Josh Taylor ‘attempts contract break’ in switch from Cyclone to Top Rank

Cyclone Promotions has revealed Josh Taylor is eyeing a move to a rival promoter following success in the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

Top Rank confirmed Taylor had been added to their stable, hours before a retaliation came back from Cyclone.

Bob Arum’s outfit said: WBA/IBF junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor, fresh off his tour de force in the World Boxing Super Series, has signed a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank.

Taylor, from Edinburgh, Scotland, will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in 2020 as he continues his quest to become the undisputed junior welterweight king.

“Josh Taylor is one of the world’s best fighters, and he is a fight fan’s fighter, a tough guy willing to fight anyone we put in front of him,” said the Top Rank chairman.

“Whether it’s Jose Ramirez in a fight for the undisputed junior welterweight title or any of the welterweights out there, he’s ready for the biggest challenges.

“I want to thank Josh’s advisors at MTK Global, who have the same goal as us, which is to make him an international star.”

Making a statement on Thursday, Cyclone outlined that Taylor did not have permission to leave. They also revealed the Scot remains under contract.

Taylor has enjoyed considerable success with Barry McGuigan’s company. Those achievements culminated in a Fight of the Year contender victory over Regis Prograis.

‘The Tartan Tornado’ scored a wafer-thin decision over the tough American and is now on the verge of a potential undisputed unification.

Jose Ramirez holds the other two belts in the division. A fight that both boxers have expressed an interest in.

Whether Taylor will be able to move forward with future plans remains under a cloud following recent developments.

TAYLOR vs RAMIREZ

There’s no doubting McGuigan and his team would have been keen to be a part of any four belt plans for 2020.

Things could now get ugly between the rivals.







