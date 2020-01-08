Top Pound-by-Pound UK Boxers

Ringside

📸 Mark Robinson / @Tyson_Fury

The United Kingdom has been a breeding ground for great boxers in the history of the sport.

Numerous young boxers rule different categories at the moment, with Anthony Joshua sitting at the top. The heavyweight champion has only one loss in his illustrious career and that came after a string of 22 wins in a row. There’s no question that Joshua may very well end up the best heavyweight boxer of all times, but other UK boxers deserve respect as well.

There are numerous fights scheduled for 2020 including Anthony Joshua’s next fight which will probably be against Oleksandr Usyk. The fight is all but confirmed, with numerous bookmakers already posting odds in different markets. There’s no question that Anthony Joshua is the favourite at 1/2 while Usyk has been given quite favourable odds of 6/4. You can read the latest betting tips and predictions for all the top UK boxers online and make your pick if you’re not sure who to put your money on. Options are aplenty for this and any other UK boxer’s next fights – there’s no shortage of betting tips, odds & predictions on the Internet.

It will surely be exciting to see Joshua in action before he takes the ultimate test against either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. We’ve very excited about the Fury vs. Wilder rematch already scheduled for late February. The Vegas bout will determine the WBC heavyweight champ and most likely set him up for a mouth-watering ultimate bout vs. Joshua. When it comes to the odds, Tyson Fury is the slight favourite at 8/11, while Wilder has been given odds of 11/10.

If you’re not that excited about these odds, Wilder is the favourite to win by KO, TKO or disqualification @ 6/4. In the same market, Fury is available at 9/2, while the draw, which we don’t believe will happen, is 22/1. Round betting and method of victory certainly provide a lot of value.

Wilder and Fury have odds of 11/1 and 2/1 respectively to win by anonymous decision. If you believe a knockout is going to end the fight, the odds are 4/1 for Wilder and 14/1 on Fury. The Englishman is a great knockout pick if you believe that he has the skills to down Wilder and take his belt.

Below you can see a list of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the UK we can’t wait to see in the ring once again.

Tyson Fury

The legendary Tyson Fury may be all about fun and games on a personal level, but when he’s in the ring, make no mistake – he’s a heavy hitter like none other. Boasting a record of 30 wins and only one draw, the Manchester-born boxer is set to fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC belt early on in 2020. That fight might give us the next Anthony Joshua challenger.

A brilliant tactical mastermind in the ring, Fury is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the UK and it’ll stay like that until he decides to retire.

Callum Smith

A former amateur boxer born in Liverpool, Smith made his name in 2018 when he won the Ring and WBA super-middleweight titles. Ranked the world’s best middleweight by BoxRec and ESPN, the 29-year old is another undefeated UK boxer on the list.

He won his current belts in a fight against another British boxer, George Groves who has yet to make his return after that fight. Smith has thrived in his two outings since, defeating Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam in 3 rounds and John Ryder in 12.

Josh Warrington

The IBF Featherweight champ has 30 wins behind his name with 7 of them coming via KO. Warrington has also held Commonwealth, European, British, and WBC International titles and made history last year after defeating Lee Selby for the IBF belt.

He’s the second boxer from Leeds to win a world title and considerer the world’s best active featherweight by Boxrec and The Ring. Nicknamed the Leeds Warrior, Warrington is definitely among the best boxers on this list.







Anthony Joshua

Having suffered only one career loss in 24 heavyweight bouts, there’s no question that Anthony Joshua is one of the best heavyweights the world has ever seen. Besides all his titles, Joshua also has a gold medal in super-heavyweight category from the 2012 London Olympic Games, making him one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport.

Officially ranked the world’s best active boxer by BoxRec, Joshua will continue to dazzle his fans for years to come. He’s still only 32 and with a potential fight against the reigning WBC champ coming soon, he may become the undisputed heavyweight champion, something we’ve been waiting for a long time.