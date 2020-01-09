Claressa Shields, Ivana Habazin weigh-in for unified world title fight

Ringside

Women’s boxing stars Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin hit the scales on Thursday ahead of their world title fight on Showtime this weekend.

Unified 154-Pound World Championship

Claressa Shields – 153 ½ lbs.

Ivana Habazin – 152 ½ lbs.

Referee: Sparkle Lee; Judges: Debra Barnes (New Jersey), Lynne Carter (Pennsylvania), Robin Taylor (New York)

10-Rd Welterweight Bout

Jaron Ennis – 145 ¾ lbs.

Bakhtiyar Eyubov – 146 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Earl Brown; Judges: Jackie Atkins (New Jersey), Albert Bennett (New Jersey); James Kinney (New Jersey)

WBA and IBF Super Middleweight World Championship Unification

Alicia Napoleon Espinosa – 164 lbs.

Elin Cederroos – 166 ½ lbs.

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Mark Consentino (New Jersey), Lawrence Layton (New Jersey), John McKaie (New York)







FLASH QUOTES:

CLARESSA SHIELDS

“It wasn’t difficult [to make weight]. In Flint I was 154.0. Now I’m 153.4. I could go down to 147 if I wanted to. I don’t fight off emotion. That’s why I’m a champion. There are plenty of girls who have done way worse things than what she’s doing trying to throw me off my square. I don’t really think what she’s doing, or her new coach, is supposed to bother me.”

IVANA HABAZIN

“I’m taking this fight more seriously than before and I gave everything into training, and I’m ready. She can talk saying she’s going to knock me out. Whatever. She doesn’t have that power and she will not knock me out. I have good defense and I know I have power so I’m going to knock her out.”

JARON ENNIS

“Most definitely I view this as a coming out party. Tomorrow night you’re going to see me real sharp. Speed and great defense, and we’re going to make easy work tomorrow night.”