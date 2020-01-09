09
Jan
2020

RATED: The WORLD’S TOP 1000 BOXERS in HISTORY

World Boxing News 09/01/2020
All time boxers history

Top 1000 Boxers of all Time: Over recent weeks and months, there’s been plenty of talk amongst fans and boxing media surrounding the Fighter of the Year, Decade and even of all-time.

Therefore, World Boxing News has begun work on a comprehensive list of the Top 100 boxers of all time.

Using criteria never used before, WBN is attempting to update the process and definitively bring the older generation and new era together for a whole new countdown.

Prior to that, WBN has decided to publish the Top 1000 boxers as rated by BoxRec using their highly debated points system.

Arguably, the list does feature a huge percentage of those who would rank in the top thousand. What position those champions and contenders take is up for further discussion.

Where does your favorite rate and do you agree with the top two?

Here’s the full list:

1

Floyd Mayweather

50 0 0

welter

1996-2017

2

Manny Pacquiao

62 7 2

welter

1995-2019

3

Carlos Monzon

87 3 9

middle

1963-1977

4

Sugar Ray Robinson

174 19 6

middle

1940-1965

5

Muhammad Ali

56 5 0

heavy

1960-1981

6

Joe Louis

66 3 0

heavy

1934-1951

7

Bernard Hopkins

55 8 2

middle

1988-2016

8

Archie Moore

186 23 10

l-heavy

1935-1963

9

Oscar De La Hoya

39 6 0

welter

1992-2008

10

Julio Cesar Chavez

107 6 2

sup-light

1980-2005

11

Evander Holyfield

44 10 2

heavy

1984-2011

12

Roberto Duran

103 16 0

light

1968-2001

13

Marvelous Marvin Hagler

62 3 2

middle

1973-1987

14

Ray Leonard

36 3 1

welter

1977-1997

15

Floyd Patterson

55 8 1

heavy

1952-1972

16

Juan Manuel Marquez

56 7 1

feather

1993-2014

17

Pernell Whitaker

40 4 1

welter

1984-2001

18

Harry Greb

262 17 18

middle

1913-1926

19

Rocky Marciano

49 0 0

heavy

1947-1955

20

Larry Holmes

69 6 0

heavy

1973-2002

21

Roy Jones Jr

66 9 0

light heavy

1989-2018

22

Young Corbett III

123 12 20

welter

1919-1940

23

Gene Tunney

79 1 4

heavy

1915-1928

24

Jose Napoles

81 7 0

welter

1958-1975

25

Jack Johnson

71 11 11

heavy

1897-1931

26

James Toney

77 10 3

middle

1988-2017

27

Tommy Gibbons

96 5 4

light heavy

1911-1925

28

Thomas Hearns

61 5 1

super welter

1977-2006

29

Carlos Ortiz

61 7 1

light

1955-1972

30

Erik Morales

52 9 0

super bantam

1993-2012

31

Azumah Nelson

38 6 2

super feather

1979-2008

32

Saul Alvarez

53 1 2

middle

2005-2019

33

Joe Calzaghe

46 0 0

super middle

1993-2008

34

Andre Ward

32 0 0

super middle

2004-2017

35

Vicente Saldivar

37 3 0

feather

1961-1973

36

Felix Trinidad

42 3 0

welter

1990-2008

37

Wladimir Klitschko

64 5 0

heavy

1996-2017

38

Gene Fullmer

55 6 3

middle

1951-1963

39

Willie Pep

229 11 1

feather

1940-1966

40

Joe Frazier

32 4 1

heavy

1965-1981

41

Shane Mosley

49 10 1

welter

1993-2016

42

Sam Langford

211 43 52

heavy

1902-1926

43

Emile Griffith

85 24 2

middle

1958-1977

44

Eder Jofre

72 2 4

bantam

1957-1976

45

Nicolino Locche

117 4 14

super light

1958-1976

46

Kostya Tszyu

31 2 0

super light

1992-2005

47

Max Schmeling

56 10 4

heavy

1924-1948

48

Joey Maxim

83 29 4

light heavy

1941-1958

49

Terence Crawford

36 0 0

welter

2008-2019

50

Barney Ross

74 4 3

welter

1929-1938

51

Michael Spinks

31 1 0

light heavy

1977-1988

52

Harry Wills

89 10 7

heavy

1911-1932

53

Antonio Tarver

31 6 1

light heavy

1997-2015

54

Bob Foster

56 8 1

light heavy

1961-1978

55

Mickey Walker

131 25 6

middle

1919-1935

56

Marco Antonio Barrera

67 7 0

super bantam

1989-2011

57

Duilio Loi

115 3 8

welter

1948-1962

58

Benny Leonard

186 22 9

light

1911-1932

59

Packey McFarland

106 1 6

light

1904-1915

60

Antonio Cervantes

73 12 1

super light

1964-1983

61

Gennadiy Golovkin

40 1 1

middle

2006-2019

62

Jimmy McLarnin

55 11 3

welter

1923-1936

63

Ezzard Charles

95 25 1

light heavy

1940-1959

64

Billy Conn

64 11 1

light heavy

1934-1948

65

Aaron Pryor

39 1 0

super light

1976-1990

66

Wilfred Benitez

53 8 1

super welter

1973-1990

67

Dick Tiger

60 19 3

middle

1952-1970

68

Joe Gans

158 12 21

light

1893-1909

69

Ronald Wright

51 6 1

super welter

1990-2012

70

Mike Tyson

50 6 0

heavy

1985-2005

71

Naseem Hamed

36 1 0

feather

1992-2002

72

Alexis Arguello

77 8 0

super feather

1968-1995

73

Tommy Loughran

124 32 13

light heavy

1919-1937

74

Danny Garcia*

35 2 0

welter

2007-2019

75

Israel Vazquez

44 5 0

super bantam

1995-2010

76

Chris John

48 1 3

feather

1998-2013

77

Mike McCallum

49 5 1

super welter

1981-1997

78

Timothy Bradley Jr

33 2 1

super light

2004-2016

79

Lennox Lewis

41 2 1

heavy

1989-2003

80

Virgil Hill

51 7 0

light heavy

1984-2015

81

Sergio Martinez

51 3 2

middle

1997-2014

82

Jimmy Carruthers

21 4 0

bantam

1950-1962

83

Bobo Olson

97 16 2

middle

1944-1966

84

Rodrigo Valdes

63 8 2

middle

1963-1980

85

Terry Norris

47 9 0

super welter

1986-1998

86

Wilfredo Gomez

44 3 1

super bantam

1974-1989

87

Dwight Muhammad Qawi

41 11 1

light heavy

1978-1998

88

Jack Dempsey

58 6 10

heavy

1914-1927

89

Nonito Donaire

40 6 0

bantam

2001-2019

90

Sonny Liston

50 4 0

heavy

1953-1970

91

Miguel Cotto

41 6 0

welter

2001-2017

92

Rafael Marquez

41 9 0

bantam

1995-2013

93

George Foreman

76 5 0

heavy

1969-1997

94

Ricky Hatton

45 3 0

super light

1997-2012

95

Felix Sturm

40 5 3

middle

2001-2016

96

Tommy Ryan

89 2 12

middle

1887-1911

97

Harold Johnson

76 11 0

light heavy

1946-1971

98

Jermain Taylor

33 4 1

middle

2001-2014

99

Henry Armstrong

152 22 9

welter

1931-1945

100

Oleksandr Usyk

17 0 0

heavy

2013-2019

101

Luis Rodriguez

107 13 0

welter

1956-1972

102

Sam McVea

79 18 13

heavy

1902-1921

103

Max Baer

68 13 0

heavy

1929-1941

104

Jose Luis Castillo

66 13 1

light

1990-2014

105

Little Dado

71 6 11

fly

1932-1943

106

Salvador Sanchez

44 1 1

feather

1975-1982

107

Mike Twin Sullivan

35 10 18

welter

1901-1914

108

Sergey Kovalev

34 4 1

light heavy

2009-2019

109

Carmen Basilio

