31 3 0
|
middle
|
1988-1995
|
631
|
Jose Basora
|
78 20 6
|
middle
|
1939-1952
|
632
|
Percy Lake
|
18 1 1
|
fly
|
1921-1931
|
633
|
Jock McAvoy
|
132 14 1
|
light heavy
|
1927-1945
|
634
|
Takashi Uchiyama
|
24 2 1
|
super feather
|
2005-2016
|
635
|
Bushy Graham
|
108 21 9
|
bantam
|
1921-1937
|
636
|
Juan Lazcano
|
37 5 1
|
light
|
1993-2008
|
637
|
Byron Mitchell
|
29 11 1
|
super middle
|
1996-2012
|
638
|
Lee Savold
|
104 46 4
|
heavy
|
1933-1952
|
639
|
Zora Folley
|
79 11 6
|
heavy
|
1953-1970
|
640
|
Tom Johnson
|
51 10 2
|
feather
|
1986-2002
|
641
|
Ricardo Mayorga
|
32 12 1
|
super middle
|
1993-2019
|
642
|
Nana Yaw Konadu
|
41 5 1
|
bantam
|
1985-2001
|
643
|
Genaro Hernandez
|
38 2 1
|
super feather
|
1984-1998
|
644
|
Alfredo Urbina
|
59 21 4
|
light
|
1957-1969
|
645
|
Jack Carroll
|
84 10 4
|
welter
|
1923-1938
|
646
|
Jimmy Carter
|
85 31 9
|
light
|
1946-1960
|
647
|
In Chul Baek
|
47 3 0
|
super middle
|
1980-1990
|
648
|
Tony Shucco
|
89 17 10
|
light heavy
|
1928-1944
|
649
|
Lou Bogash
|
120 22 21
|
middle
|
1916-1931
|
650
|
Jose Carlos Ramirez*
|
25 0 0
|
super light
|
2012-2019
|
651
|
Jean Claude Bouttier
|
64 7 1
|
middle
|
1965-1974
|
652
|
Tommy Freeman
|
180 20 23
|
welter
|
1920-1938
|
653
|
Leonard Dorin
|
22 1 1
|
light
|
1998-2004
|
654
|
Heinz Seidler
|
53 8 3
|
light heavy
|
1938-1948
|
655
|
Dave Crowley
|
128 41 11
|
light
|
1929-1946
|
656
|
Gus Ruhlin
|
34 9 7
|
heavy
|
1893-1906
|
657
|
Sam Soliman
|
46 14 1
|
middle
|
1997-2019
|
658
|
Gert Bo Jacobsen
|
43 5 0
|
light
|
1982-1995
|
659
|
Jiro Watanabe
|
26 2 0
|
super fly
|
1979-1986
|
660
|
Johnny Summers
|
93 43 32
|
light
|
1901-1920
|
661
|
Elisha Obed
|
91 22 4
|
super welter
|
1967-1988
|
662
|
Percy Bassett
|
65 12 1
|
feather
|
1947-1955
|
663
|
Alex Blanchard
|
40 4 4
|
light heavy
|
1979-1991
|
664
|
Jimmy Jones
|
67 18 11
|
welter
|
1919-1929
|
665
|
Johnny Wilson
|
62 29 8
|
middle
|
1912-1926
|
666
|
Joe Dundee
|
92 23 12
|
welter
|
1919-1931
|
667
|
Vinny Pazienza
|
50 10 0
|
super middle
|
1983-2004
|
668
|
Firat Arslan*
|
47 8 3
|
cruiser
|
1997-2019
|
669
|
Juan Carlos Ramirez
|
37 9 0
|
super feather
|
1995-2006
|
670
|
Dan Flynn
|
4 1 0
|
light heavy
|
1912-1917
|
671
|
Stevie Johnston
|
42 6 1
|
light
|
1993-2008
|
672
|
Tony Olivera
|
76 27 16
|
bantam
|
1937-1947
|
673
|
Troy Dorsey
|
15 11 4
|
feather
|
1985-1998
|
674
|
Mario Martinez
|
51 9 2
|
super feather
|
1980-1995
|
675
|
Regis Prograis
|
24 1 0
|
super light
|
2012-2019
|
676
|
Johnny Bredahl
|
56 2 0
|
bantam
|
