Jaime Munguia, Erik Morales enjoying working relationship ahead of 160 run

Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KOs) hosted media workouts yesterday and today at Boxers and Brawlers Boxing Club ahead of their 12-round middleweight fight taking place Saturday, Jan. 11 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Undercard fighters participating included Franchon Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KOs), Hector Tanajara Jr. (18-0, 5 KOs), Joshua Franco (15-1-2, 7 KOs), Tristan Kalkreuth (3-0, 2 KOs), George Rincon (9-0, 6 KOs), Hector Valdez (11-0, 7 KOs) and James Wilkins (8-1, 6 KOs).

Below are what the fighters and trainers had to say at the workouts:

JAIME MUNGUIA, Middleweight Contender:

“Gary O’Sullivan comes with a strong desire to win and a strong mentality, which will make for a tougher fight. He’s a high-level fighter with a lot of experience. Fighting against him in my first fight at middleweight is a great opportunity to get a lot of experience.”

“He’s very strong and has a strong right hand, so we have to be careful. He’s a fighter that goes forward and throws punches very fast. He’ll suddenly explode with fast combinations, so we have to make sure we’re aware of that with my guard up.”

On having Erik Morales on his team:

“It’s always good to have someone with a lot of experience in your corner. Morales was in a lot of great fights with some of the best fighters in the world, so it’s always good to have someone like him on my team. He’s not trying to change my style. I’m going to keep my style, but we’ve also been working on my defense, speed, and knowing when to throw punches.”

On his move to middleweight:

“The move to middleweight has its benefits because I don’t have to lose as much weight. I feel good at this weight. I feel stronger. The plan is to one day fight for a world title in this division. But right now we are concentrated on the fight we have in front of us.”

ERIK “EL TERRIBLE” MORALES, Hall of Famer and Trainer of Jaime Munguia:

“We’re working on Munguia’s technique more than anything. Munguia is a very responsible fighter. He has lots of energy and loves to work. He also wants to learn. That was one of the conditions I had before starting with him. I wanted to make sure that he wanted to learn, and he has shown that he is ready and willing to learn what I have to teach him.”

GARY ‘SPIKE’ O’SULLIVAN, Middleweight Contender:

“I’m ready for war. Jaime Munguia is an undefeated champion and he’s also young. He has become a great Mexican warrior and I expect nothing less from him. I truly respect him, and I know he respects me as well. Hopefully we’re going to be able to put on a great fight for the audience on Saturday. I believe I have the ability to beat anybody and always come up with a win. It’s all about your mindset”

“I come prepared. I’m a hard worker and I’m going to show it off on Saturday night. Whenever I’m fighting, I try to put my heart on it. This is no different for me. I’ve received great support from my team, and I respect their time and their sacrifices.”

“I’m excited to be in San Antonio once again. I didn’t have the opportunity to get around the city the last time I came. So far, I think it is a beautiful place. I had the chance to visit The Alamodome stadium last night and I’m expecting to see much more this time.”

FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN, WBC & WBO Super Middleweight World Champion:

“Training camp has been amazing; my team has been amazing. My husband has been my constant partner. I’m feeling good; I’m peaking at the right time.”

“I want my opponent to come in confident, I want her to bring her best because I’m going to bring my best. One of my gifts is being able to adapt and I’m going to adapt to whatever is in front of me. I hope she underestimates me because I’m going to make her eat every word she ever said about me. I’m at a better place than I was three years ago, two years ago, one year ago, and I’m living in the moment. And I don’t mix personal with business. I’m going to put up a show and she is going to get beaten.”

“I just want to say thank you to my fans for the support, thank you for the messages. The world is in a crazy place right now, so take your mind off of that and enjoy a good show because I’m going to fight for you. Saturday night I’m going to fight for the world”

HECTOR TANAJARA JR., USNBC Lightweight Champion:

“I’m excited to be back in my hometown and see a lot of familiar faces. It makes me feel more relaxed and motivated to come out victorious on Saturday. Staying with my family in my hometown helps me a lot to stay focused and grounded. My dad has been a great support for me. He’s has helped me to keep everything one step at a time. I’m excited to show him and my hometown what I can do, especially with a high-caliber fighter.”

“My goal is to become a complete fighter. Burgos is a very tough opponent. He has had multiple great fights in the past. He’s a high-level boxer and my level just goes up higher when I’m fighting against opponents like him. I’m ready to show the world what I can give on the ring and that I’m going to fight my fight and not his fight.”

JOSHUA FRANCO, Flyweight Contender:

“I feel very excited. I finally have the chance to put on a show in front of my hometown. It’s a great feeling. Being able to represent my town and feeling that great support coming from my own people.”

“I had a strong training camp, but I feel really solid. I’m just ready to get on the ring and fight. I have a tough opponent on Saturday. He’s a good boxer; he comes with everything. He only has two losses, so this means he’s going into the ring with a very positive and strong mindset and I know he won’t just give up the fight.”

TRISTAN KALKREUTH, Light Heavyweight Prospect:

“I feel great for this fight. I pushed myself through every training camp as hard as I could. There’s always room to work harder and I feel that’s what I did on this camp. I feel slim and strong.”

“It’s definitely going to be a hard fight since my opponent is 6’7, but I believe I’m ready to give it all on the ring and fight. It’s going to be a great experience and an opportunity to learn more. As a professional boxer, I hope to continue learning from other great boxers like Canelo. Just keep the hard work going.”

GEORGE RINCON, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“I’m feeling good, ready and focused for fight night. I’m looking forward to this upcoming fight and to start the year strong. I’ve been working hard on keeping the basics going, so I’m ready to box and do my thing. I have to be patient and make sure I look good and show my talent. That’s the plan, to start this year strong and show what I can do. Once I find that timing and my rhythm going, it will be a short night.”

“We have some tough fighters here in Texas. Little by little Texas is getting more attention and hopefully, you’ll remember the Rincon Brothers as part of boxing history here. We are part of the major talent we have here in the state.”

HECTOR VALDEZ, Super Bantamweight Prospect:

“I feel excited and comfortable for the fight. I had a good training camp; my coach is one of the best coaches. I also had a camp at the RGBA with Vergil by my side. I feel strong, good and I’m ready to fight.”

“This fight is going to be a good learning experience for me. I want to go into the later rounds and see what I can overcome. If there’s an opportunity to take a good shot, I’ll take it.”

JAMES WILKINS, Super Featherweight Prospect:

“Training camp was great. This is my second camp in Texas, and I love the atmosphere. I’m from New York, so I love the vibe here in Texas. I’ve been preparing good with coach Roger, and I have been working hard on my strength and conditioning too.”

“For fight night, I’m looking forward to fighting and be smart and be intelligent, and if the knockout comes, I’ll get him out of there. This is boxing, so I don’t sleep on nobody, I take everything seriously and I know when the opportunity presents itself, I will take my opponent out of the ring.”



Munguia vs. O’Sullivan is a 12-round middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Munguia vs. O’Sullivan are on sale and are priced at $25, $40, $65, $100, and $200, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketsmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will also be available at The Alamodome box office, which is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm C.T. and Saturdays and Sundays when events are taking place at The Alamodome.