56 16 7

welter

1948-1961

110

Carl Froch

33 2 0

super middle

2002-2014

111

Sandro Mazzinghi

64 3 0

super welter

1961-1978

112

Lou Ambers

91 8 7

light

1932-1941

113

Vasiliy Lomachenko

14 1 0

light

2013-2019

114

Owen Moran

77 19 9

feather

1900-1916

115

Michael Nunn

58 4 0

middle

1984-2002

116

Bruno Arcari

70 2 1

super light

1964-1978

117

Simon Brown

47 12 0

welter

1982-2000

118

Juan Martin Coggi

75 5 2

super light

1982-1999

119

Sugar Ramos

55 7 4

feather

1957-1972

120

Stanley Ketchel

51 6 4

middle

1903-1910

121

Jeff Fenech

29 3 1

super bantam

1984-2008

122

Fabrice Tiozzo

48 2 0

light heavy

1988-2006

123

Toshiaki Nishioka

39 5 3

super bantam

1994-2012

124

Hugo Kelly

39 12 22

middle

1899-1912

125

Jose Torres

41 3 1

light heavy

1958-1969

126

Carlos Palomino

31 4 3

welter

1972-1998

127

Philadelphia Jack O’Brien

147 16 26

light heavy

1896-1912

128

Jack Sharkey

38 14 3

heavy

1924-1936

129

Jeff Chandler

33 2 2

bantam

1976-1984

130

Ismael Laguna

65 9 1

light

1960-1971

131

Jim Braddock

52 26 7

heavy

1926-1938

132

Terry McGovern

66 5 8

feather

1897-1908

133

Leo Santa Cruz

37 1 1

super feather

2006-2019

134

Gustav Scholz

88 2 6

middle

1948-1964

135

Marcel Thil

107 21 10

middle

1922-1937

136

Cory Spinks

39 8 0

welter

1997-2013

137

David Haye

28 4 0

heavy

2002-2018

138

Jack Dillon

188 29 31

light heavy

1908-1923

139

Vitali Klitschko

45 2 0

heavy

1996-2012

140

Ken Norton

42 7 1

heavy

1967-1981

141

John Conteh

34 4 1

light heavy

1971-1980

142

Dave Shade

156 29 62

welter

1918-1935

143

Donald Curry

34 6 0

welter

1980-1997

144

Jimmy Wilde

137 4 1

fly

1911-1923

145

Jimmy Bivins

86 25 1

heavy

1940-1955

146

Samuel Serrano

50 6 1

super feather

1969-1997

147

Fighting Harada

55 7 0

bantam

1960-1970

148

Joe Jeannette

120 25 20

heavy

1904-1922

149

Luisito Espinosa

47 13 0

feather

1984-2005

150

Ruben Olivares

89 13 3

bantam

1965-1988

151

Zab Judah

44 10 0

super light

1996-2019

152

Tony Canzoneri

141 24 10

light

1925-1939

153

Wilfredo Vazquez

56 9 2

super bantam

1981-2002

154

Carl Frampton

27 2 0

super feather

2009-2019

155

James McGirt

73 6 1

welter

1982-1997

156

Victor Galindez

55 9 4

light heavy

1969-1980

157

Maurice Hope

30 4 1

super welter

1973-1982

158

Curtis Cokes

62 14 4

welter

1958-1972

159

Len Harvey

122 14 10

middle

1920-1942

160

Abner Mares

31 3 1

feather

2005-2018

161

Daniel Zaragoza

55 8 3

super bantam

1980-1997

162

Acelino Freitas

41 2 0

super feather

1995-2017

163

Ingemar Johansson

26 2 0

heavy

1952-1963

164

Randolph Turpin

66 8 1

middle

1946-1964

165

Miguel Lora

37 3 0

bantam

1979-1993

166

Riddick Bowe

43 1 0

heavy

1989-2008

167

Rocky Lockridge

44 9 0

super feather

1978-1992

168

Jim Driscoll

62 5 7

feather

1901-1919

169

Ike Quartey

37 4 1

welter

1988-2006

170

Tyson Fury*

29 0 1

heavy

2008-2019

171

Esteban De Jesus

57 5 0

light

1969-1980

172

Robert Guerrero

36 6 1

welter

2001-2019

173

Tommy Burns

47 5 9

heavy

1902-1920

174

Jersey Joe Walcott

50 20 1

heavy

1930-1953

175

Jack Britton

238 60 42

welter

1904-1930

176

Erislandy Lara

26 3 3

super welter

2008-2019

177

Erich Schoppner

34 1 5

light heavy

1956-1966

178

Lockport Jimmy Duffy

97 18 30

welter

1908-1921

179

Anthony Joshua

23 1 0

heavy

2013-2019

180

Nino Benvenuti

82 7 1

middle

1961-1971

181

Guillermo Rigondeaux*

19 1 0

super bantam

2009-2019

182

Miguel Angel Gonzalez

51 5 1

light

1989-2006

183

Peter Kane

89 8 2

bantam

1934-1951

184

Ike Williams

128 24 5

light

1940-1955

185

Jean Pascal

35 6 1

light heavy

2005-2019

186

Carlos Zarate

66 4 0

bantam

1970-1988

187

Davey Moore

59 7 1

feather

1953-1963

188

Abe Attell

110 17 25

feather

1900-1917

189

Fernando Vargas

26 5 0

super welter

1997-2007

190

Ted Kid Lewis

233 46 23

welter

1909-1929

191

Jeff Smith

141 34 5

middle

1910-1927

192

Georges Carpentier

91 15 6

light heavy

1908-1926

193

Rush Dalma

37 10 15

bantam

1932-1947

194

Carlos Hernandez

60 12 4

super light

1959-1971

195

Roman Gonzalez

48 2 0

super fly

2005-2019

196

Joey Giardello

98 26 8

middle

1948-1967

197

Joichiro Tatsuyoshi

20 7 1

bantam

1989-2009

198

Santos Laciar

79 10 11

fly

1976-1990

199

Billy Miske

74 13 16

light heavy

1913-1923

200

Eugene Criqui

105 16 15

feather

1910-1928

201

Andre Dirrell

27 3 0

super middle

2005-2019

202

Joel Casamayor

38 6 1

light

1996-2011

203

Jackie Paterson

63 25 3

fly

1938-1951

204

Mikey Garcia*

39 1 0

welter

2006-2019

205

Hozumi Hasegawa

36 5 0

bantam

1999-2016

206

Veeraphol Sahaprom

66 4 2

bantam

1994-2010

207

Milton McCrory

35 4 1

welter

1980-1991

208

Lucas Martin Matthysse

39 5 0

welter

2004-2018

209

Mairis Briedis

26 1 0

cruiser

2009-2019

210

Alejandro Gonzalez

49 5 1

feather

1988-2003

211

Johnny Kilbane

110 17 15

feather

1907-1923

212

Jose Legra

129 11 4

feather

1960-1973

213

Battling Levinsky

196 54 38

light heavy

1910-1930

214

Daniel Jacobs

36 3 0

super middle

2007-2019

215

Steve Collins

36 3 0

super middle

1986-1997

216

Keith Holmes

41 5 0

middle

1989-2009

217

Bob Moha

42 27 11

middle

1906-1922

218

Julian Jackson

55 6 0

super welter

1981-1998

219

Mike Gibbons

112 12 8

middle

1907-1922

220

Freddie Dawson

103 14 4

welter

1943-1954

221

Sharmba Mitchell

57 6 0

super light

1988-2006

222

Flash Elorde

89 27 2

super feather

1951-1971

223

Eddie Perkins

74 20 3

super light

1956-1975

224

Bob Fitzsimmons

69 12 14

light heavy

1885-1914

225

Callum Smith

27 0 0

super middle

2012-2019

226

Fred Apostoli

61 10 1

middle

1934-1948

227

Charles Williams

37 7 3

light heavy

1978-1996

228

Frankie Randall

58 18 1

super light

1983-2005

229

Mario D’Agata

54 10 3

bantam

1950-1962

230

Reggie Johnson

44 7 1

middle

1984-2008

231

John Ruiz

44 9 1

heavy

1992-2010

232

Antonio Esparragoza

30 2 4

feather

1981-1991

233

Alphonse Halimi

42 8 1

bantam

1955-1964

234

Chris Eubank

45 5 2

super middle

1985-1998

235

Yuri Arbachakov

23 1 0

fly