1988-2006
|
677
|
Harold Weston
|
26 9 5
|
welter
|
1970-1979
|
678
|
Sergio Caprari
|
52 4 2
|
feather
|
1952-1961
|
679
|
Bert Lytell
|
71 23 7
|
middle
|
1944-1951
|
680
|
Hilario Zapata
|
43 10 1
|
light fly
|
1977-1993
|
681
|
Harry Lewis
|
107 39 25
|
welter
|
1903-1913
|
682
|
Michele Piccirillo
|
50 5 0
|
welter
|
1992-2009
|
683
|
Cassius Baloyi
|
37 8 1
|
super feather
|
1994-2012
|
684
|
Yong Kang Kim
|
26 5 0
|
fly
|
1985-1995
|
685
|
Bob Baker
|
51 16 1
|
heavy
|
1949-1959
|
686
|
Jeff Lacy
|
27 6 0
|
super middle
|
2001-2015
|
687
|
Julien Lorcy
|
56 4 2
|
light
|
1991-2004
|
688
|
Jim Watt
|
38 8 0
|
light
|
1968-1981
|
689
|
California Jackie Wilson
|
63 19 6
|
welter
|
1936-1949
|
690
|
Fidel Bassa
|
22 1 1
|
fly
|
1983-1989
|
691
|
Jose Luis Ramirez
|
102 9 0
|
light
|
1973-1990
|
692
|
Verno Phillips
|
42 11 1
|
super welter
|
1988-2008
|
693
|
Marcel Cerdan
|
110 4 0
|
middle
|
1934-1949
|
694
|
Melchor Cob Castro
|
71 12 4
|
light fly
|
1985-2008
|
695
|
Antonio Herrera
|
40 16 5
|
feather
|
1959-1970
|
696
|
Spider Webb
|
34 6 0
|
middle
|
1953-1961
|
697
|
Tiger Flowers
|
134 17 8
|
middle
|
1918-1927
|
698
|
Kid Norfolk
|
113 29 8
|
light heavy
|
1910-1926
|
699
|
Oktay Urkal
|
38 4 0
|
super light
|
1996-2007
|
700
|
George ‘Elbows’ McFadden
|
49 20 28
|
light
|
1894-1908
|
701
|
Paddy DeMarco
|
75 26 3
|
light
|
1945-1959
|
702
|
Bernardo Caraballo
|
69 18 5
|
bantam
|
1961-1977
|
703
|
Terry Downes
|
35 9 0
|
middle
|
1957-1964
|
704
|
Giulio Rinaldi
|
44 16 5
|
light heavy
|
1957-1970
|
705
|
Tavoris Cloud
|
24 3 0
|
light heavy
|
2004-2014
|
706
|
Al Gainer
|
77 23 6
|
light heavy
|
1930-1941
|
707
|
Salvatore Burruni
|
99 9 1
|
fly
|
1957-1969
|
708
|
Cristian Mijares
|
59 9 2
|
super fly
|
1997-2018
|
709
|
Oscar Larios
|
63 7 1
|
super bantam
|
1994-2009
|
710
|
Akim Tafer
|
23 7 1
|
cruiser
|
1988-1999
|
711
|
Jesse Hart*
|
26 2 0
|
light heavy
|
2012-2019
|
712
|
Humberto Gonzalez
|
43 3 0
|
light fly
|
1984-1995
|
713
|
Humberto Soto
|
69 10 2
|
super welter
|
1997-2019
|
714
|
Scott Quigg
|
35 2 2
|
super feather
|
2007-2018
|
715
|
Paul Berlenbach
|
41 8 3
|
light heavy
|
1923-1933
|
716
|
Luis Federico Thompson
|
150 14 15
|
welter
|
1947-1963
|
717
|
Eddie Pace
|
32 24 1
|
welter
|
1958-1970
|
718
|
Frankie Narvaez
|
39 11 1
|
light
|
1961-1970
|
719
|
George Green
|
14 9 2
|
middle
|
1893-1911
|
720
|
Orlin Norris
|
57 10 1
|
cruiser
|
1986-2005
|
721
|
Hacine Cherifi
|
36 12 1
|
middle
|
1989-2005
|
722
|
Lou Scozza
|
79 27 9
|
light heavy
|
1925-1934
|
723
