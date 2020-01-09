‘Big’ George Foreman ranks heavyweight top four as debate rumbles

World Boxing News

Former heavyweight champion and oldest ever to claim the top division crown, George Foreman, has revealed his top four heavyweight stars in order.

As the debate rages on as to who is the best following Anthony Joshua’s regaining of four world titles, ‘Big’ George has ranked the quartet.

Comparing Foreman’s to the current World Boxing News divisional ratings, there’s only a slight change.

Foreman has Deontay Wilder at the top, obviously, whilst February 22 opponent Tyson Fury is second. The American puts Joshua alongside recent foe, Andy Ruiz Jr., at joint third, though.

This may be down to the fact both defeated each other in 2019.

Whatever the reason, it seems an unprecedented move in the world of boxing to have a four-belt ruler at the third position in any weight class.

It could be construed as a slight on Joshua, or simply a testament to the depth at the very summit of the top division ranks.

WBN rated Kubrat Pulev at number five on the back of his undefeated run. Coupled with the fact the Bulgarian brute has only lost once before – to Wladimir Klitschko.

Coming in behind Pulev would be the likes of Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk, Joseph Parker, Jarrell Miller, Adam Kownacki, Alexander Povetkin, Michael Hunter, Luis Ortiz, and Derek Chisora.

In regards to contenders, 200 pounds plus is probably the most packed division of them all, alongside the welterweights.

2020 has already thrown up plenty of rumors for potential battles.

Whyte facing Povetkin, Chisora vs Parker and Usyk vs Hunter are just a few of the Matchroom offerings.

Kownacki is slated to fight Dominic Breazeale, whilst Miller vs Ortiz is also said to be a possibility with Al Haymon.

A host of top bouts to look forward to as the world titles continue to be out of commission with Wilder and Joshua.

Wilder is set for a trilogy with Tyson Fury. Joshua is tied up with at least one mandatory until the second half of the year.







WBN TOP 5 HEAVYWEIGHTS

1/ Deontay Wilder

2/ Tyson Fury

3/ Anthony Joshua

4/ Andy Ruiz Jr.

5/ Kubrat Pulev

FOREMAN’S TOP 4

1/ Wilder

2/ Fury

= 3/ Ruiz/Joshua