1990-1997

236

Freddie Welsh

121 29 17

light

1905-1922

237

Glen Johnson

54 21 2

light heavy

1993-2015

238

Gus Lesnevich

61 14 5

light heavy

1934-1949

239

Sammy Angott

94 29 8

light

1935-1950

240

Jimmy Clabby

99 26 30

middle

1906-1923

241

Kelly Pavlik

40 2 0

middle

2000-2012

242

Jackie Fields

74 9 2

welter

1925-1933

243

Willie KO Brennan

107 26 29

middle

1905-1922

244

Kid Chocolate

136 10 6

feather

1927-1938

245

Wayne McCullough

27 7 0

bantam

1993-2008

246

Adrien Broner

33 4 1

welter

2008-2019

247

Rocky Mattioli

64 7 2

super welter

1970-1982

248

Johnny Nelson

45 12 2

cruiser

1986-2005

249

Anaclet Wamba

46 2 1

cruiser

1982-1994

250

Dariusz Michalczewski

48 2 0

light heavy

1991-2005

251

Masao Oba

35 2 1

fly

1966-1973

252

Joe Brown

121 47 14

light

1941-1970

253

Melio Bettina

83 14 3

heavy

1934-1948

254

Pascual Perez

84 7 1

fly

1952-1964

255

Livingstone Bramble

40 26 3

light

1980-2003

256

Adonis Stevenson

29 2 1

light heavy

2006-2018

257

Raul Perez

61 6 3

bantam

1984-2000

258

Victor Callejas

27 3 0

super bantam

1979-1990

259

Johnny Tapia

59 5 2

super fly

1988-2011

260

Lew Tendler

145 16 8

light

1913-1928

261

Chad Dawson

36 5 0

light heavy

2001-2019

262

Howard Winstone

61 6 0

feather

1959-1968

263

John Henry Lewis

100 11 5

light heavy

1929-1939

264

Joey Archer

45 4 0

middle

1956-1967

265

Sumbu Kalambay

57 6 1

middle

1980-1993

266

Digger Stanley

73 21 10

fly

1899-1918

267

Young Kyun Park

28 3 1

feather

1986-1995

268

Willie Ritchie

45 14 17

light

1906-1927

269

Vic Toweel

28 3 1

bantam

1949-1954

270

Josh Taylor

16 0 0

super light

2015-2019

271

Meldrick Taylor

38 8 1

welter

1984-2002

272

Brian Mitchell

45 1 3

super feather

1981-1995

273

Hector Camacho

79 6 3

light

1980-2010

274

Tom Smith

90 11 3

feather

1932-1947

275

Jimmy Slattery

114 13 0

light heavy

1921-1934

276

Ray Famechon

100 13 3

feather

1944-1956

277

Antonio Margarito

41 8 0

super welter

1994-2017

278

Jack Twin Sullivan

74 37 46

light heavy

1900-1922

279

Jake LaMotta

83 19 4

middle

1941-1954

280

Edwin Rosario

47 6 0

light

1979-1997

281

Manuel Medina

67 16 1

feather

1985-2008

282

Sven Ottke

34 0 0

super middle

1997-2004

283

Shawn Porter

30 3 1

welter

2008-2019

284

Oakland Billy Smith

58 24 4

light heavy

1941-1955

285

Mike Weaver

41 18 1

heavy

1972-2000

286

Jimmy Britt

13 7 3

light

1902-1909

287

Jorge Arce

64 8 2

light fly

1996-2014

288

Ken Buchanan

61 8 0

light

1965-1982

289

Arthur Abraham

47 6 0

super middle

2003-2018

290

Dennis Andries

49 14 2

light heavy

1978-1996

291

Eddie Machen

50 11 3

heavy

1955-1967

292

Jesse James Leija

47 7 2

super feather

1988-2005

293

Joe Bowker

43 10 1

bantam

1899-1919

294

Ben Villaflor

56 6 6

super feather

1966-1976

295

Panama Al Brown

131 20 12

bantam

1922-1942

296

Hans Werner Wohlers

47 6 5

middle

1955-1964

297

Juan Francisco Estrada

40 3 0

super fly

2008-2019

298

Orzubek Nazarov

26 1 0

light

1990-1998

299

Rodolfo Gonzalez

80 8 1

light

1959-1974

300

Mikkel Kessler

46 3 0

super middle

1998-2013

301

Ubaldo Sacco

47 4 1

super light

1978-1986

302

Mando Ramos

37 11 1

light

1965-1975

303

Lloyd Honeyghan

43 5 0

welter

1980-1995

304

Ricky Burns

43 8 1

light

2001-2019

305

Guts Ishimatsu

31 14 6

light

1966-1978

306

Fireman Jim Flynn

81 59 26

heavy

1893-1925

307

Mzonke Fana

38 13 0

super feather

1994-2017

308

Gilberto Ramirez

40 0 0

light heavy

2009-2019

309

Alexander Munoz

41 10 0

light

1998-2019

310

Kevin Kelley

60 10 2

feather

1988-2009

311

Tami Mauriello

82 13 1

light heavy

1939-1949

312

Vernon Forrest

41 3 0

welter

1992-2008

313

Jorge Paez

79 14 5

feather

1984-2003

314

Yasutsune Uehara

27 5 0

super feather

1972-1981

315

Naoya Inoue

19 0 0

bantam

2012-2019

316

Ernesto Marcel

40 4 2

feather

1966-1974

317

Johnny Famechon

56 5 6

feather

1961-1970

318

David Kui Kong Young

70 17 12

bantam

1937-1949

319

Mustafa Hamsho

44 5 2

middle

1975-1989

320

Jean Marc Mormeck

37 6 0

cruiser

1995-2014

321

Carlos Teo Cruz

42 13 2

light

1959-1970

322

Dave Smith

41 14 3

middle

1909-1917

323

Guillermo Jones

41 3 2

heavy

1993-2017

324

Michael Dokes

53 6 2

heavy

1976-1997

325

Frank Erne

31 6 16

light

1892-1908

326

Jerry Quarry

53 9 4

heavy

1965-1992

327

Hedgemon Lewis

53 7 2

welter

1966-1976

328

Patrizio Oliva

57 2 0

super light

1980-1992

329

Jimmy Ellis

40 12 1

heavy

1961-1975

330

Charley Burley

83 12 2

welter

1936-1950

331

Luis Nery

30 0 0

bantam

2012-2019

332

Marvin Hart

32 10 5

heavy

1899-1910

333

Vic Darchinyan

43 9 1

super bantam

2000-2017

334

Pete Sanstol

99 6 8

bantam

1926-1942

335

Bernardo Pinango

23 5 3

bantam

1981-1990

336

Eric Morel

46 4 0

fly

1996-2012

337

Johnny Saxton

55 9 2

welter

1949-1958

338

Jung Koo Chang

38 4 0

light fly

1980-1991

339

Bryan Downey

90 29 18

middle

1914-1926

340

Bob Montgomery

75 19 3

light

1938-1950

341

Johnny Griffiths

75 35 31

welter

1911-1924

342

Celestino Caballero

37 6 0

super bantam

1998-2014

343

Jimmy Gardner

66 17 27

light

1900-1917

344

Maxie Rosenbloom

223 44 29

light heavy

1923-1939

345

Vuyani Bungu

39 5 0

super bantam

1987-2005

346

Eddie McGoorty

92 25 18

middle

1900-1922

347

Jorge Linares*

46 5 0

super light

2002-2019

348

Robert Cohen

36 4 3

bantam

1951-1959

349

Sung Kil Moon

20 2 0

super fly

1987-1993

350

Nel Tarleton

119 21 8

feather

1925-1945

351

Shoji Oguma

38 10 1

fly

1970-1982

352

Victor Cordoba

22 6 3

super middle

1981-1999

353

John John Molina

52 7 0

super feather

1986-2001

354

Viktor Postol*

31 2 0

super light

2007-2019

355

Ruslan Chagaev

34 3 1

heavy

1997-2016

356

Young Stribling

256 16 17

heavy

1921-1933

357

Kid Gavilan

108 30 5

welter

1943-1958

358

James J Jeffries

19 1 2

heavy

1895-1910

359

Diego Corrales

40 5 0

light

1996-2007

360

Arturo Gatti

40 9 0

super feather

1991-2007

361

Clinton Woods

42 5 1

light heavy

1994-2009

362

Iran Barkley

43 19 1

middle