|
Frankie Genaro
|
97 24 9
|
fly
|
1920-1934
|
724
|
Dave Sands
|
87 10 1
|
middle
|
1941-1952
|
725
|
Brandon Rios
|
35 5 1
|
super welter
|
2004-2019
|
726
|
Joe Knight
|
124 20 17
|
light heavy
|
1927-1938
|
727
|
Young Corbett II
|
68 22 19
|
feather
|
1896-1910
|
728
|
Art Aragon
|
90 20 6
|
light
|
1944-1960
|
729
|
Marcelo Fabian Dominguez
|
48 8 1
|
cruiser
|
1991-2015
|
730
|
Lou Del Valle
|
36 6 2
|
light heavy
|
1992-2009
|
731
|
Yoan Pablo Hernandez
|
29 1 0
|
cruiser
|
2005-2014
|
732
|
Davey Moore
|
18 5 0
|
super welter
|
1980-1988
|
733
|
Eleider Alvarez*
|
24 1 0
|
light heavy
|
2009-2019
|
734
|
Ben Jordan
|
21 1 1
|
feather
|
1895-1907
|
735
|
Antonio Cermeno
|
45 7 0
|
super bantam
|
1990-2006
|
736
|
Sammy Fuller
|
55 18 3
|
light
|
1924-1943
|
737
|
Tony Tubbs
|
47 10 0
|
heavy
|
1980-2006
|
738
|
Kell Brook*
|
38 2 0
|
super welter
|
2004-2018
|
739
|
Emile Pladner
|
104 16 13
|
fly
|
1926-1936
|
740
|
Tim Austin
|
27 2 1
|
bantam
|
1993-2006
|
741
|
Juan Laporte
|
40 16 1
|
feather
|
1977-1999
|
742
|
Vassiliy Jirov
|
38 3 1
|
cruiser
|
1997-2009
|
743
|
Vivian Harris
|
33 12 2
|
welter
|
1997-2018
|
744
|
Hogan Kid Bassey
|
59 13 2
|
feather
|
1949-1959
|
745
|
Yaqui Lopez
|
61 15 0
|
light heavy
|
1972-1984
|
746
|
Willie Lewis
|
92 28 13
|
welter
|
1901-1915
|
747
|
Vilomar Fernandez
|
30 11 2
|
light
|
1971-1985
|
748
|
Willie Pastrano
|
62 13 8
|
light heavy
|
1951-1965
|
749
|
Gypsy Joe Harris
|
24 1 0
|
welter
|
1964-1968
|
750
|
Mark Johnson
|
44 5 0
|
fly
|
1990-2006
|
751
|
Nate Miller
|
31 9 0
|
cruiser
|
1986-2001
|
752
|
Tony Anthony
|
41 9 1
|
light heavy
|
1952-1960
|
753
|
David Kotey
|
49 8 3
|
feather
|
1966-1989
|
754
|
John H Stracey
|
45 5 1
|
welter
|
1969-1978
|
755
|
Joseph Agbeko
|
36 5 0
|
bantam
|
1998-2019
|
756
|
Dave ‘Boy’ Green
|
37 4 0
|
welter
|
1974-1981
|
757
|
Bartley Madden
|
40 25 7
|
heavy
|
1912-1929
|
758
|
Robert Villemain
|
52 7 4
|
middle
|
1944-1952
|
759
|
Jess Willard
|
25 7 2
|
heavy
|
1911-1923
|
760
|
Sergio Victor Palma
|
52 5 5
|
super bantam
|
1976-1990
|
761
|
Yoshiaki Numata
|
44 8 3
|
super feather
|
1962-1972
|
762
|
Mike Schreck
|
68 22 28
|
heavy
|
1899-1919
|
763
|
Joe Bugner
|
69 13 1
|
heavy
|
1967-1999
|
764
|
Bud Taylor
|
115 33 16
|
bantam
|
1920-1931
|
765
|
Richie Kates
|
44 6 0
|
light heavy
|
1969-1983
|
766
|
Carlos Manuel Baldomir
|
49 16 6
|
welter
|
1993-2014
|
767
|
Jeff Clark
|
129 40 21
|
heavy
|
1908-1924
|
768
|
Ray Nobile
|
33 2 2
|
feather
|
1957-1962
|
769
|
Tiger Jack Fox
|
141 24 12
|
