BoxNation revamped, relaunches in partnership with Premier Sports

As World Boxing News first revealed earlier this week, BoxNation is to revamp and relaunch despite rumors surrounding the future of the network.

Alongside Premier Sports, BoxNation is ready for a new assault on the UK live boxing market. Four events have already been confirmed for this month.

Information released by both BoxNation and Premier Sports was handed to WBN on Thursday.

BoxNation and Premier Sports are delighted to announce today we will launch an exciting new joint venture. It will see both channels offered to all subscribers of each channel as part of their existing subscription.

Firstly, the bundling of the channels will initially happen on the Sky Platform. and with others to follow.

Four events are already confirmed with live events beginning on January 11th. Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin headlines the first Showtime boxing event of 2020.

Secondly, on January 18th, BoxNation will air the 250th edition of ShoBox In the 10-round main event. Vladimir Shishkin (9-0, 6 KOs), the fast-rising super middleweight prospect currently ranked as the WBC No. 12 contender, will return for his second consecutive test on ShoBox against the unbeaten Ulises Sierra.

We are also delighted to announce 2 events in January from Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). First up on January 19th Julian Williams defends his WBA and IBF 154-pound titles in a Philadelphia homecoming bout against Jeison Rosario.

The following week on January 25th, two-Division World Champion Danny “Swift” García returns to the ring at his home away from home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He takes on hard-hitting slugger Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach in a 12-round WBC Welterweight Title Eliminator.

Premier Sports will be actively looking to increase live content on BoxNation. Discussions are underway to secure long term output agreements with PBC, Top Rank, and Golden Boy. Along with a number of small hall UK promoters.

From early February, BoxNation will be available free of charge to current Premier Sports customers on Sky, Virgin TV and the Premier Player.

Customers subscribed to BoxNation via Sky and Virgin TV will automatically get free access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

BoxNation will remain part of BT Sport’s channel pack. Also available to all BT Sport customers who subscribe via the Sky platform. This package will not give current customers access to Premier Sports channels.

BoxNation launched in September 2011 and has featured some of the best fights from home and abroad in the 8 years it has been on air.

Customers have enjoyed seeing most of the leading names in world boxing of the last decade. They include Mayweather, Fury, Wilder, Haye, Golovkin, Khan, Canelo, Lomachenko box on the Channel alongside a leading library of classic historical fights.

Marquee events featured on the channel since its inception has included: Haye v Chisora, Fury v Chisora, Mayweather v Canelo, Canelo v Khan and Canelo v Golovkin which was BoxNation’s first PPV event.

Premier Sports holds exclusive live UK rights to LaLiga, Serie A, Eredivisie, Scottish Cup Football, Guinness PRO14, NHL, and NASCAR. Operating three channels including Premier Sports 1, 2 and FreeSports, Premier Sports recently launched LaLigaTV via the Premier Player and on Sky from January 13th.

George Warren, a major shareholder of BoxNation said: “This is great news for BoxNation subscribers. As part of their monthly subscription, they will now enjoy access to Premier Sports fantastic properties. This includes Serie A, NHL, Guinness PRO14 and of course LaLiga. Alongside an enhanced schedule of great live fights from around the World.

The added value created for customers from the Premier Sports deal means BoxNation will continue to deliver its loyal customers fantastic live boxing content on the only dedicated boxing channel in the U.K.”

Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports: “We are delighted to partner with BoxNation in 2020. It gives more added value to our subscribers already enjoying LaLigaTV. As well as the other great content on our channels.

"Furthermore, we look forward to once again making BoxNation a must-have channel for fight fans in the UK."







List of confirmed events on BoxNation:

• Claressa Shields v Ivana Habazin: Saturday Jan 11th at 02:00am (Friday night show)

• Vladimir Shishkin v Ulises Sierra: Saturday Jan 18th at 03:00am (Friday night show)

• Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario: Sunday Jan 19th at 01:00am (Saturday night show)

• Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach: Sunday Jan 26th at 02:00am (Saturday night show)

New customers looking to sign up to BoxNation can do so via https://www.boxnation.com/subscribe/ and to Premier Sports via https://www.premiersports.com/subscribenow.html.

Premier Sports look forward to announcing further details of BoxNation’s availability in the Republic of Ireland on Sky in January 2020.