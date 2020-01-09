Josh Taylor signs with MTK Global, Top Rank partnership said to be agreed

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with unified super-lightweight world champion Josh Taylor.

IBF and WBA champion Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) has also signed a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank, as he looks to continue his quest to becoming the undisputed super-lightweight king.

Taylor said: “A new year, a new decade with lots of new beginnings and I’m starting this new decade with a Big Bang.

“2019 was a huge year for me, but 2020 looks set to be even bigger and I’m delighted to have signed a deal with Top Rank & ESPN and an advisory contract with MTK Global.

“I believe I am with the best team to take my career to the next level & I can’t wait to see what the future holds, I couldn’t ask for a better partnership and know the future looks bright with this team lighting the way.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “Josh Taylor was 2019 Fighter of the Year and won the Word Boxing Super Series in fantastic fashion with his win over Regis Prograis.

“He’s now linking up with Top Rank and MTK Global, so his sights are solely set on unifying the division and becoming a global star on both sides of the Atlantic.

This is a momentous partnership for all involved. MTK Global and Top Rank have a recent history of working together with world class fighters and with Josh Taylor we believe that the best is yet to come, so 2020 will be huge!”

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said: “Josh Taylor is one of the world’s best fighters, and he is a fight fan’s fighter, a tough guy willing to fight anyone we put in front of him.

“Whether it’s Jose Ramirez in a fight for the undisputed junior welterweight title or any of the welterweights out there, he’s ready for the biggest challenges. I want to thank Josh’s advisors at MTK Global, who have the same goal as us, which is to make him an international star.”