light heavy
|
1928-1950
|
770
|
Alberto Davila
|
56 10 0
|
bantam
|
1973-1988
|
771
|
Henry Hank
|
62 30 4
|
middle
|
1953-1972
|
772
|
Tony Mundine
|
80 15 1
|
middle
|
1969-1984
|
773
|
Johnny Basham
|
61 16 7
|
welter
|
1907-1929
|
774
|
Erbito Salavarria
|
40 11 3
|
fly
|
1963-1978
|
775
|
Nobuo Nashiro
|
19 6 1
|
super fly
|
2003-2013
|
776
|
Murat Gassiev
|
26 1 0
|
cruiser
|
2011-2018
|
777
|
Carl Tremaine
|
92 24 10
|
bantam
|
1918-1929
|
778
|
John Mugabi
|
42 7 1
|
super welter
|
1980-1999
|
779
|
Ali Funeka
|
40 11 3
|
welter
|
1995-2019
|
780
|
Thulani Malinga
|
44 13 0
|
super middle
|
1981-2000
|
781
|
Leo Rodak
|
78 26 11
|
feather
|
1933-1946
|
782
|
Antonio Amaya
|
48 21 7
|
super feather
|
1963-1978
|
783
|
Bernard Docusen
|
74 10 6
|
welter
|
1943-1953
|
784
|
Bob McAllister
|
27 5 9
|
light heavy
|
1913-1919
|
785
|
Robert Stieglitz
|
50 5 2
|
super middle
|
2001-2017
|
786
|
Krzysztof Wlodarczyk
|
58 4 1
|
cruiser
|
2000-2019
|
787
|
Jose Gonzalez
|
42 21 2
|
middle
|
1959-1974
|
788
|
Adan Vargas
|
38 5 1
|
bantam
|
1992-2006
|
789
|
Alfredo Escalera
|
53 14 3
|
super feather
|
1970-1983
|
790
|
Carl Thompson
|
34 6 0
|
cruiser
|
1988-2005
|
791
|
Tancy Lee
|
41 10 2
|
fly
|
1906-1926
|
792
|
Frankie Duarte
|
45 8 1
|
bantam
|
1973-1989
|
793
|
Oscar Bonavena
|
58 9 1
|
heavy
|
1964-1976
|
794
|
Yong Hoon Lee
|
31 2 1
|
bantam
|
1987-1998
|
795
|
Billy Hardy
|
37 9 2
|
bantam
|
1983-1998
|
796
|
Greg Richardson
|
31 8 1
|
bantam
|
1982-1996
|
797
|
Bobby Czyz
|
44 8 0
|
light heavy
|
1980-1998
|
798
|
Denny Moyer
|
98 38 4
|
super welter
|
1957-1975
|
799
|
Alfonso Frazer
|
43 17 3
|
super light
|
1965-1981
|
800
|
Alan Minter
|
39 9 0
|
middle
|
1972-1981
|
801
|
Gary Allen Russell Jr*
|
30 1 0
|
feather
|
2009-2019
|
802
|
Paul Malignaggi
|
36 8 0
|
welter
|
2001-2017
|
803
|
Austin Trout*
|
31 5 1
|
super welter
|
2005-2019
|
804
|
Andre Berto
|
32 5 0
|
welter
|
2004-2018
|
805
|
Bruno Visintin
|
78 9 2
|
welter
|
1952-1966
|
806
|
Charley White
|
123 35 13
|
light
|
1907-1930
|
807
|
Joao Henrique
|
48 4 1
|
welter
|
1964-1979
|
808
|
Sergiy Derevyanchenko
|
13 2 0
|
middle
|
2014-2019
|
809
|
Silvio Branco
|
63 11 3
|
super middle
|
1988-2013
|
810
|
Chan-Hee Park
|
17 4 2
|
fly
|
1977-1982
|
811
|
Jorge Rodrigo Barrios
|
53 4 1
|
super light
|
1996-2019
|
812
|
Antonio Gomez
|
43 7 2
|
feather
|
1967-1975
|
813
|
Andy Ruiz Jr
|
33 2 0
|
heavy
|
2009-2019
|
814
|
Frank Tate
|
41 5 0
|
middle
|
1984-1998
|
815
|
Rafael Gutierrez
|
46 13 5
|
middle
|
1964-1976
|
816