1982-1999

363

Richie Sandoval

29 1 0

bantam

1980-1986

364

Aaron Davis

49 6 0

welter

1986-2002

365

Fernando Montiel

54 6 2

bantam

1996-2016

366

Little Pancho

105 18 26

fly

1927-1942

367

Marcos Maidana

35 5 0

welter

2004-2014

368

Emanuel Navarrete

30 1 0

super bantam

2012-2019

369

Nicholas Walters

26 1 1

super feather

2008-2016

370

Javier Castillejo

62 8 1

super welter

1988-2009

371

Keith Thurman

29 1 0

welter

2007-2019

372

Rocky Kansas

123 27 15

light

1911-1932

373

Tomasz Adamek

53 6 0

heavy

1999-2018

374

Joan Guzman

34 1 1

super feather

1997-2014

375

Richie Mitchell

54 13 12

light

1912-1923

376

Lloyd Marshall

70 25 4

middle

1936-1951

377

Steve Cunningham

29 9 1

cruiser

2000-2017

378

Bobby Chacon

59 7 1

super feather

1972-1988

379

Louis ‘Kid’ Kaplan

120 23 16

feather

1918-1933

380

Tony Lopez

50 8 1

super feather

1983-1999

381

Joe Walcott

96 31 27

welter

1892-1911

382

O’Neil Bell

27 4 1

cruiser

1998-2011

383

Billy Papke

39 17 7

middle

1906-1919

384

Henry Maske

31 1 0

light heavy

1990-2007

385

Nate Campbell

37 11 1

light

2000-2014

386

Malcolm Klassen

34 9 2

super light

1999-2018

387

Kenny Lane

82 16 2

light

1953-1985

388

Artur Beterbiev

15 0 0

light heavy

2013-2019

389

Yolande Pompey

38 12 5

light heavy

1949-1961

390

Holman Williams

146 31 11

middle

1932-1948

391

Jeff Harding

23 2 0

light heavy

1986-1994

392

Ace Hudkins

68 20 13

welter

1922-1932

393

Masamori Tokuyama

32 3 1

super fly

1994-2006

394

Miguel Berchelt

37 1 0

super feather

2010-2019

395

Lamont Peterson

35 5 1

super light

2004-2019

396

Manuel Ortiz

100 28 3

bantam

1938-1955

397

Ki-Soo Kim

33 2 2

super welter

1961-1969

398

Myung Woo Yuh

38 1 0

light fly

1982-1993

399

Robert Daniels

49 10 1

cruiser

1984-2012

400

Laurent Boudouani

38 3 1

super welter

1989-1999

401

Nikolay Valuev

50 2 0

heavy

1993-2009

402

Paul Williams

41 2 0

welter

2000-2012

403

Khaosai Galaxy

47 1 0

super fly

1980-1991

404

Gratien Tonna

46 11 0

middle

1970-1985

405

Miguel Canto

61 9 4

fly

1969-1982

406

Charley Weinert

72 21 4

heavy

1911-1929

407

Venice Borkhorsor

49 8 0

fly

1968-1980

408

Davey Day

61 9 4

light

1931-1941

409

Sot Chitalada

26 4 1

fly

1983-1992

410

Ossie Ocasio

23 13 1

cruiser

1976-1992

411

Gerry Penalosa

55 8 2

super fly

1989-2010

412

Bennie Briscoe

66 24 5

middle

1962-1982

413

Paulie Ayala

35 3 0

bantam

1992-2004

414

Kid Francis

105 16 14

bantam

1922-1936

415

Freddie Mills

77 18 6

light heavy

1936-1950

416

Jeff Lampkin

39 19 1

cruiser

1980-1997

417

Juan Carlos Gomez

55 4 0

cruiser

1995-2014

418

Peter Keenan

54 11 1

bantam

1948-1959

419

Francisco Vargas

26 2 2

super feather

2010-2019

420

Benny Lynch

88 14 17

fly

1931-1938

421

Eusebio Pedroza

41 6 1

feather

1973-1992

422

Jack Blackburn

116 25 22

welter

1900-1923

423

Tony Zale

67 18 2

middle

1934-1948

424

Newsboy Brown

75 13 11

fly

1921-1933

425

Fidel LaBarba

73 15 7

fly

1924-1933

426

Anselmo Moreno

38 6 1

feather

2002-2019

427

Jean Sneyers

70 13 5

feather

1947-1959

428

Efren Torres

64 9 1

fly

1959-1972

429

Daniel Geale

31 5 0

super middle

2004-2016

430

Rafael Pineda

38 6 0

super light

1986-2004

431

Gilberto Roman

54 6 1

super fly

1981-1990

432

Zsolt Erdei

34 1 0

light heavy

2000-2014

433

Charles Humez

94 7 1

middle

1948-1958

434

Felix Machado

26 20 1

super bantam

1993-2019

435

Freddie Miller

211 30 7

feather

1927-1940

436

Lucian Bute

32 5 0

super middle

2003-2017

437

Jermall Charlo

30 0 0

middle

2008-2019

438

Frank Klaus

68 15 14

middle

1905-1913

439

Ralph Dupas

106 23 6

super welter

1950-1966

440

Horacio Accavallo

75 2 6

fly

1956-1967

441

Ronnie Harris

35 2 0

middle

1971-1982

442

Gianfranco Rosi

62 6 1

super welter

1979-2006

443

Pedro Carrasco

105 3 2

light

1962-1972

444

Leo Houck

143 40 28

middle

1904-1926

445

Derrick Gainer

43 7 1

feather

1990-2012

446

Yong Soo Choi

31 4 1

super feather

1990-2017

447

Kiyoshi Tanabe

21 0 1

fly

1963-1967

448

Jack ‘Kid’ Berg

157 26 9

light

1924-1945

449

Tiberio Mitri

88 7 6

middle

1946-1957

450

Sammy Mandell

147 25 17

light

1919-1934

451

Ray Mancini

29 5 0

light

1979-1992

452

Matthew Saad Muhammad

39 16 3

light heavy

1974-1992

453

George Groves

28 4 0

super middle

2008-2018

454

Mauro Mina

52 3 3

light heavy

1955-1965

455

Marlon Starling

45 6 1

welter

1979-1990

456

Juan Diaz

42 4 0

light

2000-2016

457

Robin Reid

42 8 1

super middle

1993-2012

458

Henry Cooper

40 14 1

heavy

1954-1971

459

Paul Pender

40 6 2

middle

1949-1962

460

Shinsuke Yamanaka

27 2 2

bantam

2006-2018

461

Carlo Duran

66 9 8

middle

1958-1973

462

Johnny Indrisano

50 9 3

welter

1923-1934

463

Ernie Roderick

112 24 4

welter

1931-1950

464

Danny Lopez

42 6 0

feather

1971-1992

465

Cherif Hamia

33 3 2

feather

1953-1959

466

Martin Castillo

35 4 0

super fly

1998-2010

467

Adolpho Washington

31 10 2

heavy

1989-2016

468

Saoul Mamby

45 34 6

super light

1969-2008

469

Jhonny Gonzalez

68 11 0

super feather

1999-2019

470

Jack Delaney

75 11 2

light heavy

1919-1932

471

Terry Allen

61 13 1

fly

1942-1954

472

Orlando Salido

44 14 4

super feather

1996-2017

473

Primo Carnera

89 14 0

heavy

1928-1946

474

Ceferino Garcia

120 30 14

middle

1923-1945

475

Gabriel Ruelas

49 7 0

super feather

1988-2003

476

Luis Mendoza

38 7 2

super bantam

1985-1998

477

Ken Overlin

136 19 10

middle

1931-1944

478

Crisanto Espana

31 1 0

welter

1984-1995

479

Julian Williams*

27 1 1

super welter

2010-2019

480

Battling Nelson

69 33 27

light

1896-1917

481

Freddie Little

51 6 0

super welter

1957-1972

482

Ayub Kalule

46 4 0

super welter

1976-1986

483

Wilfredo Rivera

35 7 1

welter

1988-2005

484

Rodolfo Martinez

44 7 1

bantam

1965-1979

485

Rances Barthelemy

27 1 1

light

2009-2019

486

Johnny Hill

19 1 3

fly

1926-1929

487

Jock Malone

132 40 12

middle

1916-1931

488

Charles Kid McCoy

79 7 10

middle

1891-1912

489

Lorenzo Garcia

79 24 18

super light

