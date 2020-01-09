Conah Walker signs with BCB Promotions ahead of 2020 return

RINGSIDE

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of Wolverhampton welterweight, Conah Walker.

The 24-year-old welterweight, from Warstones, has joined BCB on a management contract and will be trained by Richie Ghent at RG Boxfit in Bilston. Walker knows all about BCB having appeared on a number of our shows since turning professional in September 2018.

Walker has scored six paid wins – with two TKOs – and a draw since then and will be looking to challenge for title honours in 2020.

“We’re really pleased to have Conah on board,” explained BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson. “He’s a good fighter with an excellent pedigree who is improving with every fight.

Graduating from Merridale Boxing Club with a record of 30 wins from 33 amateur fights, winning two national titles in the England Development Championships, Walker comes with real pedigree.

His pro bow saw him halt Jan Korec in the fourth and last round, before points verdicts over Rudolf Durica and Kevin McCauley.

Another early night came against Arvydas Trizno, who was planted on the canvas and count-ed out during the third.

Walker, pictured with BCB Head Trainer, Paul Mann, then took the ‘0’ of Nathan Bendon, who hadn’t been beaten as a pro before drawing with then unbeaten Ohio-kain Iremiren in July of last year. Walker’s last outing came in October as he defeated Edvinas Puplauskas in his hometown.