|
Jaime Garza
|
48 6 0
|
super bantam
|
1978-1995
|
817
|
Sergeant Sammy Baker
|
112 44 7
|
welter
|
1924-1938
|
818
|
Donny Lalonde
|
41 5 1
|
light heavy
|
1980-2003
|
819
|
Zahir Raheem
|
35 3 0
|
light
|
1996-2014
|
820
|
Kennedy McKinney
|
36 6 1
|
super bantam
|
1989-2003
|
821
|
Izzy Jannazzo
|
65 46 15
|
welter
|
1932-1947
|
822
|
Harold Volbrecht
|
47 5 2
|
welter
|
1975-1989
|
823
|
Steve Molitor
|
34 3 0
|
super bantam
|
2000-2012
|
824
|
Omar Andres Narvaez
|
49 4 2
|
bantam
|
2000-2019
|
825
|
Johnny Caldwell
|
29 5 1
|
bantam
|
1958-1965
|
826
|
Pipino Cuevas
|
35 15 0
|
welter
|
1971-1989
|
827
|
Miguel Angel Campanino
|
93 5 4
|
welter
|
1966-1978
|
828
|
Scott Harrison
|
27 3 2
|
feather
|
1996-2013
|
829
|
Pete Herman
|
101 31 13
|
bantam
|
1912-1922
|
830
|
Welcome Ncita
|
40 3 1
|
super bantam
|
1984-1998
|
831
|
Luis Santana
|
42 17 2
|
super welter
|
1981-1999
|
832
|
Jean-Baptiste Mendy
|
55 8 3
|
light
|
1983-2000
|
833
|
Paul Hodkinson
|
22 3 1
|
feather
|
1986-1994
|
834
|
Kid Williams
|
162 30 12
|
bantam
|
1910-1929
|
835
|
Richar Abril
|
20 3 1
|
super light
|
2005-2016
|
836
|
Michael Moorer
|
52 4 1
|
heavy
|
1988-2008
|
837
|
Joey Giambra
|
65 10 2
|
middle
|
1949-1963
|
838
|
Tuffy Griffiths
|
80 15 4
|
heavy
|
1922-1933
|
839
|
Chan Young Park
|
33 5 2
|
bantam
|
1980-1992
|
840
|
Happy Littleton
|
26 5 1
|
light heavy
|
1912-1922
|
841
|
Andy Callahan
|
75 15 2
|
welter
|
1927-1940
|
842
|
Marcos Villasana
|
55 8 3
|
feather
|
1978-1993
|
843
|
Lou Nova
|
49 9 5
|
heavy
|
1936-1945
|
844
|
James Scott
|
19 2 1
|
light heavy
|
1974-1981
|
845
|
Fritzie Zivic
|
158 65 10
|
welter
|
1931-1949
|
846
|
Guty Espadas
|
39 6 5
|
fly
|
1971-1984
|
847
|
Walter McGowan
|
32 7 1
|
bantam
|
1961-1969
|
848
|
Ola Afolabi
|
22 6 4
|
cruiser
|
2002-2017
|
849
|
Billy Rafferty
|
24 6 1
|
bantam
|
1956-1962
|
850
|
Leon Spinks
|
26 17 3
|
heavy
|
1977-1995
|
851
|
Junior Jones
|
50 6 0
|
super bantam
|
1989-2002
|
852
|
Barry McGuigan
|
32 3 0
|
feather
|
1981-1989
|
853
|
Svein Erik Paulsen
|
21 2 1
|
super feather
|
1973-1978
|
854
|
Ambrose Palmer
|
57 7 2
|
light heavy
|
1929-1938
|
855
|
Piet Crous
|
26 2 1
|
cruiser
|
1977-1987
|
856
|
Teofimo Lopez
|
15 0 0
|
light
|
2016-2019
|
857
|
Jorge Ahumada
|
42 8 2
|
light heavy
|
1968-1975
|
858
|
Chartchai Chionoi
|
61 18 3
|
fly
|
1959-1975
|
859
|
Michael Watson
|
25 4 1
|
middle
|
1984-1991
|
860
|
Willie Davies
|
129 28 18
|
fly
|
1924-1933
|
861
|
Ray Mercer
|
36 7 1
|
heavy
|
1989-2008
|
862
|
Dave Maier
|
27 6 1
|