1977-1993

490

Herol Graham

48 6 0

middle

1978-1998

491

Errol Spence Jr

26 0 0

welter

2012-2019

492

Juan Domingo Roldan

67 5 2

middle

1978-1988

493

Yasuei Yakushiji

24 3 1

bantam

1987-1995

494

Chucho Castillo

47 17 2

bantam

1962-1975

495

Pierre Fourie

52 7 1

light heavy

1966-1977

496

Marco Huck

41 5 1

heavy

2004-2019

497

Alexander Povetkin

35 2 1

heavy

2005-2019

498

Carlos Salazar

47 8 3

fly

1985-1998

499

Georgie Abrams

48 10 3

middle

1937-1948

500

Ricardo Lopez

51 0 1

minimum

1985-2001

501

Carlos Santos

40 3 0

super welter

1976-1991

502

Teddy Yarosz

107 18 3

middle

1929-1942

503

Vito Antuofermo

50 7 2

middle

1971-1985

504

Frankie Schoell

109 29 19

welter

1918-1930

505

Tyrone Everett

36 1 0

super feather

1971-1977

506

Brian Curvis

37 4 0

welter

1959-1966

507

Danny Green

36 5 0

cruiser

2001-2017

508

Pedro Montanez

91 8 4

light

1931-1940

509

Nigel Benn

42 5 1

super middle

1987-1996

510

Al Kaufman

25 8 0

heavy

1905-1914

511

Young Firpo

74 15 4

light heavy

1924-1947

512

Dave Charnley

48 12 1

light

1954-1964

513

Johnny Gonsalves

57 21 3

light

1948-1962

514

Elmer Ray

99 23 11

heavy

1933-1949

515

Les Darcy

46 4 0

middle

1910-1916

516

Susumu Hanagata

41 16 8

fly

1963-1976

517

Laszlo Papp

27 0 2

middle

1957-1964

518

Hiroshi Kawashima

20 3 1

super fly

1988-1997

519

Wisaksil Wangek

47 5 1

super fly

2009-2019

520

Orlando Canizales

50 5 1

bantam

1984-1999

521

Freddie Steele

123 5 11

middle

1926-1941

522

Josh Warrington

30 0 0

feather

2009-2019

523

Pete Latzo

99 44 4

welter

1919-1934

524

Bernard Taylor

45 4 2

feather

1980-1994

525

Darrin Van Horn

54 3 0

super welter

1984-1994

526

Rafael Herrera

47 9 4

bantam

1963-1986

527

Jeff Horn

20 2 1

middle

2013-2019

528

Freddie Gilroy

28 3 0

bantam

1957-1962

529

Juan Manuel Lopez

36 6 1

light

2005-2019

530

Johnny Dundee

201 73 46

light

1910-1932

531

Tony Bellew

30 3 1

cruiser

2007-2018

532

Pancho Villa

90 8 4

fly

1919-1925

533

Manuel Gonzalez

60 34 6

welter

1957-1974

534

Betulio Gonzalez

76 12 4

fly

1968-1988

535

Beau Jack

91 24 5

light

1939-1955

536

Gerrie Coetzee

33 6 1

heavy

1974-1997

537

Alf Bradley

1 0 1

bantam

1907-1907

538

David Reid

17 2 0

super welter

1997-2001

539

Billy Petrolle

122 26 15

welter

1922-1934

540

Midget Wolgast

164 37 15

fly

1925-1940

541

Carlos Cuadras

39 3 1

bantam

2008-2019

542

George Gardner

43 12 9

light heavy

1897-1910

543

Jack Root

47 3 3

light heavy

1897-1906

544

Ernie Lopez

49 12 1

welter

1963-1987

545

Tony Sibson

55 7 1

middle

1976-1988

546

John David Jackson

36 4 0

super welter

1984-1999

547

Cesar Soto

63 24 3

feather

1986-2011

548

Gustave Roth

113 11 12

middle

1927-1945

549

Mate Parlov

24 3 2

light heavy

1975-1980

550

Ricardo Arredondo

77 22 1

super feather

1966-1979

551

Hiroyuki Ebihara

62 5 1

fly

1959-1969

552

Al Hostak

64 9 11

middle

1932-1949

553

Jorge Lujan

27 9 0

bantam

1973-1985

554

Badou Jack

22 3 3

light heavy

2009-2019

555

Marvin Johnson

43 6 0

light heavy

1973-1987

556

Jose Medel

69 31 8

bantam

1955-1974

557

Angel Manfredy

43 8 1

light

1993-2004

558

Kuniaki Shibata

47 6 3

super feather

1965-1977

559

Lou Brouillard

101 31 3

middle

1928-1940

560

Jim Brady

90 46 12

bantam

1932-1947

561

Bob Pastor

53 7 5

heavy

1935-1942

562

Walter Neusel

68 13 9

heavy

1930-1950

563

Tracy Harris Patterson

63 8 2

super bantam

1985-2001

564

Martin Murray

39 5 1

super middle

2007-2019

565

Stanley Hayward

31 12 4

middle

1959-1977

566

Carlos Chavez

70 37 10

light

1939-1956

567

Carmelo Bossi

40 8 3

super welter

1961-1971

568

Rinty Monaghan

52 9 8

fly

1932-1949

569

Michael Carbajal

49 4 0

light fly

1989-1999

570

Eddie Mustafa Muhammad

50 8 1

light heavy

1972-1988

571

Maurice Blocker

36 4 0

welter

1982-1995

572

Hugo Pastor Corro

50 7 2

middle

1973-1989

573

Howard Davis Jr

36 6 1

light

1977-1996

574

Rene Barrientos

39 7 2

super feather

1962-1978

575

Mike McTigue

110 45 15

light heavy

1914-1930

576

Jean Josselin

66 16 7

welter

1961-1972

577

Chris Eubank Jr

29 2 0

middle

2011-2019

578

Chris Byrd

41 5 1

heavy

1993-2009

579

Eddie Cotton

56 23 2

light heavy

1947-1967

580

Carlos De Leon

53 8 1

cruiser

1974-1995

581

Amir Khan

34 5 0

welter

2005-2019

582

James Douglas

37 6 1

heavy

1981-1999

583

Krzysztof Glowacki

31 2 0

cruiser

2008-2019

584

Nkosana Mgxaji

89 9 3

super feather

1969-1985

585

Enrique Bolanos

79 22 5

light

1941-1952

586

Tony DeMarco

58 12 1

welter

1948-1962

587

Lou Salica

62 17 12

bantam

1932-1944

588

Romeo Anaya

50 21 1

bantam

1967-1980

589

Deontay Wilder*

42 0 1

heavy

2008-2019

590

Al Phillips

73 14 3

feather

1938-1951

591

Leonardo Cruz

40 8 3

super bantam

1971-1989

592

Jackie Brown

107 24 9

bantam

1925-1939

593

Montell Griffin

50 8 1

light heavy

1993-2011

594

Tom Bogs

77 8 1

middle

1964-1974

595

Piero Rollo

61 13 7

bantam

1950-1964

596

Don Fullmer

54 20 5

middle

1957-1973

597

Sandy Saddler

145 16 2

feather

1944-1956

598

Pongsaklek Wonjongkam

91 5 2

fly

1994-2018

599

Anatoly Alexandrov

37 6 0

super feather

1990-2001

600

Juan Zurita

131 23 1

light

1932-1948

601

Rodolfo Casanova

81 22 3

bantam

1932-1948

602

Bruce Woodcock

35 4 0

heavy

1942-1950

603

Eckhard Dagge

26 5 1

super welter

1973-1981

604

Paulino Uzcudun

51 17 3

heavy

1923-1935

605

Frank Bruno

40 5 0

heavy

1982-1996

606

Eijiro Murata

24 2 3

bantam

1976-1983

607

Mike O’Dowd

93 16 7

middle

1913-1923

608

Pone Kingpetch

28 7 0

fly

1954-1966

609

Denis Lebedev

32 3 0

cruiser

2001-2019

610

Victor Polo

37 5 3

feather

1990-2005

611

Jimmy Young

35 18 3

heavy

1969-1990

612

Pat Cowdell

36 6 0

feather

1977-1988

613

Rocky Juarez

30 11 1

feather

2001-2015

614

Fred Fulton

82 19 6

heavy

1913-1943

615

Lionel Rose

42 11 0

bantam

1964-1976

616

Jorge Castro

130 11 3

middle

1987-2007

617

Vince Dundee

122 21 14

middle

1923-1937

618

Charley Shipes

45 6 3

welter

1960-1970

619

