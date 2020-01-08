Money Powell IV signs deal with Split-T Management, eyes historic run

RINGSIDE

Split-T Management is pleased to announce the signing of super middleweight prospect Money Powell IV to a management contract.

Powell of Fort Mitchell, Alabama has a professional record of 10-1 with six knockouts.

The 21 year-old Powell began boxing at the age of 13.

“It was two days after my 13th birthday on February 1st, 2011 and that was the 1st time that I was in the gym. When I was really young, my dad used to slap box with me and show me videos of Roy Jones Jr. I was too young to start boxing plus my dad was in active duty so we moved around a lot. When we finally moved to Fort Benning, I was able to start boxing because this is where he retired,” said Powell.

Powell is trained by Jason Jones. Jason is a paraplegic.

He had a distinguished amateur that saw him win three United States Championships, Ringside World Championship. He was also a Member of the 2016 United States Travel Team that competed in Russia.

“I am a boxer-puncher. I set my shots up from boxing. We can adapt to anything. I say we because its my team,” said Powell

Powell turned professional on April 9, 2017 with a 1st round stoppage over Todd Templeton in Los Angeles. Powell has continued to step up the competition.

Powell, who is coming off his only set back when he lost a majority decision to Vaughn Alexander on August 31st in Minneapolis.

“Be Phenomenal or Be forgotten is a saying that I live by, and being with Split-T Management, I know they will take me and my team to great and heights and we will go down in history and never be forgotten.”

“I fight for all of my loved ones. I don’t do anything by myself. I am team oriented. No one can do everything by them-self.”

“Money is a very talented and classy boxer,” said David McWater of Split-T Management. “He is just 21, and already has fought some very experienced competition. He continues to grow and his best fights are ahead of him, and we see a very big future for Money.”