light heavy
|
1929-1935
|
863
|
Seung Hoon Lee
|
45 6 1
|
super bantam
|
1977-1989
|
864
|
Tippy Larkin
|
134 15 1
|
welter
|
1935-1952
|
865
|
Miguel de Oliveira
|
46 5 1
|
super welter
|
1968-1980
|
866
|
Juan Meza
|
45 9 0
|
super bantam
|
1977-1997
|
867
|
Agapito Sanchez
|
36 11 3
|
super bantam
|
1989-2005
|
868
|
Young Joseph
|
98 23 22
|
welter
|
1900-1914
|
869
|
Graciano Rocchigiani
|
41 6 1
|
light heavy
|
1983-2003
|
870
|
Alberto Machado
|
22 2 0
|
light
|
2012-2019
|
871
|
Rudy Koopmans
|
43 2 2
|
light heavy
|
1972-1984
|
872
|
Jake Tuli
|
31 14 2
|
fly
|
1950-1967
|
873
|
Colin Jones
|
26 3 1
|
welter
|
1977-1985
|
874
|
Sandy Ferguson
|
41 23 15
|
heavy
|
1898-1916
|
875
|
Eric Boon
|
97 22 5
|
light
|
1935-1952
|
876
|
Leslie Stewart
|
31 12 0
|
light heavy
|
1982-2000
|
877
|
Heinz Neuhaus
|
42 9 7
|
heavy
|
1949-1958
|
878
|
Fred Kay
|
39 20 3
|
welter
|
1914-1920
|
879
|
Al McCoy
|
117 31 20
|
light heavy
|
1928-1942
|
880
|
Anthony Mundine
|
48 10 0
|
middle
|
2000-2019
|
881
|
Charles Ledoux
|
105 30 7
|
feather
|
1909-1926
|
882
|
Benny Bass
|
190 42 9
|
light
|
1919-1940
|
883
|
Leo Lomski
|
103 27 16
|
light heavy
|
1922-1936
|
884
|
Harry Simon
|
31 0 0
|
super welter
|
1994-2018
|
885
|
Juan Nazario
|
25 4 0
|
light
|
1982-1993
|
886
|
Jack Thompson
|
21 26 6
|
heavy
|
1913-1926
|
887
|
Gil Turner
|
56 19 2
|
welter
|
1950-1958
|
888
|
Ernie Schaaf
|
58 15 2
|
heavy
|
1927-1933
|
889
|
Ernie Terrell
|
46 9 0
|
heavy
|
1957-1973
|
890
|
Vicente Mijares
|
30 7 1
|
light
|
1974-1984
|
891
|
Victor Federico Echegaray
|
66 17 15
|
super feather
|
1967-1982
|
892
|
Beibut Shumenov
|
18 2 0
|
cruiser
|
2007-2018
|
893
|
Miguel Angel Cuello
|
21 1 0
|
light heavy
|
1973-1978
|
894
|
Jabez White
|
12 7 1
|
light
|
1894-1913
|
895
|
Jimmy Warnock
|
70 19 7
|
fly
|
1931-1948
|
896
|
Anton Christoforidis
|
53 15 8
|
middle
|
1934-1947
|
897
|
Robert Easter Jr
|
22 1 1
|
super light
|
2012-2019
|
898
|
Eddie Shevlin
|
79 21 10
|
welter
|
1909-1925
|
899
|
Young Mahoney
|
46 19 17
|
middle
|
1898-1921
|
900
|
Rocky Castellani
|
69 14 6
|
middle
|
1944-1957
|
901
|
Laurie Stevens
|
38 2 1
|
light
|
1932-1946
|
902
|
Jerry Martin
|
25 7 0
|
light heavy
|
1976-1984
|
903
|
Jermell Charlo
|
33 1 0
|
super welter
|
2007-2019
|
904
|
Donnie Nietes
|
42 1 5
|
super fly
|
2003-2018
|
905
|
Grigory Drozd
|
40 1 0
|
cruiser
|
2001-2015
|
906
|
Paul Spadafora
|
49 1 1
|
light
|
1995-2014
|
907
|
Eddie Hanlon
|
17 9 9
|
feather
|
1900-1908
|
908
|
Edwin Valero
|
27 0 0
|
light
|
2002-2010
|
909
