Padraig McCrory delighted to receive praise former heavyweight great Lennox Lewis

RINGSIDE

Praise doesn’t come much higher than former undisputed heavyweight king Lennox Lewis, and he had plenty of praise for Belfast boxer Padraig McCrory recently.

Boxing legend Lewis was extremely impressed with what he saw from McCrory when looking back at some footage of the super-middleweight’s incredible knockout win over Manny Bique back in 2018.

Unbeaten McCrory (9-0, 4 KOs) is back in action on the jam-packed #MTKFightNight at Ulster Hall on February 1, and he is excited to return to the ring following the plaudits from Lewis.

He said: “Lennox Lewis is an all time great and I’ve always been a big fan, so I was over the moon when I popped up on his social media accounts in such a positive manner.

“I just hope to improve every fight but I love trying to put a show for the fans on so I’ll be looking to make a statement in my next fight in Belfast.

“It’s great for me to get going early in the New Year as I haven’t boxed since August so I’m buzzing for it. It’s a special and unique venue at the Ulster Hall. I love the atmosphere and I’m looking forward to fighting there again.”

The massive card at Ulster Hall will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV, and features some fantastic match-ups.

A fascinating battle sees Sean McComb face Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, there is a clash between David Oliver Joyce and former world champion Lee Haskins for the WBO European super-bantamweight title, Gary Cully takes on Joe Fitzpatrick for the BUI Irish lightweight title, unbeaten Lewis Crocker collides with John Thain, plus many more superb bouts.