Oliver McCall

59 14 0

heavy

1985-2019

620

Devon Alexander

27 6 1

welter

2004-2019

621

Hasim Rahman

50 9 2

heavy

1994-2014

622

Pinklon Thomas

43 7 1

heavy

1978-1993

623

Jessie Magdaleno

27 1 0

feather

2010-2019

624

Doug Jones

30 10 1

heavy

1958-1967

625

Victor Rabanales

49 21 3

bantam

1983-2003

626

Mads Larsen

51 4 0

super middle

1993-2012

627

Roman Karmazin

40 5 2

super welter

1996-2011

628

Adolph Pruitt

46 12 2

welter

1961-1972

629

Tim Witherspoon

55 13 1

heavy

1979-2003

630

Gerald McClellan

31 3 0

middle

1988-1995

631

Jose Basora

78 20 6

middle

1939-1952

632

Percy Lake

18 1 1

fly

1921-1931

633

Jock McAvoy

132 14 1

light heavy

1927-1945

634

Takashi Uchiyama

24 2 1

super feather

2005-2016

635

Bushy Graham

108 21 9

bantam

1921-1937

636

Juan Lazcano

37 5 1

light

1993-2008

637

Byron Mitchell

29 11 1

super middle

1996-2012

638

Lee Savold

104 46 4

heavy

1933-1952

639

Zora Folley

79 11 6

heavy

1953-1970

640

Tom Johnson

51 10 2

feather

1986-2002

641

Ricardo Mayorga

32 12 1

super middle

1993-2019

642

Nana Yaw Konadu

41 5 1

bantam

1985-2001

643

Genaro Hernandez

38 2 1

super feather

1984-1998

644

Alfredo Urbina

59 21 4

light

1957-1969

645

Jack Carroll

84 10 4

welter

1923-1938

646

Jimmy Carter

85 31 9

light

1946-1960

647

In Chul Baek

47 3 0

super middle

1980-1990

648

Tony Shucco

89 17 10

light heavy

1928-1944

649

Lou Bogash

120 22 21

middle

1916-1931

650

Jose Carlos Ramirez*

25 0 0

super light

2012-2019

651

Jean Claude Bouttier

64 7 1

middle

1965-1974

652

Tommy Freeman

180 20 23

welter

1920-1938

653

Leonard Dorin

22 1 1

light

1998-2004

654

Heinz Seidler

53 8 3

light heavy

1938-1948

655

Dave Crowley

128 41 11

light

1929-1946

656

Gus Ruhlin

34 9 7

heavy

1893-1906

657

Sam Soliman

46 14 1

middle

1997-2019

658

Gert Bo Jacobsen

43 5 0

light

1982-1995

659

Jiro Watanabe

26 2 0

super fly

1979-1986

660

Johnny Summers

93 43 32

light

1901-1920

661

Elisha Obed

91 22 4

super welter

1967-1988

662

Percy Bassett

65 12 1

feather

1947-1955

663

Alex Blanchard

40 4 4

light heavy

1979-1991

664

Jimmy Jones

67 18 11

welter

1919-1929

665

Johnny Wilson

62 29 8

middle

1912-1926

666

Joe Dundee

92 23 12

welter

1919-1931

667

Vinny Pazienza

50 10 0

super middle

1983-2004

668

Firat Arslan*

47 8 3

cruiser

1997-2019

669

Juan Carlos Ramirez

37 9 0

super feather

1995-2006

670

Dan Flynn

4 1 0

light heavy

1912-1917

671

Stevie Johnston

42 6 1

light

1993-2008

672

Tony Olivera

76 27 16

bantam

1937-1947

673

Troy Dorsey

15 11 4

feather

1985-1998

674

Mario Martinez

51 9 2

super feather

1980-1995

675

Regis Prograis

24 1 0

super light

2012-2019

676

Johnny Bredahl

56 2 0

bantam

1988-2006

677

Harold Weston

26 9 5

welter

1970-1979

678

Sergio Caprari

52 4 2

feather

1952-1961

679

Bert Lytell

71 23 7

middle

1944-1951

680

Hilario Zapata

43 10 1

light fly

1977-1993

681

Harry Lewis

107 39 25

welter

1903-1913

682

Michele Piccirillo

50 5 0

welter

1992-2009

683

Cassius Baloyi

37 8 1

super feather

1994-2012

684

Yong Kang Kim

26 5 0

fly

1985-1995

685

Bob Baker

51 16 1

heavy

1949-1959

686

Jeff Lacy

27 6 0

super middle

2001-2015

687

Julien Lorcy

56 4 2

light

1991-2004

688

Jim Watt

38 8 0

light

1968-1981

689

California Jackie Wilson

63 19 6

welter

1936-1949

690

Fidel Bassa

22 1 1

fly

1983-1989

691

Jose Luis Ramirez

102 9 0

light

1973-1990

692

Verno Phillips

42 11 1

super welter

1988-2008

693

Marcel Cerdan

110 4 0

middle

1934-1949

694

Melchor Cob Castro

71 12 4

light fly

1985-2008

695

Antonio Herrera

40 16 5

feather

1959-1970

696

Spider Webb

34 6 0

middle

1953-1961

697

Tiger Flowers

134 17 8

middle

1918-1927

698

Kid Norfolk

113 29 8

light heavy

1910-1926

699

Oktay Urkal

38 4 0

super light

1996-2007

700

George ‘Elbows’ McFadden

49 20 28

light

1894-1908

701

Paddy DeMarco

75 26 3

light

1945-1959

702

Bernardo Caraballo

69 18 5

bantam

1961-1977

703

Terry Downes

35 9 0

middle

1957-1964

704

Giulio Rinaldi

44 16 5

light heavy

1957-1970

705

Tavoris Cloud

24 3 0

light heavy

2004-2014

706

Al Gainer

77 23 6

light heavy

1930-1941

707

Salvatore Burruni

99 9 1

fly

1957-1969

708

Cristian Mijares

59 9 2

super fly

1997-2018

709

Oscar Larios

63 7 1

super bantam

1994-2009

710

Akim Tafer

23 7 1

cruiser

1988-1999

711

Jesse Hart*

26 2 0

light heavy

2012-2019

712

Humberto Gonzalez

43 3 0

light fly

1984-1995

713

Humberto Soto

69 10 2

super welter

1997-2019

714

Scott Quigg

35 2 2

super feather

2007-2018

715

Paul Berlenbach

41 8 3

light heavy

1923-1933

716

Luis Federico Thompson

150 14 15

welter

1947-1963

717

Eddie Pace

32 24 1

welter

1958-1970

718

Frankie Narvaez

39 11 1

light

1961-1970

719

George Green

14 9 2

middle

1893-1911

720

Orlin Norris

57 10 1

cruiser

1986-2005

721

Hacine Cherifi

36 12 1

middle

1989-2005

722

Lou Scozza

79 27 9

light heavy

1925-1934

723

Frankie Genaro

97 24 9

fly

1920-1934

724

Dave Sands

87 10 1

middle

1941-1952

725

Brandon Rios

35 5 1

super welter

2004-2019

726

Joe Knight

124 20 17

light heavy

1927-1938

727

Young Corbett II

68 22 19

feather

1896-1910

728

Art Aragon

90 20 6

light

1944-1960

729

Marcelo Fabian Dominguez

48 8 1

cruiser

1991-2015

730

Lou Del Valle

36 6 2

light heavy

1992-2009

731

Yoan Pablo Hernandez

29 1 0

cruiser

2005-2014

732

Davey Moore

18 5 0

super welter

1980-1988

733

Eleider Alvarez*

24 1 0

light heavy

2009-2019

734

Ben Jordan

21 1 1

feather

1895-1907

735

Antonio Cermeno

45 7 0

super bantam

1990-2006

736

Sammy Fuller

55 18 3

light

1924-1943

737

Tony Tubbs

47 10 0

heavy

1980-2006

738

Kell Brook*

38 2 0

super welter

2004-2018

739

Emile Pladner

104 16 13

fly

1926-1936

740

Tim Austin

27 2 1

bantam

1993-2006

741

Juan Laporte

40 16 1

feather

1977-1999

742

Vassiliy Jirov

38 3 1

cruiser

1997-2009

743

Vivian Harris

33 12 2

welter

1997-2018

744

Hogan Kid Bassey

59 13 2

feather

1949-1959

745

Yaqui Lopez

61 15 0

light heavy

1972-1984

746