|
Paul Vaden
|
29 3 0
|
super welter
|
1991-2000
|
910
|
Luis Collazo
|
39 8 0
|
welter
|
2000-2019
|
911
|
Bunty Doran
|
77 20 4
|
bantam
|
1938-1953
|
912
|
Valentin Angelmann
|
120 39 15
|
fly
|
1928-1946
|
913
|
Julius Indongo
|
23 2 0
|
super light
|
2009-2019
|
914
|
Matthew Hilton
|
32 3 2
|
super welter
|
1983-1993
|
915
|
Frankie Burns
|
139 24 24
|
bantam
|
1908-1921
|
916
|
Roberto Castanon
|
58 7 1
|
feather
|
1975-1987
|
917
|
Maurice Sandeyron
|
44 20 9
|
bantam
|
1942-1953
|
918
|
Petey Sarron
|
121 24 13
|
feather
|
1924-1939
|
919
|
Sid Terris
|
94 13 5
|
light
|
1922-1931
|
920
|
Cocoa Kid
|
178 58 11
|
welter
|
1929-1948
|
921
|
Tommy Jackson
|
34 9 1
|
heavy
|
1952-1960
|
922
|
George Chuvalo
|
73 18 2
|
heavy
|
1956-1978
|
923
|
Gustav Eder
|
121 17 24
|
welter
|
1928-1949
|
924
|
Roberto Rubaldino
|
54 11 0
|
bantam
|
1971-1990
|
925
|
Matthew Macklin
|
35 6 0
|
middle
|
2001-2016
|
926
|
Jose Becerra
|
67 5 3
|
bantam
|
1953-1962
|
927
|
Roscoe Toles
|
45 10 6
|
heavy
|
1931-1950
|
928
|
Eddie Booker
|
66 5 8
|
middle
|
1935-1944
|
929
|
Joe Fox
|
93 43 22
|
bantam
|
1909-1925
|
930
|
Johnny Bratton
|
60 24 3
|
welter
|
1944-1955
|
931
|
Ron Richards
|
96 26 10
|
light heavy
|
1928-1945
|
932
|
Hector Thompson
|
73 12 2
|
super light
|
1970-1980
|
933
|
Vyacheslav Glazkov
|
21 1 1
|
heavy
|
2009-2016
|
934
|
Bunny Grant
|
52 15 5
|
light
|
1958-1977
|
935
|
Alex Ireland
|
20 9 3
|
middle
|
1922-1930
|
936
|
Hans Stretz
|
71 9 9
|
light heavy
|
1948-1956
|
937
|
Kiyoshi Hatanaka
|
22 2 1
|
super bantam
|
1984-1991
|
938
|
Raul Macias
|
41 2 0
|
bantam
|
1952-1962
|
939
|
Gunboat Smith
|
83 45 12
|
heavy
|
1909-1921
|
940
|
Richard Vogt
|
55 7 10
|
light heavy
|
1938-1952
|
941
|
Raul Rodriguez
|
73 7 2
|
middle
|
1939-1949
|
942
|
Fred Lenhart
|
101 22 13
|
light heavy
|
1926-1938
|
943
|
Edwin Viruet
|
32 6 2
|
light
|
1969-1983
|
944
|
Yuri Foreman
|
34 3 0
|
super welter
|
2002-2017
|
945
|
Mahyar Monshipour
|
31 4 2
|
super bantam
|
1996-2009
|
946
|
Jose Luis Heredia
|
25 3 0
|
super light
|
1977-1982
|
947
|
Virgil Akins
|
60 31 2
|
welter
|
1948-1962
|
948
|
William Joppy
|
40 7 2
|
middle
|
1993-2011
|
949
|
Billy Fox
|
49 9 1
|
light heavy
|
1943-1950
|
950
|
Mickey Bey
|
23 3 1
|
light
|
2005-2019
|
951
|
Sugar Baby Rojas
|
37 9 1
|
super fly
|
1981-1993
|
952
|
Kazuto Ioka
|
25 2 0
|
super fly
|
2009-2019
|
953
|
Freddie Norwood
|
43 4 1
|
feather
|
1989-2011
|
954
|
Ad Wolgast
|
86 34 23
|
light
|
1906-1920
|
955
|
George Godfrey
|
99 21 2
|
heavy
|
1919-1937
