Queensberry Promotions, Frank Warren join forces with iBox Gym

RINGSIDE

QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS (QP) is proud to announce that it has entered into a punching partnership with the renowned iBox Gym to provide professional support and sponsorship to the gym and its richly talented group of young fighters.

QP and Frank Warren has enjoyed a long-established working relationship with head trainer Alan Smith and a number of his boxers over the years, with the likes of Bradley Skeete, Johnny Garton, Lewis Pettitt and Darryll Williams all winning title belts working from the Bromley base in recent times.

Trainer Smith has now had a changing of the guard and is currently guiding the careers of a new and exciting crop that includes former amateur stars Dennis McCann (a nine-time national champion), Henry Turner (seven-time national champion), Mickey Burke (four-time national champion), Eithan James (five-times national champion), Sam Noakes (senior ABA champion) and Lewie Edmondson (Youth ABA champion).

Also under the iBox umbrella are more established professionals in British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Lerrone Richards, six-times Irish national champion Caoimhin Agyarko, Lucien Reid and Jake Pettitt.

QP’s sponsorship of the thriving fistic enterprise will eliminate the monthly cost of training facilities for the boxers with Mr Smith now diverting their former gym fees towards longer term financial security for his charges.

He has set up individual pension schemes for each of the boxers and what was previously charged will be transferred on a monthly basis towards their personal plans.

“I was quite shocked when I got the call, to be honest,” said the highly-regarded trainer. “I have been running a gym for many years right from the amateurs and we have always been self-sufficient and all the boys pay gym fees, which morally I think is right.

“Francis (Warren) rang me and said that he, his dad and Queensberry would like to help out and, while I was shocked, I was very, very privileged that they have chosen to help us and support the work we have put in.

“I was really taken aback by it. Normally I am a little bit stubborn, but I just feel humbled and it demonstrates the loyalty that exists on both sides.

“I have a massive loyalty to Frank and we’ve got the new crop of young kids who are just coming through – the best we’ve ever had in one go – and I know the relationship we have will be a long-standing one.

“The boxers will benefit the most and that is another reason why we have done it.

“The gym fees would always fall short and it would be down to me to make it up, but that extra money they now have will go into their personal pensions that we have set up. This will help them, teach them how to save and how to move along financially.

“They have to pay it in and if they don’t they will have to pay gym fees again. It is something they need to do and they can add to it as and when they can. Boxing is a hard sport and when it does come to an end I am sure they will be grateful they made a small sacrifice.”

Francis Warren, on behalf of QP, is delighted to be instigating an additional layer of promotional support to the iBox Gym fighters.

“The iBox has long been associated with producing fantastic talent and Alan Smith has brought along so many great fighters. We have seen this new crop of youngsters come through and it is very clear that Alan is doing something special again, which is why we wanted to increase our involvement to help them all succeed.

“All of the guys are signed to QP in a promotional capacity and a number are managed by myself, my dad and Andy Ayling as well. We just wanted to show our loyalty to Alan and offer as much support as we can.

“We wanted to show our appreciation and that we really believe in what he is doing.

“I think Alan would agree that this is the best set of youngsters coming through, without a shadow of doubt. Alan and Eddie Lam could do it with or without us and we are not taking over. This is about showing our support and also showing the young guys that we are fully behind them at all times and backing them 100 per cent.”