Willie Lewis

92 28 13

welter

1901-1915

747

Vilomar Fernandez

30 11 2

light

1971-1985

748

Willie Pastrano

62 13 8

light heavy

1951-1965

749

Gypsy Joe Harris

24 1 0

welter

1964-1968

750

Mark Johnson

44 5 0

fly

1990-2006

751

Nate Miller

31 9 0

cruiser

1986-2001

752

Tony Anthony

41 9 1

light heavy

1952-1960

753

David Kotey

49 8 3

feather

1966-1989

754

John H Stracey

45 5 1

welter

1969-1978

755

Joseph Agbeko

36 5 0

bantam

1998-2019

756

Dave ‘Boy’ Green

37 4 0

welter

1974-1981

757

Bartley Madden

40 25 7

heavy

1912-1929

758

Robert Villemain

52 7 4

middle

1944-1952

759

Jess Willard

25 7 2

heavy

1911-1923

760

Sergio Victor Palma

52 5 5

super bantam

1976-1990

761

Yoshiaki Numata

44 8 3

super feather

1962-1972

762

Mike Schreck

68 22 28

heavy

1899-1919

763

Joe Bugner

69 13 1

heavy

1967-1999

764

Bud Taylor

115 33 16

bantam

1920-1931

765

Richie Kates

44 6 0

light heavy

1969-1983

766

Carlos Manuel Baldomir

49 16 6

welter

1993-2014

767

Jeff Clark

129 40 21

heavy

1908-1924

768

Ray Nobile

33 2 2

feather

1957-1962

769

Tiger Jack Fox

141 24 12

light heavy

1928-1950

770

Alberto Davila

56 10 0

bantam

1973-1988

771

Henry Hank

62 30 4

middle

1953-1972

772

Tony Mundine

80 15 1

middle

1969-1984

773

Johnny Basham

61 16 7

welter

1907-1929

774

Erbito Salavarria

40 11 3

fly

1963-1978

775

Nobuo Nashiro

19 6 1

super fly

2003-2013

776

Murat Gassiev

26 1 0

cruiser

2011-2018

777

Carl Tremaine

92 24 10

bantam

1918-1929

778

John Mugabi

42 7 1

super welter

1980-1999

779

Ali Funeka

40 11 3

welter

1995-2019

780

Thulani Malinga

44 13 0

super middle

1981-2000

781

Leo Rodak

78 26 11

feather

1933-1946

782

Antonio Amaya

48 21 7

super feather

1963-1978

783

Bernard Docusen

74 10 6

welter

1943-1953

784

Bob McAllister

27 5 9

light heavy

1913-1919

785

Robert Stieglitz

50 5 2

super middle

2001-2017

786

Krzysztof Wlodarczyk

58 4 1

cruiser

2000-2019

787

Jose Gonzalez

42 21 2

middle

1959-1974

788

Adan Vargas

38 5 1

bantam

1992-2006

789

Alfredo Escalera

53 14 3

super feather

1970-1983

790

Carl Thompson

34 6 0

cruiser

1988-2005

791

Tancy Lee

41 10 2

fly

1906-1926

792

Frankie Duarte

45 8 1

bantam

1973-1989

793

Oscar Bonavena

58 9 1

heavy

1964-1976

794

Yong Hoon Lee

31 2 1

bantam

1987-1998

795

Billy Hardy

37 9 2

bantam

1983-1998

796

Greg Richardson

31 8 1

bantam

1982-1996

797

Bobby Czyz

44 8 0

light heavy

1980-1998

798

Denny Moyer

98 38 4

super welter

1957-1975

799

Alfonso Frazer

43 17 3

super light

1965-1981

800

Alan Minter

39 9 0

middle

1972-1981

801

Gary Allen Russell Jr*

30 1 0

feather

2009-2019

802

Paul Malignaggi

36 8 0

welter

2001-2017

803

Austin Trout*

31 5 1

super welter

2005-2019

804

Andre Berto

32 5 0

welter

2004-2018

805

Bruno Visintin

78 9 2

welter

1952-1966

806

Charley White

123 35 13

light

1907-1930

807

Joao Henrique

48 4 1

welter

1964-1979

808

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

13 2 0

middle

2014-2019

809

Silvio Branco

63 11 3

super middle

1988-2013

810

Chan-Hee Park

17 4 2

fly

1977-1982

811

Jorge Rodrigo Barrios

53 4 1

super light

1996-2019

812

Antonio Gomez

43 7 2

feather

1967-1975

813

Andy Ruiz Jr

33 2 0

heavy

2009-2019

814

Frank Tate

41 5 0

middle

1984-1998

815

Rafael Gutierrez

46 13 5

middle

1964-1976

816

Jaime Garza

48 6 0

super bantam

1978-1995

817

Sergeant Sammy Baker

112 44 7

welter

1924-1938

818

Donny Lalonde

41 5 1

light heavy

1980-2003

819

Zahir Raheem

35 3 0

light

1996-2014

820

Kennedy McKinney

36 6 1

super bantam

1989-2003

821

Izzy Jannazzo

65 46 15

welter

1932-1947

822

Harold Volbrecht

47 5 2

welter

1975-1989

823

Steve Molitor

34 3 0

super bantam

2000-2012

824

Omar Andres Narvaez

49 4 2

bantam

2000-2019

825

Johnny Caldwell

29 5 1

bantam

1958-1965

826

Pipino Cuevas

35 15 0

welter

1971-1989

827

Miguel Angel Campanino

93 5 4

welter

1966-1978

828

Scott Harrison

27 3 2

feather

1996-2013

829

Pete Herman

101 31 13

bantam

1912-1922

830

Welcome Ncita

40 3 1

super bantam

1984-1998

831

Luis Santana

42 17 2

super welter

1981-1999

832

Jean-Baptiste Mendy

55 8 3

light

1983-2000

833

Paul Hodkinson

22 3 1

feather

1986-1994

834

Kid Williams

162 30 12

bantam

1910-1929

835

Richar Abril

20 3 1

super light

2005-2016

836

Michael Moorer

52 4 1

heavy

1988-2008

837

Joey Giambra

65 10 2

middle

1949-1963

838

Tuffy Griffiths

80 15 4

heavy

1922-1933

839

Chan Young Park

33 5 2

bantam

1980-1992

840

Happy Littleton

26 5 1

light heavy

1912-1922

841

Andy Callahan

75 15 2

welter

1927-1940

842

Marcos Villasana

55 8 3

feather

1978-1993

843

Lou Nova

49 9 5

heavy

1936-1945

844

James Scott

19 2 1

light heavy

1974-1981

845

Fritzie Zivic

158 65 10

welter

1931-1949

846

Guty Espadas

39 6 5

fly

1971-1984

847

Walter McGowan

32 7 1

bantam

1961-1969

848

Ola Afolabi

22 6 4

cruiser

2002-2017

849

Billy Rafferty

24 6 1

bantam

1956-1962

850

Leon Spinks

26 17 3

heavy

1977-1995

851

Junior Jones

50 6 0

super bantam

1989-2002

852

Barry McGuigan

32 3 0

feather

1981-1989

853

Svein Erik Paulsen

21 2 1

super feather

1973-1978

854

Ambrose Palmer

57 7 2

light heavy

1929-1938

855

Piet Crous

26 2 1

cruiser

1977-1987

856

Teofimo Lopez

15 0 0

light

2016-2019

857

Jorge Ahumada

42 8 2

light heavy

1968-1975

858

Chartchai Chionoi

61 18 3

fly

1959-1975

859

Michael Watson

25 4 1

middle

1984-1991

860

Willie Davies

129 28 18

fly

1924-1933

861

Ray Mercer

36 7 1

heavy

1989-2008

862

Dave Maier

27 6 1

light heavy

1929-1935

863

Seung Hoon Lee

45 6 1

super bantam

1977-1989

864

Tippy Larkin

134 15 1

welter

1935-1952

865

Miguel de Oliveira

46 5 1

super welter

1968-1980

866

Juan Meza

45 9 0

super bantam

1977-1997

867

Agapito Sanchez

36 11 3

super bantam

1989-2005

868

Young Joseph

98 23 22

welter

1900-1914

869

Graciano Rocchigiani

41 6 1

light heavy

1983-2003

870

Alberto Machado

22 2 0

light

2012-2019

871

Rudy Koopmans

43 2 2

light heavy

1972-1984

872

Jake Tuli