|
956
|
Freddie Pendleton
|
47 26 5
|
light
|
1981-2001
|
957
|
Vince Hawkins
|
75 10 1
|
middle
|
1940-1950
|
958
|
Joshua Clottey*
|
40 5 0
|
middle
|
1995-2019
|
959
|
Dave Tiberi
|
22 3 3
|
middle
|
1985-1992
|
960
|
Volodymyr Sydorenko
|
22 3 2
|
bantam
|
2001-2010
|
961
|
Ben Jeby
|
54 14 4
|
middle
|
1927-1936
|
962
|
Kassim Ouma
|
29 14 1
|
middle
|
1998-2019
|
963
|
Wesley Ramey
|
152 28 14
|
light
|
1929-1941
|
964
|
Slugger White
|
78 15 11
|
light
|
1934-1944
|
965
|
Luis Galvani
|
47 8 9
|
bantam
|
1942-1955
|
966
|
Irene Pacheco
|
33 2 0
|
fly
|
1993-2007
|
967
|
Peter Quillin
|
34 2 1
|
super middle
|
2005-2019
|
968
|
Michael Katsidis
|
33 8 0
|
super light
|
2001-2017
|
969
|
Yuriorkis Gamboa
|
30 3 0
|
light
|
2007-2019
|
970
|
Luke Campbell
|
20 3 0
|
light
|
2013-2019
|
971
|
Gorilla Jones
|
122 30 17
|
middle
|
1924-1940
|
972
|
Fred Barkaway
|
12 1 3
|
fly
|
1901-1907
|
973
|
Jorge Eliecer Julio
|
44 5 0
|
bantam
|
1989-2003
|
974
|
Clarence Adams
|
44 7 4
|
super bantam
|
1990-2010
|
975
|
Alberto Jimenez
|
34 5 3
|
fly
|
1988-2000
|
976
|
Ron Lyle
|
43 7 1
|
heavy
|
1971-1995
|
977
|
Gervonta Davis
|
23 0 0
|
light
|
2013-2019
|
978
|
Amado Azar
|
53 6 7
|
light heavy
|
1933-1945
|
979
|
Victor Ortiz
|
32 6 3
|
welter
|
2004-2018
|
980
|
Harold Carter
|
27 10 2
|
heavy
|
1953-1964
|
981
|
Oscar Valdez
|
27 0 0
|
super feather
|
2012-2019
|
982
|
Harry Matthews
|
90 7 6
|
light heavy
|
1937-1956
|
983
|
Baby Arizmendi
|
93 27 17
|
feather
|
1927-1942
|
984
|
Kermit Cintron*
|
39 6 3
|
welter
|
2000-2018
|
985
|
Lottie Mwale
|
44 9 0
|
light heavy
|
1977-1994
|
986
|
Ted Moore
|
67 27 9
|
middle
|
1918-1937
|
987
|
Soo-Hwan Hong
|
41 5 4
|
bantam
|
1969-1980
|
988
|
Chatchai Sasakul
|
63 4 1
|
fly
|
1991-2008
|
989
|
Frankie Liles
|
32 3 0
|
super middle
|
1988-2002
|
990
|
Small Montana
|
81 22 10
|
fly
|
1930-1941
|
991
|
Larry Temple
|
26 22 15
|
middle
|
1900-1922
|
992
|
Koichi Wajima
|
31 6 1
|
super welter
|
1968-1977
|
993
|
Daniel Santos
|
32 4 1
|
super welter
|
1996-2009
|
994
|
Chuck Wiggins
|
125 62 25
|
heavy
|
1914-1932
|
995
|
Luigi Minchillo
|
55 5 0
|
super welter
|
1977-1988
|
996
|
Charley Van Reedon
|
64 16 8
|
bantam
|
1927-1937
|
997
|
Gregorio Peralta
|
98 9 9
|
heavy
|
1958-1973
|
998
|
Paul Banke
|
21 9 0
|
super bantam
|
1985-1993
|
999
|
Frankie Ryff
|
30 9 0
|
light
|
1951-1959
|
1000
|
Demetrius Andrade*
|
28 0 0
|
middle
|
2008-2019
FIGHTER OF THE DECADE
WBN recently named Floyd Mayweather Fighter of the Decade.
Read the full article HERE