31 14 2

fly

1950-1967

873

Colin Jones

26 3 1

welter

1977-1985

874

Sandy Ferguson

41 23 15

heavy

1898-1916

875

Eric Boon

97 22 5

light

1935-1952

876

Leslie Stewart

31 12 0

light heavy

1982-2000

877

Heinz Neuhaus

42 9 7

heavy

1949-1958

878

Fred Kay

39 20 3

welter

1914-1920

879

Al McCoy

117 31 20

light heavy

1928-1942

880

Anthony Mundine

48 10 0

middle

2000-2019

881

Charles Ledoux

105 30 7

feather

1909-1926

882

Benny Bass

190 42 9

light

1919-1940

883

Leo Lomski

103 27 16

light heavy

1922-1936

884

Harry Simon

31 0 0

super welter

1994-2018

885

Juan Nazario

25 4 0

light

1982-1993

886

Jack Thompson

21 26 6

heavy

1913-1926

887

Gil Turner

56 19 2

welter

1950-1958

888

Ernie Schaaf

58 15 2

heavy

1927-1933

889

Ernie Terrell

46 9 0

heavy

1957-1973

890

Vicente Mijares

30 7 1

light

1974-1984

891

Victor Federico Echegaray

66 17 15

super feather

1967-1982

892

Beibut Shumenov

18 2 0

cruiser

2007-2018

893

Miguel Angel Cuello

21 1 0

light heavy

1973-1978

894

Jabez White

12 7 1

light

1894-1913

895

Jimmy Warnock

70 19 7

fly

1931-1948

896

Anton Christoforidis

53 15 8

middle

1934-1947

897

Robert Easter Jr

22 1 1

super light

2012-2019

898

Eddie Shevlin

79 21 10

welter

1909-1925

899

Young Mahoney

46 19 17

middle

1898-1921

900

Rocky Castellani

69 14 6

middle

1944-1957

901

Laurie Stevens

38 2 1

light

1932-1946

902

Jerry Martin

25 7 0

light heavy

1976-1984

903

Jermell Charlo

33 1 0

super welter

2007-2019

904

Donnie Nietes

42 1 5

super fly

2003-2018

905

Grigory Drozd

40 1 0

cruiser

2001-2015

906

Paul Spadafora

49 1 1

light

1995-2014

907

Eddie Hanlon

17 9 9

feather

1900-1908

908

Edwin Valero

27 0 0

light

2002-2010

909

Paul Vaden

29 3 0

super welter

1991-2000

910

Luis Collazo

39 8 0

welter

2000-2019

911

Bunty Doran

77 20 4

bantam

1938-1953

912

Valentin Angelmann

120 39 15

fly

1928-1946

913

Julius Indongo

23 2 0

super light

2009-2019

914

Matthew Hilton

32 3 2

super welter

1983-1993

915

Frankie Burns

139 24 24

bantam

1908-1921

916

Roberto Castanon

58 7 1

feather

1975-1987

917

Maurice Sandeyron

44 20 9

bantam

1942-1953

918

Petey Sarron

121 24 13

feather

1924-1939

919

Sid Terris

94 13 5

light

1922-1931

920

Cocoa Kid

178 58 11

welter

1929-1948

921

Tommy Jackson

34 9 1

heavy

1952-1960

922

George Chuvalo

73 18 2

heavy

1956-1978

923

Gustav Eder

121 17 24

welter

1928-1949

924

Roberto Rubaldino

54 11 0

bantam

1971-1990

925

Matthew Macklin

35 6 0

middle

2001-2016

926

Jose Becerra

67 5 3

bantam

1953-1962

927

Roscoe Toles

45 10 6

heavy

1931-1950

928

Eddie Booker

66 5 8

middle

1935-1944

929

Joe Fox

93 43 22

bantam

1909-1925

930

Johnny Bratton

60 24 3

welter

1944-1955

931

Ron Richards

96 26 10

light heavy

1928-1945

932

Hector Thompson

73 12 2

super light

1970-1980

933

Vyacheslav Glazkov

21 1 1

heavy

2009-2016

934

Bunny Grant

52 15 5

light

1958-1977

935

Alex Ireland

20 9 3

middle

1922-1930

936

Hans Stretz

71 9 9

light heavy

1948-1956

937

Kiyoshi Hatanaka

22 2 1

super bantam

1984-1991

938

Raul Macias

41 2 0

bantam

1952-1962

939

Gunboat Smith

83 45 12

heavy

1909-1921

940

Richard Vogt

55 7 10

light heavy

1938-1952

941

Raul Rodriguez

73 7 2

middle

1939-1949

942

Fred Lenhart

101 22 13

light heavy

1926-1938

943

Edwin Viruet

32 6 2

light

1969-1983

944

Yuri Foreman

34 3 0

super welter

2002-2017

945

Mahyar Monshipour

31 4 2

super bantam

1996-2009

946

Jose Luis Heredia

25 3 0

super light

1977-1982

947

Virgil Akins

60 31 2

welter

1948-1962

948

William Joppy

40 7 2

middle

1993-2011

949

Billy Fox

49 9 1

light heavy

1943-1950

950

Mickey Bey

23 3 1

light

2005-2019

951

Sugar Baby Rojas

37 9 1

super fly

1981-1993

952

Kazuto Ioka

25 2 0

super fly

2009-2019

953

Freddie Norwood

43 4 1

feather

1989-2011

954

Ad Wolgast

86 34 23

light

1906-1920

955

George Godfrey

99 21 2

heavy

1919-1937

956

Freddie Pendleton

47 26 5

light

1981-2001

957

Vince Hawkins

75 10 1

middle

1940-1950

958

Joshua Clottey*

40 5 0

middle

1995-2019

959

Dave Tiberi

22 3 3

middle

1985-1992

960

Volodymyr Sydorenko

22 3 2

bantam

2001-2010

961

Ben Jeby

54 14 4

middle

1927-1936

962

Kassim Ouma

29 14 1

middle

1998-2019

963

Wesley Ramey

152 28 14

light

1929-1941

964

Slugger White

78 15 11

light

1934-1944

965

Luis Galvani

47 8 9

bantam

1942-1955

966

Irene Pacheco

33 2 0

fly

1993-2007

967

Peter Quillin

34 2 1

super middle

2005-2019

968

Michael Katsidis

33 8 0

super light

2001-2017

969

Yuriorkis Gamboa

30 3 0

light

2007-2019

970

Luke Campbell

20 3 0

light

2013-2019

971

Gorilla Jones

122 30 17

middle

1924-1940

972

Fred Barkaway

12 1 3

fly

1901-1907

973

Jorge Eliecer Julio

44 5 0

bantam

1989-2003

974

Clarence Adams

44 7 4

super bantam

1990-2010

975

Alberto Jimenez

34 5 3

fly

1988-2000

976

Ron Lyle

43 7 1

heavy

1971-1995

977

Gervonta Davis

23 0 0

light

2013-2019

978

Amado Azar

53 6 7

light heavy

1933-1945

979

Victor Ortiz

32 6 3

welter

2004-2018

980

Harold Carter

27 10 2

heavy

1953-1964

981

Oscar Valdez

27 0 0

super feather

2012-2019

982

Harry Matthews

90 7 6

light heavy

1937-1956

983

Baby Arizmendi

93 27 17

feather

1927-1942

984

Kermit Cintron*

39 6 3

welter

2000-2018

985

Lottie Mwale

44 9 0

light heavy

1977-1994

986

Ted Moore

67 27 9

middle

1918-1937

987

Soo-Hwan Hong

41 5 4

bantam

1969-1980

988

Chatchai Sasakul

63 4 1

fly

1991-2008

989

Frankie Liles

32 3 0

super middle

1988-2002

990

Small Montana

81 22 10

fly

1930-1941

991

Larry Temple

26 22 15

middle

1900-1922

992

Koichi Wajima

31 6 1

super welter

1968-1977

993

Daniel Santos

32 4 1

super welter

1996-2009

994

Chuck Wiggins

125 62 25

heavy

1914-1932

995

Luigi Minchillo

55 5 0

super welter

1977-1988

996

Charley Van Reedon

64 16 8

bantam

1927-1937

997

Gregorio Peralta

98 9 9

heavy

1958-1973

998

Paul Banke

21 9 0

super bantam

1985-1993

999

Frankie Ryff

30 9 0

light

1951-1959
1000

Demetrius Andrade*

28 0 0

middle

2008-2019



